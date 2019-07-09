United Continental Holdings (UAL) Holder Nwi Management LP Raised Its Stake by $4.74 Million; Acceleron Pharma (XLRN) Holder Foresite Capital Management Ii Has Cut Its Stake by $966,000

Nwi Management Lp increased its stake in United Continental Holdings (UAL) by 19.05% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nwi Management Lp bought 60,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.03% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 375,000 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $29.92 million, up from 315,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nwi Management Lp who had been investing in United Continental Holdings for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $23.54 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.33% or $1.21 during the last trading session, reaching $89.46. About 2.82M shares traded or 14.79% up from the average. United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:UAL) has risen 23.57% since July 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.14% the S&P500. Some Historical UAL News: 21/05/2018 – United Continental Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 09/04/2018 – United Continental: March 2018 Consolidated Load Factor Up 2.2 Points Compared to March 2017; 08/04/2018 – UNITED SAYS TEAMS URGENTLY WORKING TO GET SYSTEMS BACK ONLINE; 17/04/2018 – United Continental 1Q Load Factor 80.4%; 13/03/2018 – UNITED AIR CFO SAYS UNITED `ACTIVELY’ PURSUING BUYING USED JETS; 09/04/2018 – United Continental: March 2018 Consolidated Traffic (revenue Passenger Miles) Up 6.5%; 30/05/2018 – UNITED’S BIGGEST ADVANTAGES ARE HUBS, ROUTE NETWORK: KIRBY; 18/04/2018 – UNITED: UNIT REVENUE OUT OF GUAM TO BE POSITIVE GOING FORWARD; 25/04/2018 – United Airlines Unveils United Polaris Lounge at San Francisco International Airport; 05/05/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-WHITE HOUSE CALLED ON “CHINA TO STOP THREATENING AND COERCING AMERICAN CARRIERS AND CITIZENS”

Foresite Capital Management Ii Llc decreased its stake in Acceleron Pharma Inc. (XLRN) by 10.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Foresite Capital Management Ii Llc sold 21,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.66% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 188,602 shares of the biological products (no diagnostic substances) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.78M, down from 209,602 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Foresite Capital Management Ii Llc who had been investing in Acceleron Pharma Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.19B market cap company. The stock increased 2.06% or $0.84 during the last trading session, reaching $41.55. About 384,980 shares traded or 21.16% up from the average. Acceleron Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:XLRN) has risen 18.82% since July 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.39% the S&P500. Some Historical XLRN News: 10/04/2018 – Acceleron at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference May 8; 02/05/2018 – Acceleron Presenting at UBS Conference May 22; 12/03/2018 Acceleron to Host Educational Webinar with Leading Clinicians to Provide an Overview of Pulmonary Arterial Hypertension (PAH); 26/04/2018 – Acceleron Announces ACE-083 Phase 2 Trial Presentation at the American Academy of Neurology 70th Annual Meeting; 08/05/2018 – ACCELERON PHARMA – BELIEVES EXISTING CASH, CASH EQUIVALENTS & INVESTMENTS TO BE SUFFICIENT TO FUND PROJECTED OPERATING REQUIREMENTS INTO 2021; 01/05/2018 – ACCELERON GETS FDA FAST TRACK FOR ACE-083 IN FSHD; 01/05/2018 – Acceleron Pharma: ACE-083 Is Currently Being Evaluated in Two Phase 2 Trials: One in FSHD and One in Charcot-Marie-Tooth Disease; 22/03/2018 – CAFC: DELL INC. v. ACCELERON, LLC [ERRATA] – Appeal #17-1101 – 2018-03-22; 09/05/2018 – ACCELERON PHARMA INC XLRN.O : LEERINK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $68 FROM $65; 22/05/2018 – Acceleron Announces Initiation of PULSAR Phase 2 Trial of Sotatercept in Pulmonary Arterial Hypertension

Analysts await Acceleron Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:XLRN) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $-0.24 EPS, up 61.90% or $0.39 from last year’s $-0.63 per share. After $-0.74 actual EPS reported by Acceleron Pharma Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -67.57% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.83 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.72, from 1.11 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 14 investors sold XLRN shares while 34 reduced holdings. 28 funds opened positions while 60 raised stakes. 46.76 million shares or 10.00% more from 42.51 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Us Fincl Bank De owns 72 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Savings Bank Of America De reported 0% of its portfolio in Acceleron Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:XLRN). Moreover, Metropolitan Life Company Ny has 0.01% invested in Acceleron Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:XLRN). California Pub Employees Retirement holds 0% in Acceleron Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:XLRN) or 61,614 shares. Goldman Sachs Grp Inc Inc has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Acceleron Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:XLRN). Swiss Commercial Bank has 0% invested in Acceleron Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:XLRN). Raymond James & Associate stated it has 9,298 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) has 2,958 shares. Parametric Portfolio Associate Ltd Liability invested in 0% or 23,994 shares. Zeke Capital Advsrs Ltd has 0.08% invested in Acceleron Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:XLRN) for 17,693 shares. Timessquare Capital Ltd Liability invested in 0.33% or 920,715 shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd reported 4,700 shares stake. Ny State Common Retirement Fund stated it has 166,523 shares. 363,841 were reported by Brown Advisory Inc. The Illinois-based Envestnet Asset Mngmt Inc has invested 0% in Acceleron Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:XLRN).

More notable recent Acceleron Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:XLRN) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Acceleron medical chief bids adieu – Seeking Alpha” on April 05, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Analyst: Acceleron’s Blood Disorder Candidate Luspatercept Has Blockbuster Potential – Benzinga” published on September 18, 2018, Bizjournals.com published: “Cambridge’s Imara going up against pharma giants, gene editing with $63M round – Boston Business Journal” on March 18, 2019. More interesting news about Acceleron Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:XLRN) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Acceleron’s ACE-083 Fast Track’d for neurological disorder – Seeking Alpha” published on November 28, 2018 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “First Week of November 15th Options Trading For Acceleron Pharma (XLRN) – Nasdaq” with publication date: April 18, 2019.

Since January 18, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $30.56 million activity. 706,206 shares were bought by CELGENE CORP /DE/, worth $30.37M on Friday, January 18.

Nwi Management Lp, which manages about $5.79B and $3.82 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Delta Air Lines Inc (NYSE:DAL) by 150,000 shares to 180,000 shares, valued at $9.30 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Sprint Corporation (NYSE:S) by 750,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 600,000 shares, and cut its stake in American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL).