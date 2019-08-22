United Continental Holdings (UAL) Holder Nwi Management LP Raised Its Position by $4.74 Million; Holder Birch Hill Investment Advisors Has Raised Schlumberger LTD (SLB) Position

Birch Hill Investment Advisors Llc increased its stake in Schlumberger Ltd (SLB) by 522.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Birch Hill Investment Advisors Llc bought 373,241 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.38% . The institutional investor held 444,640 shares of the oilfield services and equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19.37 million, up from 71,399 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Birch Hill Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Schlumberger Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $46.62B market cap company. The stock increased 0.06% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $33.71. About 5.94 million shares traded. Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) has declined 40.86% since August 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.86% the S&P500.

Nwi Management Lp increased its stake in United Continental Holdings (UAL) by 19.05% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nwi Management Lp bought 60,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.51% . The hedge fund held 375,000 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $29.92 million, up from 315,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nwi Management Lp who had been investing in United Continental Holdings for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $21.98 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.32% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $85.56. About 1.29 million shares traded. United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:UAL) has risen 14.79% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.79% the S&P500. Some Historical UAL News: 17/04/2018 – United Continental Sees FY CASM Ex-Items 10.01 Cents to 10.11 Cents; 05/03/2018 – UNITED AIRLINES HITS `PAUSE’ ON NEW EMPLOYEE INCENTIVE PROGRAM; 08/03/2018 – United Reports February 2018 Operational Performance; 09/04/2018 – United Continental: March 2018 Consolidated Traffic (revenue Passenger Miles) Up 6.5%; 07/03/2018 – UNITED SPOKESMAN ROBERT EINHORN COMMENTS IN EMAIL; 18/04/2018 – UAL SEES 2Q 2018 CAPACITY +4% TO +4%; PRASM +1% TO +3%; 05/05/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-WHITE HOUSE HARSHLY CRITICIZES CHINA’S EFFORTS TO TELL 36 FOREIGN AIRLINES TO CHANGE HOW THEY IDENTIFY TAIWAN, HONG KONG, MACAU ON THEIR WEBSITES -STATEMENT TO REUTERS; 17/04/2018 – United Airlines Reports First-Quarter 2018 Performance; 09/04/2018 – UNITED AIRLINES MARCH TRAFFIC UP 6.5% :UAL US; 27/04/2018 – Foreign Policy: EXCLUSIVE: Beijing has threatened United Airlines and American Airlines, demanding they change all references

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.36, from 1.35 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 48 investors sold UAL shares while 169 reduced holdings. 71 funds opened positions while 143 raised stakes. 248.10 million shares or 4.81% less from 260.63 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Eagle Asset Mgmt Incorporated holds 0.01% or 29,320 shares in its portfolio. First Dallas Inc has invested 0.2% in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL). Asset Mgmt One Com Limited stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL). Arizona State Retirement reported 43,022 shares. Jacobs Levy Equity Mngmt has invested 0% in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL). Tradewinds Cap Management Limited Liability reported 3,050 shares. Deutsche Bancorporation Ag reported 0.07% of its portfolio in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL). Janney Montgomery Scott Ltd Co owns 17,960 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec holds 140,300 shares. Hilton Capital Mngmt Llc has 0.05% invested in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL) for 4,350 shares. Asset Strategies has 6,145 shares. 301,106 are owned by Sumitomo Mitsui Tru Holdings. 21,449 were reported by Bluemountain Cap Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation. Wellington Group Llp has invested 0% in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL). Colrain Capital Ltd Com, Massachusetts-based fund reported 29,690 shares.

Nwi Management Lp, which manages about $5.79B and $3.82B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Melco Resorts And Entertainment Ltd (NASDAQ:MPEL) by 330,000 shares to 1.61M shares, valued at $36.26 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Boyd Gaming Corp (NYSE:BYD) by 37,500 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 322,500 shares, and cut its stake in T (NYSE:TMUS).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.16 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.67, from 0.49 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 66 investors sold SLB shares while 407 reduced holdings. 132 funds opened positions while 416 raised stakes. 1.01 billion shares or 3.01% less from 1.04 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Thompson Investment Mgmt Inc reported 0.62% of its portfolio in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Camarda Finance Limited Liability Company has invested 3.69% in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Orrstown Fincl Svcs invested in 91 shares. Baldwin Brothers Ma owns 2,038 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. City Hldg Company holds 9,479 shares. Essex Mgmt Ltd Liability Company has 56,448 shares. Bluefin Trading Limited Liability Corp holds 0.04% in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) or 6,429 shares. Kings Point Cap Mgmt, a New York-based fund reported 282 shares. Hbk Investments LP reported 0.02% in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Los Angeles Capital Management Equity holds 445,877 shares or 0.11% of its portfolio. The Georgia-based Acg Wealth has invested 0.06% in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Gateway Investment Advisers Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 177,594 shares or 0.07% of the stock. Jennison Assoc Ltd Llc, New York-based fund reported 1.17M shares. Sva Plumb Wealth Limited Liability Corp has invested 0.18% in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Bahl Gaynor reported 0% of its portfolio in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB).