United Contl Hldgs (UAL) Position Has Increased by Lodge Hill Capital Llc; Arizona State Retirement System Has Increased Stake in Independent Bank Corp/Ma (INDB) as Stock Price Declined

Lodge Hill Capital Llc increased its stake in United Contl Hldgs Inc (UAL) by 109.86% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lodge Hill Capital Llc bought 84,940 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.51% . The hedge fund held 162,255 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $38.73 million, up from 77,315 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lodge Hill Capital Llc who had been investing in United Contl Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $21.20B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.54% or $3.03 during the last trading session, reaching $82.53. About 3.67 million shares traded or 47.08% up from the average. United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:UAL) has risen 14.79% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.79% the S&P500. Some Historical UAL News: 18/04/2018 – UAL SEES 2Q 2018 CAPACITY +4% TO +4%; PRASM +1% TO +3%; 21/03/2018 – United CEO Munoz: Airline is not planning to shut down pet transport program; 08/05/2018 – United Reports April 2018 Operational Performance; 13/03/2018 – UNITED CONTINENTAL HOLDINGS SEES FY 2018 CONSOLIDATED CASM EX. FUEL, PROFIT SHARING, THIRD-PARTY BUSINESS EXPENSE & SPECIAL CHARGES OF 10.01-10.11 CENTS; 17/04/2018 – United Continental Sees 2Q Capacity Growth 4% to 5%; 13/03/2018 – UNITED CONTINENTAL HOLDINGS INC SEES 2018 SHR $6.50 TO $8.50; 08/03/2018 – UNITED CONTINENTAL HOLDINGS INC – FEBRUARY 2018 CONSOLIDATED CAPACITY (AVAILABLE SEAT MILES) INCREASED 3.8 PERCENT; 22/03/2018 – KPAX Missoula News: BREAKING: National Security Adviser H.R. McMaster has been replaced by former Ambassador to the United; 18/04/2018 – UNITED AIR CEO: SEEING STRONG RESULTS FROM NEW DOMESTIC ROUTES; 20/03/2018 – United Airlines pauses cargo-hold pet transport after missteps

Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in Independent Bank Corp/Ma (INDB) by 23.45% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Arizona State Retirement System bought 10,139 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.87% . The institutional investor held 53,382 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.32M, up from 43,243 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Arizona State Retirement System who had been investing in Independent Bank Corp/Ma for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.29B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.50% or $2.41 during the last trading session, reaching $66.52. About 146,825 shares traded or 35.10% up from the average. Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB) has declined 12.23% since August 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.23% the S&P500. Some Historical INDB News: 29/05/2018 – INDEPENDENT BANK, MNB BANCORP SIGN MERGER PACT FOR ROCKLAND; 15/03/2018 – Independent Bank MA Raises Dividend to 38c Vs. 32c; 29/05/2018 – Independent Bank Corp. And MNB Bancorp Sign Merger Agreement For Rockland Trust Company To Acquire The Milford National Bank And Trust Company; 29/05/2018 – INDEPENDENT BANK CORP – TRANSACTION IS VALUED AT APPROXIMATELY $54.2 MLN; 19/04/2018 – Independent Bank MA 1Q Net Interest Income $68.5 M; 09/04/2018 – Independent Bank Corp.’s First Quarter Earnings Press Release and Conference Call Announcement; 29/05/2018 – Independent Bank Corp. and MNB Bancorp Sign Merger Agreement for Rockland Trust Company to Acquire the Milford National Bank an; 20/04/2018 – INDB Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 29/05/2018 – INDEPENDENT BANK – INTENDS TO FUND CASH PORTION OF CONSIDERATION FROM INTERNAL SOURCES; 29/05/2018 – Independent Bank MA: Transaction Is Valued at Approximately $54.2 M

Lodge Hill Capital Llc, which manages about $208.28M and $365.88 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Aptiv Plc by 50,000 shares to 31,848 shares, valued at $2.53M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in United Rentals Inc (NYSE:URI) by 25,800 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 339,025 shares, and cut its stake in Caterpillar Inc Del (NYSE:CAT).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.36, from 1.35 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 48 investors sold UAL shares while 169 reduced holdings. 71 funds opened positions while 143 raised stakes. 248.10 million shares or 4.81% less from 260.63 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Grp One Trading L P, a Illinois-based fund reported 7,186 shares. Srb Corp owns 8,124 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. 38,701 were reported by Cibc World Corp. Royal London Asset Mngmt Limited reported 29,585 shares. Private Advisor Lc invested 0.01% of its portfolio in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL). Beech Hill holds 0.2% or 4,075 shares in its portfolio. Numerixs Technology reported 0.29% stake. Bnp Paribas Asset Hldgs has invested 0.17% in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL). Prelude Management Ltd Liability invested in 0.01% or 2,183 shares. First Hawaiian Commercial Bank has invested 0% in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL). Piedmont Investment owns 0.01% invested in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL) for 3,624 shares. Westpac Corporation holds 0% or 24,158 shares in its portfolio. Goldman Sachs Gru, a New York-based fund reported 1.52 million shares. Daiwa Secs Group holds 0% in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL) or 5,122 shares. Bb&T Lc holds 2,677 shares or 0% of its portfolio.

More notable recent United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Industry Tailwinds Will Help United Airlines’ Profits Soar In 2019 – Nasdaq” on July 22, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Transport ETFs at a Glance Post Q2 Earnings – Nasdaq” published on August 09, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Top Ranked Growth Stocks to Buy for July 31st – Nasdaq” on July 31, 2019. More interesting news about United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Mesa Air Group: Poised To Take Off – Seeking Alpha” published on August 23, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “What We Think Of United Continental Holdings, Inc.â€™s (NASDAQ:UAL) Investment Potential – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 10, 2019.

Arizona State Retirement System, which manages about $8.41B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Starbucks Corp (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 13,684 shares to 333,512 shares, valued at $24.79 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Lam Research Corp (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 2,583 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 29,301 shares, and cut its stake in Kinder Morgan Inc (NYSE:KMI).

More notable recent Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About trivago N.V. (TRVG)? – Yahoo Finance” on April 30, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “Shareholders of Independent Bank Corp. Approve Blue Hills Bancorp, Inc Acquisition – Business Wire” published on January 25, 2019, Fool.com published: “Independent Bank Corp (INDB) Q1 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – The Motley Fool” on April 22, 2019. More interesting news about Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “Rockland Trust Welcomes Blue Hills Bank Customers – Business Wire” published on June 10, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “What Is the SECURE Act? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 24, 2019.