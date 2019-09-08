United Continental Holdings (UAL) Holder Nwi Management LP Has Upped Stake; Microsoft (MSFT) Holder Birinyi Associates Has Trimmed Stake

Birinyi Associates Inc decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 12.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Birinyi Associates Inc sold 6,950 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 48,450 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.71M, down from 55,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Birinyi Associates Inc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 0.68% or $0.95 during the last trading session, reaching $139.1. About 17.74 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 24/05/2018 – Tech Data Appoints Raffaelo Piccolo to Lead Mexico Operations; 09/05/2018 – The remainder of Flipkart will be held by existing investors, including Flipkart’s co-founder Binny Bansal, Tencent, Tiger Global and Microsoft; 05/03/2018 – STATS Extends Multi-Year Agreement to Provide Sports Data Information for Microsoft; 28/03/2018 – Fewer Russian spies in U.S. but getting harder to track; 10/05/2018 – Global Convergence, Inc. (GCI) Completes SOC 1 and SOC 2 Type Il Attestation; 05/04/2018 – MSFT: MITIGATED ISSUES WITH RELEASE MANAGEMENT IN WEST EUROPE; 17/03/2018 – Facebook and YouTube should have learned from Microsoft’s racist chatbot; 15/05/2018 – Bluecrest Adds Lockheed, Exits Altria, Cuts Microsoft: 13F; 07/03/2018 – Federal Technology Thought Leader Joins Cohesity to Build Out Public Sector Offerings; 17/05/2018 – Capstone Secures 1 MW CHP Order for a Large Chemical Manufacturer in The Mid-Atlantic United States

Nwi Management Lp increased its stake in United Continental Holdings (UAL) by 19.05% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nwi Management Lp bought 60,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.51% . The hedge fund held 375,000 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $29.92 million, up from 315,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nwi Management Lp who had been investing in United Continental Holdings for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $21.78B market cap company. The stock increased 0.54% or $0.46 during the last trading session, reaching $86.3. About 2.30 million shares traded. United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:UAL) has risen 14.79% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.79% the S&P500. Some Historical UAL News: 21/05/2018 – United Continental Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 07/05/2018 – UNITED AIRLINES-INCREASING SERVICE BETWEEN HOUSTON’S GEORGE BUSH INTERCONTINENTAL AIRPORT&HAVANA’S JOSÉ MARTÍ; 17/05/2018 – United Continental Names Gerry Laderman as Interim Financial Chief; 13/03/2018 – United Continental Sees 2018 Adj EPS $6.50-Adj EPS $8.50; 23/04/2018 – UNITED AIRLINES CHAIRMAN ROBERT MILTON TO RETIRE; 03/05/2018 – United Airlines Names Josh Earnest Chief Communications Officer; 08/05/2018 – United Reports April 2018 Operational Performance; 17/04/2018 – United Continental Sees 2Q Average Fuel Price $2.18 to $2.23 Per Gallon; 23/05/2018 – UNITED AIR CEO OSCAR MUNOZ COMMENTS AT ANNUAL MEETING; 13/03/2018 – UAL NOW SEES 1Q PRASM UP 1%-3% Y/Y

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.24 earnings per share, up 8.77% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.14 per share. After $1.37 actual earnings per share reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.49% negative EPS growth.

Birinyi Associates Inc, which manages about $250.74M and $233.57 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRKB) by 4,500 shares to 18,044 shares, valued at $3.63M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Trust (SPY) by 17,950 shares in the quarter, for a total of 119,230 shares, and has risen its stake in Procter & Gamble Co/The (NYSE:PG).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. West Family Investments holds 1.25% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 42,400 shares. Hayek Kallen Mngmt, a Alabama-based fund reported 84,390 shares. Hartline Inv Corp stated it has 3.42% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Northstar Group stated it has 6,613 shares or 0.35% of all its holdings. Financial Advantage Incorporated has invested 0.07% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Banque Pictet & Cie Sa owns 971,023 shares or 2.2% of their US portfolio. 3.14M are owned by Glenmede Trust Na. Ledyard Natl Bank has 3.38% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 217,153 shares. Randolph Inc has 273,082 shares for 6.31% of their portfolio. Hendershot holds 1.71% or 42,396 shares. Trb LP holds 510,000 shares or 18% of its portfolio. 15,326 were reported by Summit Fin Wealth Advsrs Ltd Llc. Tiaa Cref Mgmt Limited Liability Company has 43.07M shares for 3.6% of their portfolio. Bowling Ltd has 1.96% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Cincinnati has invested 4.44% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Nwi Management Lp, which manages about $5.79 billion and $3.82B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Melco Resorts And Entertainment Ltd (NASDAQ:MPEL) by 330,000 shares to 1.61 million shares, valued at $36.26 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Jetblue Airways Corp (NASDAQ:JBLU) by 60,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3.69M shares, and cut its stake in At&T Inc (NYSE:T).