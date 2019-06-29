United Contl Hldgs (UAL) Holding Maintained by Stelliam Investment Management Lp; As Monarch Casino & Resort (MCRI) Market Value Rose, Shareholder Park West Asset Management Trimmed Its Position by $2.26 Million

Stelliam Investment Management Lp increased its stake in United Contl Hldgs Inc (UAL) by 1337.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stelliam Investment Management Lp bought 53,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.03% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 57,500 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.59M, up from 4,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stelliam Investment Management Lp who had been investing in United Contl Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $23.04B market cap company. The stock increased 1.30% or $1.12 during the last trading session, reaching $87.55. About 3.03 million shares traded or 22.43% up from the average. United Continental Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:UAL) has risen 23.57% since June 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.14% the S&P500. Some Historical UAL News: 08/03/2018 – UNITED AIRLINES FEB. CAPACITY UP 3.8% :UAL US; 15/03/2018 – United Airlines: Profitable but plagued by public relations disasters; 20/03/2018 – United Airlines pauses cargo-hold pet transport after missteps; 14/03/2018 – United mistakenly flies Kansas-bound dog to Japan; 19/04/2018 – UNITED CONTINENTAL HOLDINGS INC UAL.N : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES PRICE TARGE TO $79 FROM $77; 08/03/2018 – United Continental February Consolidated Traffic Up 5.7%; 23/04/2018 – United Continental Board Seeks New Chairman, CEO Takes Pay Cut; 17/04/2018 – CORRECT: UNITED CONTINENTAL 1Q ADJ EPS 50C, EST. 48C; 18/04/2018 – UNITED CFO:LOOKING TO BUY ADDL WIDEBODY & NARROWBODY AIRCRAFT; 24/05/2018 – United Continental Presenting at Conference May 30

Park West Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Monarch Casino & Resort Inc (MCRI) by 3.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Park West Asset Management Llc sold 52,566 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.43% with the market. The hedge fund held 1.48 million shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $65.02 million, down from 1.53 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Park West Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Monarch Casino & Resort Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $768.71 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.68% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $42.74. About 49,334 shares traded or 0.67% up from the average. Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRI) has risen 0.90% since June 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 3.53% the S&P500. Some Historical MCRI News: 20/04/2018 – DJ Monarch Casino & Resort Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MCRI); 26/04/2018 – Monarch Casino 1Q EPS 36c; 08/05/2018 – Monarch Casino Presenting at Conference May 15; 26/04/2018 – MONARCH CASINO & RESORT INC MCRI.O – QTRLY SHR $ 0.36; 14/05/2018 – Monarch Casino Presenting at Wells Fargo Conference Tomorrow; 09/05/2018 – Monarch Casino Presenting at Wells Fargo Conference May 15; 08/05/2018 – Monarch Casino & Resort to Participate at 2018 Wells Fargo Gaming, Hospitality and Leisure Conference; 05/03/2018 Monarch Casino & Resort to Participate at the 30th Annual Roth Conference; 26/04/2018 – Monarch Casino 1Q Rev $56.3M; 23/05/2018 – Prota/MCRI Completes Enrolment of Phase 2b Multicentre Clinical Trial of Probiotic Oral Immunotherapy for the Treatment of Peanut Allergy (PPOIT-003)

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.36, from 1.35 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 48 investors sold UAL shares while 169 reduced holdings. 71 funds opened positions while 143 raised stakes. 248.10 million shares or 4.81% less from 260.63 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bluecrest Management Limited holds 0.02% or 6,325 shares. 26,477 were reported by Nordea Invest Mngmt. Dnb Asset Mngmt As stated it has 21,435 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Moody Natl Bank Division reported 0.01% stake. Motley Fool Asset Management Lc has invested 0.04% of its portfolio in United Continental Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL). Ubs Asset Mgmt Americas Inc owns 730,594 shares. Utd Capital Financial Advisers Limited Liability Company invested 0% of its portfolio in United Continental Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL). Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale holds 15,117 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Bailard Incorporated, California-based fund reported 28,141 shares. Suntrust Banks holds 0.01% or 15,568 shares. Guardian Life Ins Co Of America accumulated 651 shares. Davidson Kempner Capital Mgmt L P, New York-based fund reported 170,257 shares. Aperio Grp Inc Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 0.05% or 143,023 shares. Cwm Limited stated it has 0% of its portfolio in United Continental Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL). Highlander Cap Limited holds 0.74% or 14,950 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.61 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.71, from 0.9 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 5 investors sold MCRI shares while 28 reduced holdings. 11 funds opened positions while 42 raised stakes. 10.68 million shares or 0.82% less from 10.77 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Teachers Retirement Of The State Of Kentucky has 0% invested in Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRI). Gemmer Asset Management Limited Liability Com owns 0% invested in Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRI) for 93 shares. California Employees Retirement Sys stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRI). Comerica Commercial Bank reported 0% in Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRI). Park West Asset Management Ltd Liability Com invested 2.85% of its portfolio in Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRI). Royal Bank Of Canada invested 0% in Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRI). State Of Tennessee Treasury Department has 0% invested in Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRI). Rhumbline Advisers reported 33,451 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa invested 0% of its portfolio in Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRI). Wellington Gp Llp has invested 0.01% in Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRI). State Bank Of Montreal Can reported 0% stake. Washington-based Parametric Portfolio Assocs Ltd has invested 0% in Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRI). Vanguard Gru Incorporated reported 0% of its portfolio in Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRI). Venator Cap Mngmt Ltd owns 62,400 shares or 2.84% of their US portfolio. Federated Investors Pa has invested 0% in Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRI).

Analysts await Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRI) to report earnings on July, 23. They expect $0.43 earnings per share, down 14.00% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.5 per share. MCRI’s profit will be $7.73M for 24.85 P/E if the $0.43 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.38 actual earnings per share reported by Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 13.16% EPS growth.

Park West Asset Management Llc, which manages about $1.77B and $2.28 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in B&G Foods Inc (Put) (NYSE:BGS) by 1.15 million shares to 1.50 million shares, valued at $36.63M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Lithia Mtrs Inc (NYSE:LAD) by 1.05M shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.30M shares, and has risen its stake in Viewray Inc.

