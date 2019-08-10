United Contl Hldgs (UAL) Market Value Rose While Utah Retirement Systems Has Cut by $2.00 Million Its Stake; Gemmer Asset Management Holding in Int’l Business Machines C (IBM) Has Lifted by $374,073

Utah Retirement Systems decreased its stake in United Contl Hldgs Inc (UAL) by 55.42% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Utah Retirement Systems sold 25,255 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.51% . The institutional investor held 20,314 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.62M, down from 45,569 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Utah Retirement Systems who had been investing in United Contl Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $22.35B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.74% or $0.65 during the last trading session, reaching $86.98. About 1.18M shares traded. United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:UAL) has risen 14.79% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.79% the S&P500. Some Historical UAL News: 17/05/2018 – UAL CFO LEVY COMMENTS ON HIS DEPARTURE IN NOTE TO EMPLOYEES; 30/03/2018 – UNITED, MESA GET TENTATIVE OK FOR DAILY HOUSTON-HAVANA SERVICE; 08/03/2018 – United Continental February Consolidated Traffic Up 5.7%; 17/04/2018 – United Continental Boosts 2018 Profit Guidance; 03/05/2018 – United Airlines Hires Former White House Press Chief; 05/03/2018 – United Airlines’ executives unveiled the plan last week; 17/04/2018 – United Extends Airfare Gains as Travel Demand Bolsters Outlook; 07/05/2018 – United Airlines Increases to Daily Service Between Houston and Havana; 17/04/2018 – UNITED CONTINENTAL 1Q OPER REV. $9.03B, EST. $9.02B; 25/05/2018 – Trump administration opposes requiring ‘reasonable’ airline baggage fees

Gemmer Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Int’l Business Machines C (IBM) by 129.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gemmer Asset Management Llc bought 2,653 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.46% . The institutional investor held 4,694 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $662,000, up from 2,041 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gemmer Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Int’l Business Machines C for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $120.59 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.83% or $3.97 during the last trading session, reaching $136.13. About 5.11M shares traded or 38.99% up from the average. International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) has risen 1.89% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.89% the S&P500. Some Historical IBM News: 20/03/2018 – INDATA SA IDTA.WA – IBM GLOBAL FINANCING POLSKA REQUESTS CO TO PAY LIABILITY AS ITS UNIT’S GUARANTOR WITHIN 7 DAYS; 04/04/2018 – Global Machine Translation Market 2018-2023 with Major Players Microsoft, IBM, Google and Lionbridge Technologies Profiled – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 17/05/2018 – IBM and Keio University Announce Collaborations with JSR, MUFG Bank, Mizuho Financial Group and Mitsubishi Chemical to Accelerate Quantum Computing in Japan; 16/03/2018 – IBM Helps Accelerate Al with Fast New Data Platform, Elite Team; 16/05/2018 – TTA Receives Outstanding Work Review from Long-Time Partner IBM; 15/05/2018 – Veridium to Use IBM Blockchain Technology to Create Social and Environmental Impact Tokens; 21/03/2018 – IBM Watson, Mastercard, Walmart, CBS and PepsiCo Executives to Speak at the ARF’s CONSUMERxSClENCE; 07/05/2018 – Arun Sudhaman: IBM Selects Weber Shandwick To Lead New Global PR Lineup; 27/03/2018 – ShiftPixy Leverages IBM’s Watson to Better Connect and Scale; 17/04/2018 – IBM Debt Totaled $46.4 Billion at End of 1Q

Utah Retirement Systems, which manages about $5.05 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 6,583 shares to 507,313 shares, valued at $70.92M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D) by 21,857 shares in the quarter, for a total of 143,388 shares, and has risen its stake in Pepsico Inc (NYSE:PEP).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.36, from 1.35 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 48 investors sold UAL shares while 169 reduced holdings. 71 funds opened positions while 143 raised stakes. 248.10 million shares or 4.81% less from 260.63 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. State Of Wisconsin Inv Board has 0.03% invested in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL). Glendon Capital Management Limited Partnership has 0.32% invested in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL). Valley National Advisers Incorporated reported 5 shares. Andra Ap holds 59,700 shares or 0.14% of its portfolio. First Manhattan holds 0% or 25 shares in its portfolio. Svcs Automobile Association, a Texas-based fund reported 940,639 shares. Profund Advsrs Limited Liability Co has invested 0.08% in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL). First Hawaiian Natl Bank holds 300 shares. Whittier Of Nevada Incorporated reported 228 shares stake. Old Second Bancorporation Of Aurora holds 0.02% or 765 shares. Raymond James Fin Ser Advsr has invested 0% in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL). State Bank reported 3,780 shares. Arizona State Retirement Sys holds 0.04% of its portfolio in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL) for 43,022 shares. Advisor Ptnrs Limited Liability Company reported 5,635 shares. Utah Retirement Sys holds 20,314 shares.

More notable recent United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Top Ranked Growth Stocks to Buy for July 12th – Nasdaq” on July 12, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Top Ranked Growth Stocks to Buy for July 26th – Nasdaq” published on July 26, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “Big Q2 Beat in Store for United Airlines Stock – Investorplace.com” on July 12, 2019. More interesting news about United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Should Value Investors Buy United Continental (UAL) Stock? – Nasdaq” published on July 26, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Look Under The Hood: SPVM Has 12% Upside – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 23, 2019.

Analysts await United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $3.67 EPS, up 19.93% or $0.61 from last year’s $3.06 per share. UAL’s profit will be $942.90M for 5.93 P/E if the $3.67 EPS becomes a reality. After $4.21 actual EPS reported by United Airlines Holdings, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -12.83% negative EPS growth.