United Contl Hldgs (UAL) Holder Cookson Peirce & Co Has Cut Its Holding by $382,834; Philip Morris International (PM) Stock Value Rose While Burgundy Asset Management LTD Lowered Holding

Burgundy Asset Management Ltd decreased its stake in Philip Morris International Inc. (PM) by 32.13% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd sold 551,352 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.97% with the market. The institutional investor held 1.16M shares of the farming and seeds and milling company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $102.95M, down from 1.72 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd who had been investing in Philip Morris International Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $138.05B market cap company. The stock increased 1.16% or $1.02 during the last trading session, reaching $88.73. About 7.56 million shares traded or 59.26% up from the average. Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) has risen 5.54% since July 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.11% the S&P500.

Cookson Peirce & Co Inc decreased its stake in United Contl Hldgs Inc (UAL) by 32.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cookson Peirce & Co Inc sold 4,846 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.03% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 9,905 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $790,000, down from 14,751 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co Inc who had been investing in United Contl Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $24.11 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.52% or $1.45 during the last trading session, reaching $93.83. About 3.36M shares traded or 37.30% up from the average. United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:UAL) has risen 23.57% since July 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.14% the S&P500. Some Historical UAL News: 23/05/2018 – UNITED CEO: KITCHEN WORKERS HAVE A RIGHT TO ORGANIZE; 08/05/2018 – UNITED AIRLINES – APRIL 2018 CONSOLIDATED TRAFFIC (REVENUE PASSENGER MILES) INCREASED 5.1 PERCENT; 05/05/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-WHITE HOUSE CALLS CHINESE DEMAND “ORWELLIAN NONSENSE” AND SAYS IT “STRONGLY OBJECTS TO CHINA’S ATTEMPTS TO COMPEL PRIVATE FIRMS TO USE SPECIFIC LANGUAGE OF A POLITICAL NATURE”; 07/05/2018 – UNITED AIRLINES-INCREASING SERVICE BETWEEN HOUSTON’S GEORGE BUSH INTERCONTINENTAL AIRPORT&HAVANA’S JOSÉ MARTÍ; 17/04/2018 – United Airlines profit rises with higher fares; 13/03/2018 – UNITED CONTINENTAL HOLDINGS – TARGET ABOUT 25% CAGR EPS FROM 2018 THROUGH 2020; 08/03/2018 – United Airlines beefs up board, adds new member; 23/04/2018 – UNITED AIRLINES TAKES DELIVERY OF FUEL EFFICIENT 737 MAX 9; 18/04/2018 – UNITED: CHANGES TO SCOPE NOT INCLUDED IN THREE-YEAR PLANS; 17/04/2018 – United Continental 1Q Consolidated Unit Cost Per Available Seat Mile Up 4.3%

Cookson Peirce & Co Inc, which manages about $632.80 million and $1.18B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Paycom Software Inc (NYSE:PAYC) by 2,554 shares to 71,654 shares, valued at $13.55M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Xilinx Inc (NASDAQ:XLNX) by 245,806 shares in the quarter, for a total of 260,147 shares, and has risen its stake in Exelon Corp (NYSE:EXC).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.36, from 1.35 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 48 investors sold UAL shares while 169 reduced holdings. 71 funds opened positions while 143 raised stakes. 248.10 million shares or 4.81% less from 260.63 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. M&R Capital Mngmt Incorporated stated it has 300 shares. Riverhead Capital Management Ltd holds 0.29% in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL) or 90,258 shares. Trexquant Investment LP invested in 43,900 shares or 0.25% of the stock. Stelliam Inv Mngmt Limited Partnership has 0.95% invested in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL) for 57,500 shares. Moreover, Invsts has 0% invested in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL) for 160,000 shares. 43,923 were reported by Hourglass Ltd. Ibm Retirement Fund owns 3,700 shares or 0.06% of their US portfolio. Pictet Asset Ltd holds 0.01% or 46,568 shares in its portfolio. Globeflex Cap LP stated it has 4,878 shares or 0.08% of all its holdings. Rudman Errol M holds 10.87% or 201,783 shares. Stevens Capital Mgmt Lp reported 204,214 shares stake. Moreover, Adage Capital Prtnrs Group Ltd Company has 0.06% invested in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL) for 285,409 shares. Gemmer Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation owns 64 shares. Merian Global Invsts (Uk) Limited owns 397,855 shares. Moreover, First Hawaiian Retail Bank has 0% invested in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL) for 300 shares.

Burgundy Asset Management Ltd, which manages about $19.85 billion and $9.72 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Oaktree Capital Group Llc (NYSE:OAK) by 7,003 shares to 556,913 shares, valued at $27.65 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Laboratory Corporation Of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) by 2,065 shares in the quarter, for a total of 77,236 shares, and has risen its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ).

Since April 29, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $211,675 activity.