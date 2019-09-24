United Community Financial Corp. (UCFC)’s Financial Results Comparing With Prudential Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PBIP)

Both United Community Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:UCFC) and Prudential Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PBIP) are Savings & Loans companies, competing one another. We will contrast their institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio United Community Financial Corp. 10 4.44 N/A 0.74 13.72 Prudential Bancorp Inc. 17 5.74 N/A 1.05 17.38

Table 1 highlights United Community Financial Corp. and Prudential Bancorp Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. Prudential Bancorp Inc. is observed to has higher revenue and earnings than United Community Financial Corp. The company that Currently has a lower price-to-earnings ratio is considered the more affordable of the two businesses. United Community Financial Corp.’s presently lower price-to-earnings ratio makes it the more affordable of the two businesses.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets United Community Financial Corp. 0.00% 12% 1.3% Prudential Bancorp Inc. 0.00% 6.9% 0.8%

Risk & Volatility

United Community Financial Corp. is 49.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 due to its 0.51 beta. Prudential Bancorp Inc. has a -0.01 beta and it is 101.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 64.1% of United Community Financial Corp. shares and 40.2% of Prudential Bancorp Inc. shares. Insiders held roughly 1.8% of United Community Financial Corp.’s shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 1.9% of Prudential Bancorp Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) United Community Financial Corp. 5.93% 6.26% 10.65% 7.72% -3.23% 15.03% Prudential Bancorp Inc. 1.95% 0.88% 7.81% 3.07% 2.28% 6.59%

For the past year United Community Financial Corp.’s stock price has bigger growth than Prudential Bancorp Inc.

Summary

Prudential Bancorp Inc. beats United Community Financial Corp. on 7 of the 9 factors.