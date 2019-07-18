United Contl Hldgs (UAL) Holding Has Upped by Gendell Jeffrey L; Montag A & Associates Stake in Cisco Sys Com (CSCO) Boosted by $1.82 Million as Stock Rose

Montag A & Associates Inc increased its stake in Cisco Sys Inc Com (CSCO) by 12.31% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Montag A & Associates Inc bought 34,424 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.40% with the market. The institutional investor held 314,000 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.95 million, up from 279,576 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc who had been investing in Cisco Sys Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $247.17B market cap company. The stock increased 0.93% or $0.53 during the last trading session, reaching $57.74. About 8.45M shares traded. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 14.75% since July 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.32% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 16/05/2018 – CISCO QTRLY INFRASTRUCTURE PLATFORMS REVENUE OF $7,163 MLN, UP 2 PCT; 13/04/2018 – FACTBOX-Russia’s list of U.S. imports that could be banned; 23/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Cisco warns of major potential hack in Ukraine; 29/03/2018 – Exclusive: AT&T Develops Networking Switch, in Blow to Cisco; 16/04/2018 – GONG.IO – RECEIVED INVESTMENT FROM CISCO INVESTMENTS IN AN EXTENSION OF A1 FUNDING ROUND; 10/05/2018 – Former Cisco CEO John Chambers Joins Bloom Energy Board of Directors; 03/04/2018 – $FNJN $CSCO Finjan prevails against Cisco Systems as both ‘494 and ‘844 IPR patent challenge trials are denied; 16/05/2018 – Cisco Looks to Show Revenue Growth Wasn’t a Blip — Earnings Preview; 16/05/2018 – Cisco Systems Sees 4Q EPS 55c-EPS 60c; 22/05/2018 – Lumos Data Centers Launches Suite of laaS Solutions

Gendell Jeffrey L increased its stake in United Contl Hldgs Inc (UAL) by 67.52% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gendell Jeffrey L bought 98,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.03% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 243,132 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19.40M, up from 145,132 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L who had been investing in United Contl Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $25.07B market cap company. The stock increased 0.53% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $95.28. About 3.14M shares traded or 28.89% up from the average. United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:UAL) has risen 23.57% since July 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.14% the S&P500. Some Historical UAL News: 14/05/2018 – UNITED AIRLINES – EXPANDS SERVICE BETWEEN NEW YORK/NEWARK AND 17 DESTINATIONS AND ADDS MORE MAINLINE AND LARGER REGIONAL JETS; 22/05/2018 – United Airlines and The Private Suite Create a New Luxury Experience at Los Angeles International Airport; 05/03/2018 United Airlines replaces quarterly bonuses with a lottery, angering some employees; 13/03/2018 – UNITED CONTINENTAL HOLDINGS INC SEES 2018 SHR $6.50 TO $8.50; 18/04/2018 – UNITED CFO:LOOKING TO BUY ADDL WIDEBODY & NARROWBODY AIRCRAFT; 15/03/2018 – United: Profitable but plagued by public relations disasters; 05/03/2018 – UNITED AIRLINES HITS `PAUSE’ ON NEW EMPLOYEE INCENTIVE PROGRAM; 16/04/2018 – United Continental Holdings Inc expected to post earnings of 38 cents a share – Earnings Preview; 17/05/2018 – UNITED AIRLINES NAMES GERRY LADERMAN ACTING CFO; 13/03/2018 – United Continental Had Seen 1Q Passenger Rev Per ASM Flat-Up 2%

Gendell Jeffrey L, which manages about $721.05 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Universal Fst Prods Inc (NASDAQ:UFPI) by 11,421 shares to 73,735 shares, valued at $2.20 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Whirlpool Corp (NYSE:WHR) by 3,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 13,500 shares, and cut its stake in Owens Corning New (NYSE:OC).

