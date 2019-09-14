United Community Financial Corp. (UCFC)’s Financial Results Comparing With ESSA Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:ESSA)

This is therefore a contrasting of the profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation in United Community Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:UCFC) and ESSA Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:ESSA). The two are both Savings & Loans companies that compete with one another.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio United Community Financial Corp. 9 4.38 N/A 0.74 13.72 ESSA Bancorp Inc. 15 3.56 N/A 1.07 14.35

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of United Community Financial Corp. and ESSA Bancorp Inc. ESSA Bancorp Inc. appears to has higher revenue and earnings than United Community Financial Corp. Currently more affordable of the two stocks is the business with a lower price-to-earnings ratio. United Community Financial Corp.’s presently lower price-to-earnings ratio means it is more affordable than ESSA Bancorp Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets United Community Financial Corp. 0.00% 12% 1.3% ESSA Bancorp Inc. 0.00% 6.5% 0.6%

Volatility & Risk

United Community Financial Corp. has a 0.51 beta, while its volatility is 49.00% which is less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. ESSA Bancorp Inc. on the other hand, has 0.21 beta which makes it 79.00% less volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 64.1% of United Community Financial Corp. shares and 43.7% of ESSA Bancorp Inc. shares. Insiders held 1.8% of United Community Financial Corp. shares. Insiders Comparatively, held 0.4% of ESSA Bancorp Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) United Community Financial Corp. 5.93% 6.26% 10.65% 7.72% -3.23% 15.03% ESSA Bancorp Inc. 1.05% 1.19% 0.39% 0.39% -2.23% -1.67%

For the past year United Community Financial Corp. had bullish trend while ESSA Bancorp Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

ESSA Bancorp Inc. beats on 6 of the 9 factors United Community Financial Corp.

ESSA Bancorp, Inc. operates as the holding company for ESSA Bank & Trust that provides a range of financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in Pennsylvania. Its deposit products include savings accounts, NOW accounts, interest bearing demand accounts, checking accounts, money market accounts, club accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, and other qualified plan accounts, as well as commercial checking accounts for businesses. The companyÂ’s loan portfolio comprises first mortgage loans for the purchase, construction, or refinancing of one-to-four family residential real property; commercial real estate loans; home equity loans and lines of credit; and commercial and consumer loans, including indirect auto loans, as well as loans secured by deposits and personal unsecured loans. In addition, it offers insurance benefits consulting services, such as health insurance, life insurance, short term and long term disability, dental, vision, 401(K) retirement planning, and individual health products, as well as asset management and trust, and investment services. As of September 30, 2016, the company operated 26 full-service banking offices, including 11 offices in Monroe County, 4 offices in Lehigh County, 5 offices in Northampton County, 1 office in Lackawanna County, 1 office in Luzerne County, 1 office in Chester County, 2 offices in Delaware County, and 1 office in Montgomery County, Pennsylvania. ESSA Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1916 and is based in Stroudsburg, Pennsylvania.