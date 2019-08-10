United Contl Hldgs (UAL) Holder Cyrus Capital Partners LP Cut Its Position by $2.97 Million; Nvidia (NVDA) Holding Maintained by Baldwin Investment Management Llc

Cyrus Capital Partners Lp decreased its stake in United Contl Hldgs Inc (UAL) by 1.42% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cyrus Capital Partners Lp sold 37,611 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.51% . The hedge fund held 2.60M shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $207.68M, down from 2.64M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cyrus Capital Partners Lp who had been investing in United Contl Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $22.64B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.74% or $0.65 during the last trading session, reaching $86.98. About 1.18 million shares traded. United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:UAL) has risen 14.79% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.79% the S&P500. Some Historical UAL News: 21/03/2018 – United is reviewing its pet-transportation program after a rash of mixups involving passengers’ pets; 17/05/2018 – UNITED AIRLINES UAL.N SAYS CFO ANDREW LEVY STEPPING DOWN; 03/05/2018 – United Airlines Hires Former White House Press Chief; 18/04/2018 – UNITED AIR CEO: SEEING STRONG RESULTS FROM NEW DOMESTIC ROUTES; 17/04/2018 – United Continental Caps 2018 Capacity Growth at 5.5%; 03/05/2018 – United Hires Former White House Press Chief in Bid to Revamp Image; 05/03/2018 – United Airlines’ executives unveil a plan to replace bonuses; 18/04/2018 – UNITED SEES PREMIUM PLUS CABIN GOING ON SALE IN LATE 2018; 21/03/2018 – UNITED CEO OSCAR MUNOZ ENDS REMARKS AT CHICAGO EXECUTIVES’ CLUB; 18/04/2018 – UNITED SAYS ALREADY HAD STARTED INSPECTION ON JET ENGINES

Baldwin Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Nvidia Corp (NVDA) by 88.79% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Baldwin Investment Management Llc bought 3,130 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.51% . The institutional investor held 6,655 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.20 million, up from 3,525 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Baldwin Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Nvidia Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $93.90B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.58% or $4.08 during the last trading session, reaching $154.18. About 8.55 million shares traded. NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) has declined 30.89% since August 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.89% the S&P500. Some Historical NVDA News: 27/03/2018 – Nvidia suspends self-driving tests globally; 04/04/2018 – Chinese Crypto Mining Hardware Putting AMD, Nvidia Under Threat; 27/03/2018 – NVIDIA CEO SAYS UBER FATALITY SHOULD NOT DISCOURAGE SELF-DRIVING DEVELOPMENT, BUT “BRING AWARENESS TO THE IMPORTANCE OF lT”; 10/05/2018 – Nvidia’s Good Year Looks Better Driven by AI, Games (Correct); 27/03/2018 – Nvidia is testing self-driving technology globally including in New Jersey, Santa Clara, Japan and Germany; 10/05/2018 – NVIDIA SEES CRYPTO SPECIFIC REVENUE IN 2Q TO BE 1/3 OF 1Q LEVEL; 23/05/2018 – GameFace Labs Now Taking Pre-Orders for Android-based VR Headset Powered by NVIDIA Jetson TX2; 19/04/2018 – Kraken Joins NVIDIA lnception Program; 27/03/2018 – NVDA REPORTS SIMULATION SYSTEM TO TEST AUTONOMOUS CARS IN VR; 10/05/2018 – NVIDIA CORP – INFERENCE GPU SHIPMENTS TO CLOUD SERVICE PROVIDERS MORE THAN DOUBLED FROM LAST QUARTER – CFO, CONF CALL

More notable recent NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Can Intel Crack NVIDIA and AMD’s Duopoly in Gaming GPUs? – Motley Fool” on August 06, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: NVDA, BA, GOOG – Nasdaq” published on August 07, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Stock Wars: Intel Vs. AMD Vs. Nvidia – Benzinga” on July 26, 2019. More interesting news about NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) were released by: Investorideas.com and their article: “Investorideas.com Newswire – The AI Eye: NVIDIA (Nasdaq: $NVDA) RTX Leveraged Across Software Market and Datametrex AI Selected to Be Tech Solution Provider for Two Lakes Group – InvestorIdeas.com” published on July 29, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “No News Is Good News for Nvidia Stock – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 24, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.51 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.60, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 97 investors sold NVDA shares while 257 reduced holdings. 166 funds opened positions while 367 raised stakes. 394.73 million shares or 1.89% less from 402.31 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Augustine Asset Mngmt reported 2,056 shares stake. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec invested in 0.04% or 86,862 shares. Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan holds 0.1% or 3,000 shares. Marsico Capital Mgmt Llc reported 4.03% stake. Sumitomo Life reported 0.54% of its portfolio in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA). Neumann Cap Mgmt Lc accumulated 14,545 shares or 1.67% of the stock. Proshare Advsr Ltd Limited Liability Company invested 0.53% in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA). Boston Private Wealth Llc holds 0.02% in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) or 3,179 shares. Pathstone Family Office Ltd Co accumulated 0.01% or 629 shares. M&T Bancorporation Corp has 0.04% invested in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) for 46,111 shares. Fiera Cap Corp invested in 82,524 shares or 0.06% of the stock. Gradient Invests Ltd Co invested in 258 shares. Hills Bancshares And Trust reported 8,354 shares or 0.4% of all its holdings. South Dakota Council reported 15,781 shares. Loring Wolcott Coolidge Fiduciary Advsr Llp Ma has invested 0.02% in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA).

Analysts await United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $3.67 EPS, up 19.93% or $0.61 from last year’s $3.06 per share. UAL’s profit will be $955.43 million for 5.93 P/E if the $3.67 EPS becomes a reality. After $4.21 actual EPS reported by United Airlines Holdings, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -12.83% negative EPS growth.