United Contl Hldgs (UAL) Market Valuation Rose While Kemnay Advisory Services Has Trimmed by $1.23 Million Its Stake; Polen Capital Management Lowered Its O Reilly Automotive New (ORLY) Holding by $123.36 Million as Shares Rose

Polen Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in O Reilly Automotive Inc New (ORLY) by 11.03% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. The institutional investor held 2.56 million shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $995.61M, down from 2.88M at the end of the previous reported quarter. O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) has risen 25.01% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending.

Kemnay Advisory Services Inc decreased its stake in United Contl Hldgs Inc (UAL) by 53.16% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. The institutional investor held 13,756 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.10 million, down from 29,365 at the end of the previous reported quarter. United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:UAL) has risen 14.79% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending.

More notable recent United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: "United Continental (UAL) Earnings Expected to Grow: Should You Buy? – Nasdaq" on July 09, 2019, also Bizjournals.com with their article: "United Airlines makes a change in free economy snacks – Chicago Business Journal" published on August 22, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: "United Airlines to Start Global Flights From Multiple Hubs – Nasdaq" on August 23, 2019.

Analysts await United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $3.91 earnings per share, up 27.78% or $0.85 from last year’s $3.06 per share. UAL’s profit will be $986.65M for 5.52 P/E if the $3.91 EPS becomes a reality. After $4.21 actual earnings per share reported by United Airlines Holdings, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -7.13% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: "O'Reilly Automotive (ORLY) Earnings Expected to Grow: What to Know Ahead of Next Week's Release – Nasdaq" on July 17, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: "What's in Store for O'Reilly Automotive (ORLY) in Q1 Earnings? – Nasdaq" published on April 22, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: "Here's Why I Think O'Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) Might Deserve Your Attention Today – Yahoo Finance" on July 28, 2019.

Analysts await O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $4.78 EPS, up 6.22% or $0.28 from last year’s $4.5 per share. ORLY’s profit will be $353.91 million for 20.91 P/E if the $4.78 EPS becomes a reality. After $4.51 actual EPS reported by O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 5.99% EPS growth.