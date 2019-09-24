United Community Financial Corp. (UCFC)’s Financial Results Comparing With Prudential Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PBIP)

Both United Community Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:UCFC) and Prudential Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PBIP) are Savings & Loans companies, competing one another. We will contrast their institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations.
Earnings and Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|United Community Financial Corp.
|10
|4.44
|N/A
|0.74
|13.72
|Prudential Bancorp Inc.
|17
|5.74
|N/A
|1.05
|17.38
Table 1 highlights United Community Financial Corp. and Prudential Bancorp Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. Prudential Bancorp Inc. is observed to has higher revenue and earnings than United Community Financial Corp. The company that Currently has a lower price-to-earnings ratio is considered the more affordable of the two businesses. United Community Financial Corp.’s presently lower price-to-earnings ratio makes it the more affordable of the two businesses.
Profitability
Table 2 provides us the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of both businesses.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|United Community Financial Corp.
|0.00%
|12%
|1.3%
|Prudential Bancorp Inc.
|0.00%
|6.9%
|0.8%
Risk & Volatility
United Community Financial Corp. is 49.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 due to its 0.51 beta. Prudential Bancorp Inc. has a -0.01 beta and it is 101.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.
Institutional & Insider Ownership
Institutional investors held 64.1% of United Community Financial Corp. shares and 40.2% of Prudential Bancorp Inc. shares. Insiders held roughly 1.8% of United Community Financial Corp.’s shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 1.9% of Prudential Bancorp Inc.’s shares.
Performance
In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|United Community Financial Corp.
|5.93%
|6.26%
|10.65%
|7.72%
|-3.23%
|15.03%
|Prudential Bancorp Inc.
|1.95%
|0.88%
|7.81%
|3.07%
|2.28%
|6.59%
For the past year United Community Financial Corp.’s stock price has bigger growth than Prudential Bancorp Inc.
Summary
Prudential Bancorp Inc. beats United Community Financial Corp. on 7 of the 9 factors.
