United Contl Hldgs (UAL) Holder Cyrus Capital Partners LP Has Trimmed Its Holding as Share Value Rose; Horrell Capital Management Stake in Progress Software (PRGS) Has Decreased as Valuation Declined

Cyrus Capital Partners Lp decreased its stake in United Contl Hldgs Inc (UAL) by 1.42% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cyrus Capital Partners Lp sold 37,611 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.51% . The hedge fund held 2.60 million shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $207.68 million, down from 2.64M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cyrus Capital Partners Lp who had been investing in United Contl Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $22.23 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.11% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $85.5. About 361,481 shares traded. United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:UAL) has risen 14.79% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.79% the S&P500. Some Historical UAL News: 13/03/2018 – United Continental Now Sees 1Q Capacity Up 3.5%-4%; Had Seen Up 3.5%-4.5%; 17/05/2018 – United Airlines’ chief financial officer stepping down; 08/05/2018 – United Continental: April 2018 Consolidated Load Factor Down 0.8 Points Compared to April 2017; 15/03/2018 – U.S. Senators propose bill to bar airlines from placing animals in danger; 16/03/2018 – United charters private jet to fly home dog mistakenly sent to Japan; 19/03/2018 – United Airlines image bruised after latest round of PR fiascos; 20/03/2018 – UNITED AIRLINES UAL.N IS TEMPORARILY SUSPENDING CARGO-HOLD TRANSPORT OF PETS AFTER ANIMAL-RELATED INCIDENTS; 17/04/2018 – United Continental 1Q Consolidated Unit Cost Per Available Seat Mile Up 4.3%; 09/04/2018 – UNITED CONTINENTAL HOLDINGS INC – UAL’S MARCH 2018 CONSOLIDATED TRAFFIC (REVENUE PASSENGER MILES) INCREASED 6.5 PERCENT; 15/03/2018 – Dog sent to Japan in United Airlines mix-up heads back to Kansas

Horrell Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Progress Software Corp (PRGS) by 67.03% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Horrell Capital Management Inc sold 62,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.82% . The institutional investor held 30,500 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.35 million, down from 92,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Progress Software Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.76 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.64% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $39.27. About 28,707 shares traded. Progress Software Corporation (NASDAQ:PRGS) has risen 17.89% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.89% the S&P500. Some Historical PRGS News: 30/05/2018 – NativeScript 4.0 Eases Mobile Development with New Out-of-the-Box Capabilities and Day-One Support for Angular 6 and Vue.js; 08/05/2018 – Progress Enables Developers to Quickly Add Chatbots to Apps Using the lndustry’s Leading Ul Tools — Telerik and Kendo Ul; 07/03/2018 – PROGRESS SOFTWARE HOLDER PRAESIDIUM CUTS STAKE TO LESS THAN 1%; 28/03/2018 – Progress Software 1Q Rev $94M; 07/03/2018 – Praesidium Notes That Progress Software Made ‘Signficant’ Changes; 28/03/2018 – Progress Software 1Q EPS 27c; 19/04/2018 – lMGlobal.com Announced as Website of the Year; 22/05/2018 – Progress Reveals Three Latest Progress Labs Innovation Projects; 08/05/2018 – Progress Enables Developers to Quickly Add Chatbots to Apps Using the Industry’s Leading UI Tools – Telerik and Kendo UI; 28/03/2018 – Progress Software Sees 2Q Rev $93M-$96M

Analysts await United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $3.67 earnings per share, up 19.93% or $0.61 from last year’s $3.06 per share. UAL’s profit will be $954.03M for 5.82 P/E if the $3.67 EPS becomes a reality. After $4.21 actual earnings per share reported by United Airlines Holdings, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -12.83% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.36, from 1.35 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 48 investors sold UAL shares while 169 reduced holdings.

