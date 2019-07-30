United Contl Hldgs (Call) (UAL) Holder Credit Suisse Ag Lowered Position by $1.11 Million as Share Value Declined; As Jd.Com (JD) Stock Rose, River & Mercantile Asset Management Llp Has Trimmed by $420,000 Its Holding

Credit Suisse Ag decreased its stake in United Contl Hldgs Inc (Call) (UAL) by 41.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Credit Suisse Ag sold 14,100 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.03% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 20,000 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.60M, down from 34,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Credit Suisse Ag who had been investing in United Contl Hldgs Inc (Call) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $24.01 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.09% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $93.44. About 1.96 million shares traded. United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:UAL) has risen 23.57% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.14% the S&P500. Some Historical UAL News: 08/05/2018 – United Airlines in talks to buy wide-body jets; 05/05/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-WHITE HOUSE CALLS CHINESE DEMAND “ORWELLIAN NONSENSE” AND SAYS IT “STRONGLY OBJECTS TO CHINA’S ATTEMPTS TO COMPEL PRIVATE FIRMS TO USE SPECIFIC LANGUAGE OF A POLITICAL NATURE”; 23/04/2018 – United Continental Expects to Take Delivery of Two More 737 MAX 9 Aircraft This Month; 16/04/2018 – S&P Raises Corporate Credit Rating on United Continental and United Airlines to ‘BB’ From ‘BB-‘; 24/05/2018 – JUST IN: United Continental says it has reached a “resolution” with the owner of a dog that died in an overhead bin and is “deeply sorry for this tragic accident”; 23/05/2018 – UNITED AIR CEO OSCAR MUNOZ COMMENTS TO REPORTERS IN CHICAGO; 13/03/2018 – UNITED CONTINENTAL HOLDINGS INC SEES 2018 SHR $6.50 TO $8.50; 30/05/2018 – MARKET DOESN’T YET BELIEVE UNITED’S 2020 PROFIT GOALS: KIRBY; 14/03/2018 – U.S. Senator Demands Explanation for Animal Deaths on United Air; 09/04/2018 – UNITED AIR SEES 1Q CAPACITY UP 3.6%

River & Mercantile Asset Management Llp decreased its stake in Jd.Com Inc (JD) by 4.45% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. River & Mercantile Asset Management Llp sold 14,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 23.69% with the market. The institutional investor held 300,781 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.07M, down from 314,781 at the end of the previous reported quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management Llp who had been investing in Jd.Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $52.63 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.51% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $31.39. About 9.84M shares traded. JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) has declined 18.11% since July 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.54% the S&P500. Some Historical JD News: 14/05/2018 – VIPSHOP HOLDINGS LTD – LOOKING AHEAD, WILL CONTINUE TO WORK CLOSELY WITH TENCENT AND JD.COM IN ORDER TO IMPROVE TRAFFIC FLOW AND CONVERSION RATES; 16/04/2018 – JD.com takes $85 mln stake in Allianz China unit; 08/05/2018 – JD Com 1Q EPS 17c; 13/03/2018 – Kering Eyewear Inks Partnership with JD.com; 24/04/2018 – Johnson Controls announces breakthrough partnership with Chinese ecommerce giant JD.com to serve high-growth automotive battery replacement market; 24/04/2018 – JOHNSON CONTROLS – STRATEGIC PARTNERSHIP WITH JD.COM TO OFFER AUTOMOTIVE BATTERIES TO BOTH CONSUMERS AND AUTOMOTIVE RETAILERS THROUGHOUT CHINA; 18/04/2018 – MEDIA-Tencent, JD.com, Wanda to fund LeEco subsidiaries -Caixin; 07/05/2018 – Mawer Adds JD.com, Exits Cenovus Energy, Cuts Unilever: 13F; 19/04/2018 – Alibaba to invest $320 mln in Thailand, as rivals boost presence; 17/04/2018 – Alibaba, Baidu, JD.com to list in China as early as June, sources say

Analysts await JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) to report earnings on August, 15. They expect $0.05 EPS, up 121.74% or $0.28 from last year’s $-0.23 per share. JD’s profit will be $83.84 million for 156.95 P/E if the $0.05 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.27 actual EPS reported by JD.com, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -81.48% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “How And Why To Own Baidu – Seeking Alpha” on July 22, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: “JD Stock Has to Clear the Hurdles Facing Chinese Tech – Investorplace.com” published on July 09, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “JD: Expensive, But Worth It – Seeking Alpha” on July 08, 2019. More interesting news about JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Is JD.com (JD) Stock Outpacing Its Retail-Wholesale Peers This Year? – Nasdaq” published on July 03, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Where Will JD.com Be in 10 Years? – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 28, 2019.

River & Mercantile Asset Management Llp, which manages about $4.01B and $1.43B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Intel Corp (NASDAQ:INTC) by 26,700 shares to 189,603 shares, valued at $10.18M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Mylan Nv (NASDAQ:MYL) by 78,150 shares in the quarter, for a total of 271,123 shares, and has risen its stake in Cvs Health Corp (NYSE:CVS).

More notable recent United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Top Ranked Growth Stocks to Buy for July 12th – Nasdaq” on July 12, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “After-Hours Earnings Report for July 16, 2019 : CSX, CTAS, UAL, FNF, SGEN, PNFP, IBKR, HWC, FULT, HOPE, UBNK – Nasdaq” published on July 16, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Top Ranked Growth Stocks to Buy for July 15th – Nasdaq” on July 15, 2019. More interesting news about United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Should You Buy United Airlines (UAL) Ahead of Earnings? – Nasdaq” published on July 15, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “American Airlines Stock Up on Bullish Q2 Unit Revenue View – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 11, 2019.

Credit Suisse Ag, which manages about $41.97 billion and $109.61 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Multi Color Corp (NASDAQ:LABL) by 59,658 shares to 72,796 shares, valued at $3.63M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Square Inc (Put) by 583,783 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.61 million shares, and has risen its stake in Essential Pptys Rlty Tr Inc.

Analysts await United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $3.67 earnings per share, up 19.93% or $0.61 from last year’s $3.06 per share. UAL’s profit will be $942.91M for 6.37 P/E if the $3.67 EPS becomes a reality. After $4.21 actual earnings per share reported by United Airlines Holdings, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -12.83% negative EPS growth.