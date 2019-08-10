United Contl Hldgs (UAL) Holder Lansdowne Partners Uk Llp Has Increased Position; Halliburton Co (HAL) Position Held by Tiverton Asset Management Llc

Lansdowne Partners Uk Llp increased its stake in United Contl Hldgs Inc (UAL) by 10.77% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lansdowne Partners Uk Llp bought 736,356 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.51% . The hedge fund held 7.57 million shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $604.23 million, up from 6.84M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lansdowne Partners Uk Llp who had been investing in United Contl Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $22.64B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.74% or $0.65 during the last trading session, reaching $86.98. About 1.18 million shares traded. United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:UAL) has risen 14.79% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.79% the S&P500. Some Historical UAL News: 17/05/2018 – United Airlines Finance Chief Resigns After Less Than Two Years; 13/03/2018 – United Continental Targets About 25% Compound Annual EPS Growth Through 2020; 03/05/2018 – United Air Taps Former Obama Spokesman for Help After PR Flops; 07/03/2018 – BP and United Airlines® Introduce the Only Joint Reward Program of Its Kind; 14/03/2018 – MOODY’S CHANGES OUTLOOK TO NEGATIVE ON A.B. WON GUAM INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT AUTHORITY’S BAA2 SENIOR LIEN REVENUE BONDS RATING; 24/05/2018 – Boutique Air Announces Codeshare Partnership with United Airlines; 23/04/2018 – UAL: NO PAYMENT WAS MADE TO MUNOZ UNDER 2017 AIP AWARD; 12/04/2018 – @timseymour bets $UAL is about to soar to new heights in his Fast Pitch; 03/05/2018 – United Airlines Names Josh Earnest Chief Communications Officer; 23/04/2018 – UNITED AIRLINES BOARD TO BE CUT TO 14 FROM 16 DIRECTORS

Tiverton Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Halliburton Co (HAL) by 69.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tiverton Asset Management Llc bought 57,713 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.64% . The institutional investor held 140,988 shares of the oilfield services and equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.13 million, up from 83,275 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tiverton Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Halliburton Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $17.34B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.06% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $19.52. About 13.35M shares traded. Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL) has declined 45.61% since August 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 45.61% the S&P500. Some Historical HAL News: 23/04/2018 – HALLIBURTON SEES FRACK MARKET REMAINING TIGHT THRU REST OF ’18; 23/04/2018 – Halliburton writes off investment in crisis-hit Venezuela; 23/04/2018 – HALLIBURTON CEO JEFF MILLER EXPECTS WAGE INFLATION AMID TIGHT LABOR MARKET, SAYS HIGHER PRICING NECESSARY FOR COST RECOVERY; 27/03/2018 – HALLIBURTON: SEES ‘REAL LIFT’ FOR ’19 INTL CASH FLOW, RETURNS; 18/05/2018 – Halliburton: ‘Disappointed’ That Executive Compensation Resolution Didn’t Pass; 08/03/2018 PREMIER OIL: HALLIBURTON, DIAMOND DRILLING SIGNED SERVICE DEALS; 10/05/2018 – Templeton Adds Goldcorp, Exits Halliburton, Cuts Amgen: 13F; 23/04/2018 – Halliburton Hits 1Q Estimates — Earnings Review; 03/04/2018 – Halliburton Locks Up Top Talent as Rivals ‘Aggressively’ Recruit; 23/04/2018 – Halliburton 1Q North American Rev $3.52B

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.36, from 1.35 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 48 investors sold UAL shares while 169 reduced holdings. 71 funds opened positions while 143 raised stakes. 248.10 million shares or 4.81% less from 260.63 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sterling Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp invested 0.03% of its portfolio in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL). Federated Pa invested in 261,172 shares. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt owns 42,388 shares. Citadel Advsrs Limited Liability Com owns 2.53M shares or 0.1% of their US portfolio. Retail Bank Of America Corp De owns 1.32 million shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Maverick Capital Limited reported 0.37% of its portfolio in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL). Gemmer Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp invested in 64 shares. Ls Investment Advisors Ltd Liability Company holds 0.04% or 8,708 shares in its portfolio. J Goldman And Ltd Partnership has 77,272 shares. Schroder Management Grp, Maine-based fund reported 335,507 shares. Aviva Public Lc reported 25,949 shares. Mitsubishi Ufj Tru And holds 54,374 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Rafferty Asset Management Ltd Liability Company has invested 0.03% in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL). Amundi Pioneer Asset Mgmt, Massachusetts-based fund reported 221,032 shares. Frontier Capital Mngmt Limited Liability holds 1.07 million shares or 0.61% of its portfolio.

Lansdowne Partners Uk Llp, which manages about $30.64B and $4.51 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM) by 3.10 million shares to 2.67 million shares, valued at $269.92M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Eaton Corp Plc (NYSE:ETN) by 92,968 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 146,937 shares, and cut its stake in Manchester Utd Plc New (NYSE:MANU).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.44, from 0.66 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 56 investors sold HAL shares while 231 reduced holdings. 92 funds opened positions while 223 raised stakes. 653.08 million shares or 4.23% less from 681.92 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Axa owns 110,593 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Moreover, Brown Advisory Incorporated has 0.02% invested in Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL). Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc reported 15,727 shares. Mirae Asset Global Invests accumulated 70,905 shares. Lombard Odier Asset Mngmt (Europe) Ltd reported 9,312 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. The California-based Parallax Volatility Advisers Lp has invested 0% in Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL). Cipher L P, New York-based fund reported 97,523 shares. The New Jersey-based Seabridge Advsr Ltd Com has invested 0.01% in Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL). Moreover, Guyasuta Advsr has 0.03% invested in Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL). Sigma Planning stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL). Graybill Bartz Assoc Limited holds 1.72% of its portfolio in Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL) for 84,212 shares. Brinker Capital Inc has 177,039 shares for 0.2% of their portfolio. Channing Mgmt Limited Liability invested 0.09% of its portfolio in Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL). Fdx Advsr holds 0.03% or 22,779 shares in its portfolio. Bancorporation Of Montreal Can holds 468,804 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio.

Tiverton Asset Management Llc, which manages about $2.31B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spirit Aerosystems Holdings Inc (NYSE:SPR) by 10,094 shares to 11,743 shares, valued at $1.08M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Boeing Co/The (NYSE:BA) by 2,147 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 42,460 shares, and cut its stake in Ascendis Pharma A/S.