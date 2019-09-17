United Continental Holdings (UAL) Share Value Rose While Nwi Management LP Has Upped Position by $23.49 Million; Bank Of The West Cut Its Stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) as Market Valuation Rose

Bank Of The West decreased its stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by 14.85% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bank Of The West sold 4,717 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 27,043 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.78M, down from 31,760 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bank Of The West who had been investing in Disney Walt Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $244.63 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.61% or $2.22 during the last trading session, reaching $135.8. About 5.87 million shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 26/04/2018 – Disney plays up local ties in China amid trade standoff; 03/05/2018 – Adventures by Disney Debuts All-New Japan Vacation, Robust Line-up of Worldwide Itineraries in 2019; 23/05/2018 – Comcast Confirms It Is Preparing Bid for 21st Century Fox Assets, Threatening Disney Deal — 3rd Update; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Dividend Income Adds Disney, Exits Tapestry; 23/05/2018 – Comcast: Any Offer for Fox Would Be at Premium to Value of Current Offer From Disney; 08/03/2018 – Disney: Terms of Iger’s Extension in Best Interests of Company, Holders; 14/03/2018 – WALT DISNEY CO – MEDIA NETWORKS SEGMENT WILL REMAIN VIRTUALLY THE SAME; 23/05/2018 – Variety: LA Screenings: Disney Media Networks Preps Julio Iglesias Bio-Series; 13/03/2018 – New York Post: Bus of high schoolers returning from Disney World crashes; 23/05/2018 – Orlando Bus Jrnl: Exclusive ICSC news: Unicorp’s Disney-area O-Town doubles in size – yet again

Nwi Management Lp increased its stake in United Continental Holdings (UAL) by 72% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nwi Management Lp bought 270,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.51% . The hedge fund held 645,000 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $56.47 million, up from 375,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nwi Management Lp who had been investing in United Continental Holdings for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $22.80 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.84% or $2.59 during the last trading session, reaching $88.76. About 2.84M shares traded or 11.60% up from the average. United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:UAL) has risen 14.79% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.79% the S&P500. Some Historical UAL News: 05/03/2018 – UNITED AIR: WILL TAKE EMPLOYEE FEEDBACK IN CRAFTING NEW PROGRAM; 24/05/2018 – United Continental Board Selects Its First Female Chair; 16/03/2018 – United charters private jet to fly home dog mistakenly sent to Japan; 18/04/2018 – UAL SEES 2Q 2018 CAPACITY +4% TO +4%; PRASM +1% TO +3%; 08/03/2018 – United Continental Holdings Elects Michele J. Hooper to Bd of Directors; 17/04/2018 – UNITED CONTINENTAL HOLDINGS INC QTRLY CONSOLIDATED AVAILABLE SEAT MILES 61,977 MLN VS 59,808 MLN REPORTED LAST YEAR; 17/05/2018 – UNITED SAYS LEVY WILL BE REPLACED BY EXECUTIVE GERRY LADERMAN; 08/03/2018 – UNITED CONTINENTAL HOLDINGS INC – HOOPER CURRENTLY SERVES AS A DIRECTOR OF PPG INDUSTRIES; 14/03/2018 – MOODY’S CHANGES OUTLOOK TO NEGATIVE ON A.B. WON GUAM INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT AUTHORITY’S BAA2 SENIOR LIEN REVENUE BONDS RATING; 03/04/2018 – United Continental Holdings In CDS Widens 19 Bps, Most in 8 Wks

Nwi Management Lp, which manages about $5.79 billion and $1.21 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in At&T Inc (NYSE:T) by 480,000 shares to 1.14M shares, valued at $38.20 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Equities (Call) by 216,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 384,200 shares, and cut its stake in Tech Select Sector Spdr G7 Eq (XLK).

Analysts await The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) to report earnings on November, 14. They expect $1.08 EPS, down 27.03% or $0.40 from last year’s $1.48 per share. DIS’s profit will be $1.95 billion for 31.44 P/E if the $1.08 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.35 actual EPS reported by The Walt Disney Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.00% negative EPS growth.

Bank Of The West, which manages about $851.08 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Salesforce Com Inc (NYSE:CRM) by 2,100 shares to 63,533 shares, valued at $9.64M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in General Dynamics Corp (NYSE:GD) by 3,319 shares in the quarter, for a total of 24,024 shares, and has risen its stake in Mondelez Intl Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ).

