United Community Financial Corp. (UCFC)’s Financial Results Comparing With Meridian Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:EBSB)

United Community Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:UCFC) and Meridian Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:EBSB) have been rivals in the Savings & Loans for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Earnings and Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|United Community Financial Corp.
|9
|3.96
|N/A
|0.74
|13.72
|Meridian Bancorp Inc.
|17
|5.33
|N/A
|1.15
|15.89
Table 1 demonstrates United Community Financial Corp. and Meridian Bancorp Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation. Meridian Bancorp Inc. has higher revenue and earnings than United Community Financial Corp. The company with the lower price-to-earnings out of the two companies is considered for more affordable of the two firms currently. United Community Financial Corp.’s currently lower price-to-earnings ratio means it is more affordable than Meridian Bancorp Inc.
Profitability
Table 2 shows us the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of both companies.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|United Community Financial Corp.
|0.00%
|12%
|1.3%
|Meridian Bancorp Inc.
|0.00%
|8.2%
|0.9%
Volatility & Risk
United Community Financial Corp. is 49.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 due to its 0.51 beta. Meridian Bancorp Inc.’s 48.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 which is a result of the 0.52 beta.
Institutional & Insider Ownership
Roughly 64.1% of United Community Financial Corp. shares are owned by institutional investors while 66.1% of Meridian Bancorp Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 1.8% of United Community Financial Corp.’s share are owned by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 2.4% of Meridian Bancorp Inc.’s shares.
Performance
In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|United Community Financial Corp.
|5.93%
|6.26%
|10.65%
|7.72%
|-3.23%
|15.03%
|Meridian Bancorp Inc.
|-0.65%
|2.17%
|7.25%
|15.27%
|-0.86%
|28.07%
For the past year United Community Financial Corp. has weaker performance than Meridian Bancorp Inc.
Summary
Meridian Bancorp Inc. beats United Community Financial Corp. on 8 of the 9 factors.
