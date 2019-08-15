United Contl Hldgs (Call) (UAL) Holder Altimeter Capital Management LP Cut Holding; As Netflix (NFLX) Stock Declined, Shareholder Peregrine Asset Advisers Has Lowered Stake

Altimeter Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in United Contl Hldgs Inc (Call) (UAL) by 99.95% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Altimeter Capital Management Lp sold 11.62M shares as the company’s stock rose 4.51% . The hedge fund held 5,450 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.53 million, down from 11.63M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Altimeter Capital Management Lp who had been investing in United Contl Hldgs Inc (Call) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $21.01B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.21% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $81.78. About 2.18M shares traded. United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:UAL) has risen 14.79% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.79% the S&P500. Some Historical UAL News: 17/05/2018 – UNITED AIRLINES: ANDREW LEVY HAS DECIDED TO LEAVE; 18/04/2018 – UNITED SAYS ALREADY HAD STARTED INSPECTION ON JET ENGINES; 17/04/2018 – UNITED CONTINENTAL HOLDINGS – NARROWING RANGE FROM FY CAPACITY GROWTH TO 4.5 – 5.5 PCT, FROM PRIOR GUIDANCE OF 4-6 PCT; 20/03/2018 – UNITED AIRLINES CONDUCTING SYSTEMATIC REVIEW OF PETS PROGRAM; 01/05/2018 – UNITED AIRLINES TO PARTNER WITH AMERICAN HUMANE ON PET TRAVEL; 23/04/2018 – United Continental Board Seeks New Chairman, CEO Takes Pay Cut; 30/03/2018 – UNITED, MESA GET TENTATIVE OK FOR DAILY HOUSTON-HAVANA SERVICE; 24/04/2018 – MOODY’S AFFIRMS A2 ON CHICAGO IL O’HARE AIRPORT REVENUE AND PFC BONDS; OUTLOOK IS STABLE; 08/04/2018 – UNITED SAYS TEAMS URGENTLY WORKING TO GET SYSTEMS BACK ONLINE; 27/04/2018 – Foreign Policy: EXCLUSIVE: Beijing has threatened United Airlines and American Airlines, demanding they change all references

Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc decreased its stake in Netflix (NFLX) by 38.42% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc analyzed 4,727 shares as the company's stock declined 14.74% . The institutional investor held 7,577 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.70M, down from 12,304 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc who had been investing in Netflix for a number of months, seems to be less bullish on the $128.48B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.89% or $5.66 during the last trading session, reaching $293.45. About 7.92 million shares traded or 16.14% up from the average. Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) has declined 3.57% since August 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.57% the S&P500.

Analysts await United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $3.67 earnings per share, up 19.93% or $0.61 from last year’s $3.06 per share. UAL’s profit will be $942.90 million for 5.57 P/E if the $3.67 EPS becomes a reality. After $4.21 actual earnings per share reported by United Airlines Holdings, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -12.83% negative EPS growth.

Altimeter Capital Management Lp, which manages about $1.35B and $2.92 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (NYSE:BABA) by 12,000 shares to 136,350 shares, valued at $24.88 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Nutanix Inc by 1.80 million shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.10 million shares, and has risen its stake in Expedia Group Inc (NASDAQ:EXPE).

Since August 8, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $2.00 million activity.

Analysts await Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $1.05 EPS, up 17.98% or $0.16 from last year’s $0.89 per share. NFLX’s profit will be $459.73 million for 69.87 P/E if the $1.05 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.60 actual EPS reported by Netflix, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 75.00% EPS growth.

