United Continental Holdings (UAL) Stock Price Rose While Nuwave Investment Management Cut by $521,217 Its Stake; Brant Point Investment Management Raised Stake in Citrix Sys (CTXS) as Market Value Declined

Brant Point Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Citrix Sys Inc (CTXS) by 16.06% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brant Point Investment Management Llc bought 4,200 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.49% . The hedge fund held 30,348 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.98M, up from 26,148 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brant Point Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Citrix Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $12.53 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.03% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $95.81. About 1.54M shares traded. Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) has declined 14.75% since September 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.75% the S&P500. Some Historical CTXS News: 26/04/2018 – 01 COMMUNIQUE PROVIDES AN UPDATE IN ITS PATENT LITIGATION WITH CITRIX; 25/04/2018 – Citrix Raises Annual Forecast Following Strong 1Q Results — Market Mover; 25/04/2018 – CITRIX SYSTEMS INC CTXS.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $4.87, REV VIEW $2.87 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 25/04/2018 – Citrix Systems 1Q Adj EPS $1.29; 26/04/2018 – CAFC: 01 COMMUNIQUE LABORATORY, INC v. CITRIX ONLINE, LLC [OPINION] – Appeal #17-1869 – 2018-04-26; 10/05/2018 – TechTarget’s SearchVirtualDesktop.com Announces “Best of Citrix Synergy” 2018 Award Winners; 25/04/2018 – CITRIX SYSTEMS INC CTXS.O SEES FY 2018 GAAP SHR $3.45 TO $3.59; 08/05/2018 – Veridium Offers Passwordless Integration to Azure Active Directory and Citrix Cloud with VeridiumID and Its Newly Released; 30/05/2018 – Citrix Presenting at Cowen Conference Tomorrow; 25/04/2018 – CITRIX SEES 2Q ADJ EPS $1.18 TO $1.22, EST. $1.08

Nuwave Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in United Continental Holdings Inc (UAL) by 93.59% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nuwave Investment Management Llc sold 5,991 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.51% . The hedge fund held 410 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $36,000, down from 6,401 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nuwave Investment Management Llc who had been investing in United Continental Holdings Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $22.65B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.35% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $88.14. About 1.64M shares traded. United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:UAL) has risen 14.79% since September 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.79% the S&P500. Some Historical UAL News: 30/05/2018 – UNITED PRESIDENT SCOTT KIRBY SPEAKS AT BERNSTEIN CONFERENCE; 24/05/2018 – UNITED REACHES RESOLUTION WITH OWNER OF DOG DIED IN PLANE: CNBC; 08/05/2018 – UNITED CAPACITY INCREASED 6.1% IN APRIL; 23/04/2018 – UNITED AIRLINES BOARD TO BE CUT TO 14 FROM 16 DIRECTORS; 15/03/2018 – TWO U.S. SENATORS UNVEIL LEGISLATION TO EXPLICITLY PROHIBIT AIRLINES FROM PLACING ANIMALS IN OVERHEAD BAGGAGE COMPARTMENTS; 08/03/2018 – UNITED AIRLINES FEB. CAPACITY UP 3.8% :UAL US; 14/03/2018 – UNITED SAYS ATTENDANT ‘DID NOT HEAR OR UNDERSTAND’ PASSENGER; 17/05/2018 – UNITED SAYS LEVY WILL BE REPLACED BY EXECUTIVE GERRY LADERMAN; 13/03/2018 – United Continental Had Seen 1Q Adjusted Pretax Margin Roughly Flat; 23/04/2018 – United Continental Expects to Take Delivery of Two More 737 MAX 9 Aircraft This Month

Brant Point Investment Management Llc, which manages about $798.12M and $1.03 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Realpage Inc (NASDAQ:RP) by 17,498 shares to 86,838 shares, valued at $5.11M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Liveperson Inc (NASDAQ:LPSN) by 197,694 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 72,306 shares, and cut its stake in Ebay Inc (NASDAQ:EBAY).

Analysts await United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $3.91 EPS, up 27.78% or $0.85 from last year’s $3.06 per share. UAL’s profit will be $1.00 billion for 5.64 P/E if the $3.91 EPS becomes a reality. After $4.21 actual EPS reported by United Airlines Holdings, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -7.13% negative EPS growth.

Nuwave Investment Management Llc, which manages about $246.42M and $95.02 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Aflac Inc (NYSE:AFL) by 7,212 shares to 7,981 shares, valued at $437,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Encana Corp (NYSE:ECA) by 123,562 shares in the quarter, for a total of 124,374 shares, and has risen its stake in Kohls Corp (NYSE:KSS).

