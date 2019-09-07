United Community Financial Corp. (UCFC)’s Financial Results Comparing With Meridian Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:EBSB)

United Community Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:UCFC) and Meridian Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:EBSB) have been rivals in the Savings & Loans for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio United Community Financial Corp. 9 3.96 N/A 0.74 13.72 Meridian Bancorp Inc. 17 5.33 N/A 1.15 15.89

Table 1 demonstrates United Community Financial Corp. and Meridian Bancorp Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation. Meridian Bancorp Inc. has higher revenue and earnings than United Community Financial Corp. The company with the lower price-to-earnings out of the two companies is considered for more affordable of the two firms currently. United Community Financial Corp.’s currently lower price-to-earnings ratio means it is more affordable than Meridian Bancorp Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets United Community Financial Corp. 0.00% 12% 1.3% Meridian Bancorp Inc. 0.00% 8.2% 0.9%

Volatility & Risk

United Community Financial Corp. is 49.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 due to its 0.51 beta. Meridian Bancorp Inc.’s 48.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 which is a result of the 0.52 beta.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 64.1% of United Community Financial Corp. shares are owned by institutional investors while 66.1% of Meridian Bancorp Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 1.8% of United Community Financial Corp.’s share are owned by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 2.4% of Meridian Bancorp Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) United Community Financial Corp. 5.93% 6.26% 10.65% 7.72% -3.23% 15.03% Meridian Bancorp Inc. -0.65% 2.17% 7.25% 15.27% -0.86% 28.07%

For the past year United Community Financial Corp. has weaker performance than Meridian Bancorp Inc.

Summary

Meridian Bancorp Inc. beats United Community Financial Corp. on 8 of the 9 factors.