United Contl Hldgs (UAL) Holder Lodge Hill Capital Has Increased Stake by $20.22 Million; Amazon Com (AMZN) Holder Sfe Investment Counsel Has Increased Its Position by $348,880

Lodge Hill Capital Llc increased its stake in United Contl Hldgs Inc (UAL) by 109.86% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lodge Hill Capital Llc bought 84,940 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.51% . The hedge fund held 162,255 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $38.73 million, up from 77,315 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lodge Hill Capital Llc who had been investing in United Contl Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $21.09B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.45% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $84.31. About 1.62M shares traded. United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:UAL) has risen 14.79% since August 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.79% the S&P500. Some Historical UAL News: 07/05/2018 – UNITED AIRLINES BOOSTS TO DAILY SERVICE BETWEEN HOUSTON-HAVANA; 03/05/2018 – UNITED CONTINENTAL HOLDINGS INC UAL.N -MOST RECENTLY, EARNEST HAS BEEN A POLITICAL ANALYST FOR NBC NEWS AND MSNBC; 20/03/2018 – United Airlines pauses cargo-hold pet transport after missteps; 01/05/2018 – United to Allow Dogs and Cats Back Into Cargo Holds; 08/05/2018 – United Airlines in talks to buy wide-body jets; 08/05/2018 – United Continental April 2018 Consolidated Traffic (revenue Passenger Miles) Up 5.1 %; 12/04/2018 – United Continental Customers Can Use a Personal Laptop, Apple iOS Device or Android Device to Access a Library of Complimentary Movies and TV Shows; 05/03/2018 – United Air hits pause on changes to bonus program after employee uproar; 17/04/2018 – UAL SEES FY ADJ EPS $7.00 TO $8.50, SAW $6.50 TO $8.50; 13/03/2018 – UNITED CONTINENTAL HOLDINGS – EXPECT 2018 NON-FUEL CASM TO BE DOWN 1 PCT TO FLAT

Sfe Investment Counsel increased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 8.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sfe Investment Counsel bought 196 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 2,591 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.61 million, up from 2,395 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sfe Investment Counsel who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $867.76 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.57% or $10.11 during the last trading session, reaching $1776.29. About 3.06 million shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since August 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 09/05/2018 – SEARS AUTO CENTER TEAMS UP WITH AMAZON.COM; 22/05/2018 – Amazon in talks on new season of The Expanse, sources say; 14/03/2018 – DENNY’S ENABLES VOICE ORDERS OVER AMAZON’S ALEXA; 04/04/2018 – Amazon Japan raises delivery fees by up to 50%; 14/03/2018 – The Morning Download: Amazon CTO Says Voice Interface Is Ready for Work; 25/05/2018 – Comm. O’Rielly’s 5/25/18 letter to eBay and Amazon re: set top boxes; 16/05/2018 – MEDIA-Amazon’s Alexa VP leaves company – CNBC; 26/04/2018 – AMAZON.COM CFO SAYS THERE MAY BE OPPORTUNITIES OVER TIME TO HAVE MORE ADVERTISING IN ITS VIDEO STREAMS – CONF CALL; 14/05/2018 – CITY COUNCIL’S “HOSTILE APPROACH AND RHETORIC” FORCES AMAZON TO QUESTION ITS GROWTH IN SEATTLE – STATEMENT; 01/05/2018 – Sen. Bernie Sanders jumps on the Amazon-bashing train with a tweet, echoing President Trump’s criticism of the e-commerce giant

Lodge Hill Capital Llc, which manages about $208.28 million and $365.88 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Oshkosh Corp (NYSE:OSK) by 65,820 shares to 368,531 shares, valued at $27.69M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in United Rentals Inc (NYSE:URI) by 25,800 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 339,025 shares, and cut its stake in Owens Corning New (Call) (NYSE:OC).

Sfe Investment Counsel, which manages about $321.20M and $221.93 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Corning Inc (NYSE:GLW) by 13,309 shares to 41,465 shares, valued at $1.37 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Omnicell Inc (NASDAQ:OMCL) by 4,301 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4,003 shares, and cut its stake in Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS).