United Contl Hldgs (UAL) Market Valuation Rose While Hudson Bay Capital Management LP Has Trimmed by $2.43 Million Its Holding; As Visa (V) Share Price Rose, Holder Wagner Bowman Management Cut Stake by $426,099

Wagner Bowman Management Corp decreased its stake in Visa (V) by 19.49% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wagner Bowman Management Corp sold 2,463 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.34% . The institutional investor held 10,172 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.77 million, down from 12,635 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wagner Bowman Management Corp who had been investing in Visa for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $398.75B market cap company. The stock increased 1.71% or $3 during the last trading session, reaching $177.98. About 7.60 million shares traded or 12.06% up from the average. Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) has risen 30.42% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.42% the S&P500. Some Historical V News: 30/03/2018 – Visa Announces Resignation of Gary A. Hoffman From the Board of Directors; 24/05/2018 – Satellite Company EchoStar Calls on VisaHQ to Solve Passport & Visa Challenge; 09/04/2018 – VFS Global Expands Finland Visa Services Network to Hong Kong; 25/04/2018 – VISA 2Q ADJ EPS $1.11, EST. $1.02; 20/04/2018 – AEROFLOT CONTACTS RUSSIAN MINISTRIES OVER U.S. VISA ISSUES: RIA; 19/04/2018 – New Mexico AG: AG Balderas Announces Settlement with Visa & MasterCard Over Excessive Credit & Debit Card Fees – April 19, 2018; 30/04/2018 – MFS Core Equity Fund Adds Mastercard, Exits Visa; 08/05/2018 – Peninsula Clean Energy Provides Visa Corporate Campus 100% Renewable Electricity; 09/05/2018 – Visa CEO Confronts Women’s Issues at the Card Giant; 25/04/2018 – Visa’s Profit Rises Sixfold as Card Spending Growth Continues

Hudson Bay Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in United Contl Hldgs Inc (UAL) by 69.92% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hudson Bay Capital Management Lp sold 27,898 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.51% . The hedge fund held 12,000 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.05 million, down from 39,898 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management Lp who had been investing in United Contl Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $23.18B market cap company. The stock increased 1.13% or $1 during the last trading session, reaching $89.38. About 2.38 million shares traded. United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:UAL) has risen 14.79% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.79% the S&P500. Some Historical UAL News: 18/04/2018 – UAL SEES 2Q 2018 CAPACITY +4% TO +4%; PRASM +1% TO +3%; 05/03/2018 – ChicagoBreaking: United walks back new bonus lottery system that angered employees; 23/05/2018 – UNITED AIR PRESIDENT SCOTT KIRBY COMMENTS AT ANNUAL MEETING; 16/04/2018 – S&P Raises Corporate Credit Rating on United Continental and United Airlines to ‘BB’ From ‘BB-‘; 26/04/2018 – Now Boarding on United Airlines: Breakfast Tacos, Barbecue Sandwiches and More; 14/03/2018 – UNITED SAYS ATTENDANT DID NOT KNOWINGLY PLACE DOG IN OVERHEAD; 08/03/2018 – UNITED CONTINENTAL HOLDINGS INC – CONTINUES TO EXPECT FIRST-QUARTER 2018 CONSOLIDATED PASSENGER UNIT REVENUE TO BE FLAT TO UP 2.0 PERCENT; 05/05/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-White House criticizes Chinese pressure on foreign airlines; 11/04/2018 – United Continental Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average; 12/04/2018 – United Continental Customers Can Use a Personal Laptop, Apple iOS Device or Android Device to Access a Library of Complimentary Movies and TV Shows

Analysts await United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $3.91 earnings per share, up 27.78% or $0.85 from last year’s $3.06 per share. UAL’s profit will be $1.01 billion for 5.71 P/E if the $3.91 EPS becomes a reality. After $4.21 actual earnings per share reported by United Airlines Holdings, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -7.13% negative EPS growth.

