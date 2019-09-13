United Community Financial Corp. (UCFC) Reaches $10.50 52-Week High; Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. (MLNX) Had 0 Bulls

The stock of United Community Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:UCFC) hit a new 52-week high and has $11.13 target or 6.00% above today’s $10.50 share price. The 5 months bullish chart indicates low risk for the $504.91 million company. The 1-year high was reported on Sep, 13 by Barchart.com. If the $11.13 price target is reached, the company will be worth $30.29M more. The stock increased 2.14% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $10.5. About 256,053 shares traded or 136.23% up from the average. United Community Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:UCFC) has declined 3.23% since September 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.23% the S&P500. Some Historical UCFC News: 19/04/2018 – DJ United Community Financial Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (UCFC); 17/04/2018 United Community Fincl 1Q EPS 17c

Among 2 analysts covering Mellanox (NASDAQ:MLNX), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Mellanox has $125 highest and $125 lowest target. $125’s average target is 12.05% above currents $111.56 stock price. Mellanox had 4 analyst reports since March 14, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was downgraded by Jefferies on Friday, March 29 to “Hold”. The rating was downgraded by Stifel Nicolaus on Thursday, March 14 to “Hold”. See Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MLNX) latest ratings:

Mellanox Technologies, Ltd., a fabless semiconductor company, designs, makes, and sells interconnect products and solutions. The company has market cap of $6.19 billion. The Company’s products facilitate data transmission between servers, storage systems, communications infrastructure equipment, and other embedded systems. It has a 37.1 P/E ratio. The firm offers InfiniBand solutions, including switch and gateway integrated circuits , adapter cards, cables, modules, and software, as well as switch, gateway, and long-haul systems; Ethernet solution for use in enterprise data center, high-performance computing, embedded environments, hyperscale Web 2.0, and cloud data centers; and Ethernet adapters.

Since June 5, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $2.21 million activity. SANGHI STEVE bought 20,000 shares worth $2.21 million.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.88 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.09, from 0.97 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 48 investors sold Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. shares while 63 reduced holdings. 35 funds opened positions while 63 raised stakes. 32.96 million shares or 4.77% less from 34.61 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. One Cap Mgmt Ltd Co reported 3,000 shares stake. Comerica Comml Bank owns 3,290 shares. 520 are owned by Oakworth Capital. Legal & General Grp Inc Pcl holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MLNX) for 84,526 shares. Harvest Mgmt Ltd Company holds 5,000 shares or 0.76% of its portfolio. Neuberger Berman Group Inc Inc Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 785,609 shares. Bamco has 0.08% invested in Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MLNX) for 180,468 shares. Glazer Limited Com owns 5,000 shares. 1.57 million were reported by Alpine Associate Mgmt. Gsa Limited Liability Partnership accumulated 3,393 shares. 34,433 were reported by Raymond James &. S Muoio And Lc stated it has 12,000 shares. Polar Asset Mgmt Prtnrs accumulated 0.1% or 47,500 shares. Commercial Bank Of New York Mellon Corp holds 0% or 21,802 shares. Cap Fund Management owns 11,456 shares.

Analysts await United Community Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:UCFC) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $0.21 earnings per share, up 10.53% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.19 per share. UCFC’s profit will be $10.10 million for 12.50 P/E if the $0.21 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.22 actual earnings per share reported by United Community Financial Corp. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.55% negative EPS growth.

United Community Financial Corp. operates as the holding firm for The Home Savings and Loan Company of Youngstown that provides consumer and business banking services. The company has market cap of $504.91 million. The firm offers various deposit instruments, including regular savings accounts, demand deposits, individual retirement accounts, checking accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit. It has a 13.64 P/E ratio. It provides commercial loans, such as multifamily loans; nonresidential real estate loans comprising retail centers, office buildings, and industrial buildings; land loans; loans for the construction of multifamily properties, nonresidential real estate projects, and to builders; and secured and unsecured loans, including traditional lines of credit, revolving lines of credit, and term loans.

