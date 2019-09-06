United Continental Holdings (UAL) Shareholder Riverhead Capital Management Has Trimmed Its Position by $4.31 Million as Share Price Rose; Kayne Andersn Mlp Mids Invt (KYN) Holder Twele Capital Management Trimmed Stake as Market Valuation Were Volatile

Riverhead Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in United Continental Holdings Inc (UAL) by 37.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Riverhead Capital Management Llc sold 54,594 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.51% . The institutional investor held 90,258 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.20 million, down from 144,852 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Riverhead Capital Management Llc who had been investing in United Continental Holdings Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $21.83 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.76% or $0.65 during the last trading session, reaching $86.49. About 1.48M shares traded. United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:UAL) has risen 14.79% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.79% the S&P500. Some Historical UAL News: 17/05/2018 – UNITED AIRLINES UAL.N SAYS CFO ANDREW LEVY STEPPING DOWN; 30/05/2018 – UNITED WORKERS EXCITED ABOUT COMPANY GROWTH, CHANGES: KIRBY; 17/04/2018 – United Extends Airfare Gains as Travel Demand Bolsters Outlook; 30/03/2018 – UNITED, MESA GET TENTATIVE OK FOR DAILY HOUSTON-HAVANA SERVICE; 13/03/2018 – United Continental Sees 2018 Adj EPS $6.50-Adj EPS $8.50; 13/03/2018 – UNITED PRESIDENT SCOTT KIRBY SAYS CO. NEEDS MORE 76-SEAT JETS; 15/03/2018 – TWO U.S. SENATORS UNVEIL LEGISLATION TO EXPLICITLY PROHIBIT AIRLINES FROM PLACING ANIMALS IN OVERHEAD BAGGAGE COMPARTMENTS; 17/05/2018 – United Airlines Announces CFO Transition; 05/03/2018 – United Airlines shelves lottery bonus program after employee backlash; 30/05/2018 – UNITED’S BIGGEST ADVANTAGES ARE HUBS, ROUTE NETWORK: KIRBY

Twele Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Kayne Andersn Mlp Mids Invt (KYN) by 91.53% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Twele Capital Management Inc sold 241,420 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The institutional investor held 22,341 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $358,000, down from 263,761 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Twele Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Kayne Andersn Mlp Mids Invt for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.77 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.69% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $14.32. About 293,017 shares traded. Kayne Anderson MLP/Midstream Investment Company (NYSE:KYN) has 0.00% since September 6, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Twele Capital Management Inc, which manages about $406.72M and $455.90M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (IJR) by 4,405 shares to 261,770 shares, valued at $20.20 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr (HYG) by 6,728 shares in the quarter, for a total of 191,760 shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard Bd Index Fd Inc (BND).

More notable recent Kayne Anderson MLP/Midstream Investment Company (NYSE:KYN) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: "KYN Announces Name Change to Kayne Anderson MLP/Midstream Investment Company – GlobeNewswire" on July 30, 2018, also Globenewswire.com with their article: "Kayne Anderson MLP/Midstream Investment Company Enters Into $300 Million Revolving Credit Facility – GlobeNewswire" published on February 08, 2019

Since May 22, 2019, it had 4 insider buys, and 0 sales for $1.09 million activity. THACKER WILLIAM L also bought $80,515 worth of Kayne Anderson MLP/Midstream Investment Company (NYSE:KYN) on Thursday, June 20. Richey Albert L bought $69,500 worth of Kayne Anderson MLP/Midstream Investment Company (NYSE:KYN) on Friday, August 23.

More notable recent United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: "American Airlines at 52-Week Low: Does It Still Hold Promise? – Nasdaq" on August 28, 2019

Analysts await United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $3.91 earnings per share, up 27.78% or $0.85 from last year’s $3.06 per share. UAL’s profit will be $986.65M for 5.53 P/E if the $3.91 EPS becomes a reality. After $4.21 actual earnings per share reported by United Airlines Holdings, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -7.13% negative EPS growth.

Riverhead Capital Management Llc, which manages about $2.47B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Jack Henry & Associates Inc (NASDAQ:JKHY) by 2,976 shares to 4,076 shares, valued at $565,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Sysco Corp (NYSE:SYY) by 5,686 shares in the quarter, for a total of 123,095 shares, and has risen its stake in Davita Healthcare Partners Inc (NYSE:DVA).