United Contl Hldgs (UAL) Holding Has Upped by Kemnay Advisory Services Inc; Campbell Newman Asset Management Has Cut Its Microsoft Corp. (MSFT) Holding by $4.32 Million

Kemnay Advisory Services Inc increased its stake in United Contl Hldgs Inc (UAL) by 197.62% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kemnay Advisory Services Inc bought 27,184 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.51% . The institutional investor held 40,940 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.58 million, up from 13,756 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kemnay Advisory Services Inc who had been investing in United Contl Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $22.66 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.99% or $0.88 during the last trading session, reaching $88.21. About 1.40M shares traded. United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:UAL) has risen 14.79% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.79% the S&P500. Some Historical UAL News: 14/05/2018 – UNITED AIRLINES – NEW NONSTOP SERVICE BETWEEN NEW YORK/NEWARK AND PALM SPRINGS AND INCREASES KEY WEST SERVICE FROM SEASONAL TO YEAR ROUND; 17/05/2018 – UNITED SAYS HAWAII FLIGHTS OPERATING NORMALLY; 17/04/2018 – United Continental 1Q EPS 52c; 17/04/2018 – UNITED CONTINENTAL HOLDINGS INC SEES FY 2018 CONSOLIDATED CAPACITY UP 4.5% TO 5.5%; 21/03/2018 – Israel’s El Al Airlines posts deepening losses as market share shrinks; 25/04/2018 – ALLIANCE CREATIVE GROUP (ACGX) Hires Brio Financial to Assist with Preparing for 2 Years of PCAOB Audits; 18/04/2018 – UNITED:MUCH OF 2ND HALF CAPACITY GROWTH TO BE OFF-PEAK FLYING; 30/05/2018 – UNITED WORKERS EXCITED ABOUT COMPANY GROWTH, CHANGES: KIRBY; 14/03/2018 – UNITED SAYS ATTENDANT DID NOT KNOWINGLY PLACE DOG IN OVERHEAD; 18/04/2018 – UNITED PRESIDENT: NO TIMECLOCK ON GETTING PILOT SCOPE DEAL DONE

Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp. (MSFT) by 11.86% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc sold 32,459 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 241,140 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $32.30 million, down from 273,599 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 0.22% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $139.14. About 17.33 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 17/05/2018 – Secrets to Landing a Job in Pharmaceutical or Medical Device Companies Are Revealed in New Guide; 26/04/2018 – MSFT SEES 4Q PRODUCTIVITY,BUSINESS PROCESSES REV $9.55B-$9.75B; 23/03/2018 – The cloud storage company faces some stiff competition in giants like Amazon, Apple, Google and Microsoft; 17/05/2018 – Leading names include Facebook, Alphabet, Microsoft, Amazon and Time Warner. Apple this year fell from eighth to 18th on the list; 03/04/2018 – eXp Realty Announces March ICON Agents; 24/05/2018 – MICROSOFT CEO NADELLA SPEAKS AT VIVA TECH, PARIS: LIVE; 07/05/2018 – Masergy Announces Managed Cloud Access Security Broker (CASB) Solution; 15/05/2018 – Waddell & Reed Adds Emerson Electric, Cuts Microsoft: 13F; 17/03/2018 – Facebook and YouTube should have learned from Microsoft’s racist chatbot; 30/05/2018 – Mapbox to Bring Al-Powered Vision SDK to Microsoft Azure IoT Platform

Kemnay Advisory Services Inc, which manages about $408.65 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Iac Interactivecorp (NASDAQ:IACI) by 6,624 shares to 8,434 shares, valued at $1.84 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 820 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 19,428 shares, and cut its stake in Terraform Pwr Inc.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.15, from 0.99 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 37 investors sold UAL shares while 176 reduced holdings. 52 funds opened positions while 126 raised stakes. 239.42 million shares or 3.50% less from 248.10 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advsrs Ltd Liability Partnership Ma has invested 0% in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL). Leisure Cap invested in 0.9% or 11,674 shares. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board invested in 18,400 shares or 0.07% of the stock. Schroder Mgmt Grp holds 0.02% or 253,637 shares. Charles Schwab Inv Incorporated reported 1.08M shares. 8,770 are held by House Ltd Company. Stifel Fincl Corporation has invested 0.01% in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL). The Georgia-based Suntrust Banks has invested 0.01% in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL). Rafferty Asset Limited Liability holds 0.04% in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL) or 27,529 shares. Twin Focus Capital Limited Company invested in 0.18% or 5,000 shares. Nwi Mngmt Lp holds 4.68% of its portfolio in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL) for 645,000 shares. 42,175 were accumulated by Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale. Lsv Asset Mgmt reported 4.75M shares. Altimeter Cap Mngmt LP invested in 28.36% or 11.83 million shares. Keybank Natl Association Oh stated it has 14,598 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.77 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.14, from 0.91 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 47 investors sold MSFT shares while 999 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 664 raised stakes. 5.28 billion shares or 2.38% less from 5.41 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. The California-based Poplar Forest Cap Limited Co has invested 0.04% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Shoker Investment Counsel Inc invested in 1.45% or 14,857 shares. Paradigm Asset Ltd Liability stated it has 18,360 shares. Charles Schwab Mgmt Inc invested 2.8% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Maverick Capital Ltd, a Texas-based fund reported 1.52 million shares. Mcdaniel Terry has 8.35% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Ruffer Ltd Liability Partnership reported 46,567 shares or 0.15% of all its holdings. Torray Lc reported 2.62% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). North Star Asset Mgmt reported 1.55% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Argent Capital Management Ltd Liability Company stated it has 210,572 shares. Lvm Capital Mi invested in 6.06% or 198,374 shares. Selway Asset invested in 37,880 shares or 3.4% of the stock. Greylin Investment Mangement Inc reported 1,575 shares. Spc reported 43,883 shares. Cincinnati Specialty Underwriters Insurance Comm holds 4.96% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 60,000 shares.

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.24 EPS, up 8.77% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.14 per share. After $1.37 actual EPS reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.49% negative EPS growth.

Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc, which manages about $443.30M and $684.34 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in American Tower Corp. (NYSE:AMT) by 1,562 shares to 113,360 shares, valued at $23.18 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Corning Inc. (NYSE:GLW) by 269,527 shares in the quarter, for a total of 347,670 shares, and has risen its stake in Visa Inc. Class A (NYSE:V).