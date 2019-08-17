United Contl Hldgs (UAL) Holding Maintained by Financial Architects Inc; Haemonetics (HAE) Shareholder Baldwin Brothers Has Cut Position by $522,348

Financial Architects Inc increased its stake in United Contl Hldgs Inc (UAL) by 1572% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Financial Architects Inc bought 4,716 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.51% . The institutional investor held 5,016 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $400,000, up from 300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Financial Architects Inc who had been investing in United Contl Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $21.31B market cap company. The stock increased 1.62% or $1.32 during the last trading session, reaching $82.94. About 1.75 million shares traded. United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:UAL) has risen 14.79% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.79% the S&P500. Some Historical UAL News: 09/04/2018 – UNITED AIRLINES – MARCH 2018 CONSOLIDATED LOAD FACTOR INCREASED 2.2 POINTS COMPARED TO MARCH 2017; 19/03/2018 – United Airlines image bruised after latest round of PR fiascos; 08/03/2018 – United Continental Holdings Elects Michele J. Hooper to Bd of Directors; 07/05/2018 – UNITED AIRLINES BOOSTS TO DAILY SERVICE BETWEEN HOUSTON-HAVANA; 05/03/2018 United Airlines replaces quarterly bonuses with a lottery, angering some employees; 12/04/2018 – United Continental Customers Can Use a Personal Laptop, Apple iOS Device or Android Device to Access a Library of Complimentary Movies and TV Shows; 04/05/2018 – DEUTSCHE LUFTHANSA AG LHAG.DE SAYS UNITED AND LUFTHANSA CARGO SUCCESSFULLY LAUNCH AIR CARGO JOINT VENTURE; 18/04/2018 – UNITED CFO:LOOKING TO BUY ADDL WIDEBODY & NARROWBODY AIRCRAFT; 13/03/2018 – United is investigating the incident; 22/05/2018 – United Airlines and The Private Suite Create a New Luxury Experience at Los Angeles International Airport

Baldwin Brothers Inc decreased its stake in Haemonetics Corp (HAE) by 50.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Baldwin Brothers Inc sold 6,004 shares as the company’s stock rose 36.81% . The institutional investor held 5,899 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $516,000, down from 11,903 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc who had been investing in Haemonetics Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.03 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.78% or $2.42 during the last trading session, reaching $138.52. About 208,216 shares traded. Haemonetics Corporation (NYSE:HAE) has risen 26.96% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.96% the S&P500. Some Historical HAE News: 20/04/2018 – DJ Haemonetics Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HAE); 08/05/2018 – HAEMONETICS SEES FY ADJ EPS $2.00 TO $2.30; 06/04/2018 – FDA: HAEMONETICS RECALLS SOME LOTS OF ACRODOSE PLUS,PL SYSTEMS; 08/05/2018 – Haemonetics 4Q EPS 22c; 08/05/2018 – HAEMONETICS CORP – SEES FISCAL 2019 CASH FLOW FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES (GAAP) $150 – $175 MLN; 08/05/2018 – HAEMONETICS CORP HAE.N FY SHR VIEW $2.09, REV VIEW $937.0 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 08/05/2018 – Van Berkom & Associates Exits Position in Haemonetics; 28/03/2018 – Haemonetics Announces Regulatory Clearances of NexSys PCS™ Enhanced Software with YES™ Technology; 08/05/2018 – HAEMONETICS CORP – QTRLY SHR $0.22; 08/05/2018 – HAEMONETICS SEES FY ’19 REV UP 3%-5%

Financial Architects Inc, which manages about $587.54 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Wisdomtree Tr (EZM) by 8,583 shares to 117,643 shares, valued at $4.63M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (Call) (SPY) by 6,400 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 400 shares, and cut its stake in Invesco Exchange Traded Fd T.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.36, from 1.35 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 48 investors sold UAL shares while 169 reduced holdings. 71 funds opened positions while 143 raised stakes. 248.10 million shares or 4.81% less from 260.63 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 8,124 are held by Srb. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement reported 325,079 shares. U S Glob Invsts has 3.96% invested in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL). E&G Limited Partnership, a Texas-based fund reported 11,200 shares. Primecap Mgmt Ca, a California-based fund reported 38.21 million shares. Piedmont Advisors Inc holds 3,624 shares. Proffitt & Goodson Inc reported 0% in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL). Aviva Pcl has invested 0.01% in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL). Moreover, Eaton Vance Mngmt has 0% invested in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL) for 15,305 shares. Gemmer Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability reported 64 shares. Robeco Institutional Asset Mgmt Bv stated it has 591,788 shares. Moreover, Css Limited Il has 0.01% invested in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL). Wells Fargo And Comm Mn has invested 0.02% in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL). 277,303 were accumulated by Hsbc Public Limited Com. Moreover, Numerixs Invest Techs has 0.29% invested in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL) for 27,200 shares.

Since May 13, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 5 selling transactions for $8.91 million activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.93 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.03, from 0.9 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 31 investors sold HAE shares while 82 reduced holdings. 38 funds opened positions while 67 raised stakes. 48.86 million shares or 0.74% less from 49.22 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Georgia-based Invesco Ltd has invested 0% in Haemonetics Corporation (NYSE:HAE). New York-based Goldman Sachs has invested 0.01% in Haemonetics Corporation (NYSE:HAE). Mutual Of America Capital Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.06% in Haemonetics Corporation (NYSE:HAE). Hsbc Hldg Public Llc has invested 0% in Haemonetics Corporation (NYSE:HAE). State Teachers Retirement Systems reported 97,187 shares. Los Angeles Capital Mgmt & Equity Rech, a California-based fund reported 51,278 shares. Paloma Prtnrs Co has 0.02% invested in Haemonetics Corporation (NYSE:HAE) for 9,530 shares. D E Shaw And Communication holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Haemonetics Corporation (NYSE:HAE) for 270,608 shares. Parametric Port Associates Limited Liability Co reported 133,920 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Moreover, Cubist Systematic Strategies Llc has 0.03% invested in Haemonetics Corporation (NYSE:HAE) for 8,834 shares. New York-based Brown Brothers Harriman & has invested 0% in Haemonetics Corporation (NYSE:HAE). World Asset Mgmt reported 2,414 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Lsv Asset Mngmt invested in 2,567 shares. Principal Gru Inc invested 0.02% in Haemonetics Corporation (NYSE:HAE). Deutsche Savings Bank Ag stated it has 574,698 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings.