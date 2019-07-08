United Contl Hldgs (UAL) Holder Rudman Errol M Has Cut Position by $1.82 Million as Market Valuation Declined; Villere St Denis J & Co Trimmed Its Leggett & Platt (LEG) Stake by $11.17 Million

Rudman Errol M decreased its stake in United Contl Hldgs Inc (UAL) by 10.23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rudman Errol M sold 23,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.03% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 201,783 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.10 million, down from 224,783 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rudman Errol M who had been investing in United Contl Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $24.01B market cap company. The stock increased 0.72% or $0.66 during the last trading session, reaching $91.25. About 368,270 shares traded. United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:UAL) has risen 23.57% since July 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.14% the S&P500. Some Historical UAL News: 08/05/2018 – UNITED TRAFFIC ROSE 5.1% IN APRIL; 24/04/2018 – MOODY’S AFFIRMS A2 ON CHICAGO IL O’HARE AIRPORT REVENUE AND PFC BONDS; OUTLOOK IS STABLE; 15/03/2018 – Airlines resolve dispute over Chicago O’Hare expansion; 17/04/2018 – UNITED CONTINENTAL 1Q ADJ EPS 12.07C, EST. 47.64C; 17/04/2018 – United Continental Sees FY Adjusted Capex $3.6B-$3.8B; 12/04/2018 – $LUV taking off. Other airlines too $UAL $DAL $ALK $JBLU; 08/03/2018 – UAL’S FEB. 2018 TRAFFIC REV. PASSENGER MILES INCREASED 5.7%; 14/03/2018 – United Airlines: Owner of dog that died in overhead bin told flight attendant pet was in the bag; 13/03/2018 – UNITED AIR CFO SAYS UNITED `ACTIVELY’ PURSUING BUYING USED JETS; 15/03/2018 – U.S. Senators propose bill to bar airlines from placing animals in danger

Villere St Denis J & Co Llc decreased its stake in Leggett & Platt Inc (LEG) by 17.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Villere St Denis J & Co Llc sold 266,067 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.72% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 1.23M shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $52.13M, down from 1.50M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Villere St Denis J & Co Llc who had been investing in Leggett & Platt Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.08B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.53% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $38.69. About 72,246 shares traded. Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG) has declined 9.63% since July 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.06% the S&P500. Some Historical LEG News: 26/04/2018 – Leggett & Platt 1Q Net $77.9M; 15/05/2018 – Leggett Announces Dividend Increase And Annual Meeting Results; 26/04/2018 – Leggett & Platt Had Seen 2018 EPS $2.65 to $2.85; 14/05/2018 – Epoch Investment Partners Buys 2.3% Position in Leggett & Platt; 15/05/2018 – LEGGETT BOOSTS QTR DIV/SHR TO 38C FROM 36C, EST. 37C; 26/04/2018 – LEGGETT & PLATT INC LEG.N SEES FY 2018 SALES $4.3 BLN TO $4.4 BLN; 26/04/2018 – LEGGETT & PLATT 1Q ADJ EPS CONT OPS 57C, EST. 59C; 09/03/2018 – Leggett & Platt Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – Leggett & Platt Cuts 2018 View To EPS $2.60-EPS $2.80; 09/03/2018 Leggett & Platt Volume Rises More Than Triple 20 Day Average

Villere St Denis J & Co Llc, which manages about $3.49B and $1.53B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Bank Amer Corp by 1,125 shares to 10,262 shares, valued at $13.36 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cypress Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:CY) by 119,955 shares in the quarter, for a total of 5.27M shares, and has risen its stake in Teleflex Inc (NYSE:TFX).

Since February 14, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 sale for $444,544 activity.

Analysts await Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $0.64 earnings per share, up 1.59% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.63 per share. LEG’s profit will be $84.02M for 15.11 P/E if the $0.64 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.49 actual earnings per share reported by Leggett & Platt, Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 30.61% EPS growth.

Analysts await United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL) to report earnings on July, 16. They expect $4.04 EPS, up 25.08% or $0.81 from last year’s $3.23 per share. UAL’s profit will be $1.06B for 5.65 P/E if the $4.04 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.15 actual EPS reported by United Airlines Holdings, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 251.30% EPS growth.

