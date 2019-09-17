United Community Financial Corp. (UCFC) EPS Estimated At $0.21; Profile of 2 Analysts Covering NEXT plc (LON:NXT)

Among 5 analysts covering Next PLC (LON:NXT), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 40% are positive. Next PLC has GBX 6700 highest and GBX 5200 lowest target. GBX 6040’s average target is -1.81% below currents GBX 6151.38 stock price. Next PLC had 33 analyst reports since March 21, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Outperform” rating by RBC Capital Markets on Wednesday, April 17. The rating was maintained by RBC Capital Markets on Tuesday, August 6 with “Outperform”. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Friday, March 22 by HSBC. The rating was maintained by Jefferies with “Hold” on Monday, April 15. Credit Suisse maintained the shares of NXT in report on Thursday, May 2 with “Underperform” rating. The company was maintained on Wednesday, July 31 by Peel Hunt. Liberum Capital maintained NEXT plc (LON:NXT) on Wednesday, July 31 with “Buy” rating. The rating was maintained by UBS with “Buy” on Thursday, May 2. On Monday, September 16 the stock rating was upgraded by Credit Suisse to “Neutral”. As per Tuesday, March 26, the company rating was maintained by RBC Capital Markets. See NEXT plc (LON:NXT) latest ratings:

16/09/2019 Broker: Credit Suisse Rating: Neutral Old Target: GBX 5600.00 New Target: GBX 6000.00 Upgrade

16/09/2019 Broker: HSBC Rating: Buy Old Target: GBX 6745.00 Maintain

13/09/2019 Broker: UBS Rating: Buy Old Target: GBX 6300.00 Maintain

13/08/2019 Broker: Goldman Sachs Rating: Buy Old Target: GBX 7100.00 Upgrade

06/08/2019 Broker: RBC Capital Markets Rating: Outperform Old Target: GBX 6200.00 New Target: GBX 6700.00 Maintain

31/07/2019 Broker: Peel Hunt Rating: Hold Old Target: GBX 5600.00 New Target: GBX 5800.00 Maintain

31/07/2019 Broker: Shore Capital Rating: Hold Maintain

31/07/2019 Broker: Liberum Capital Rating: Buy Old Target: GBX 6100.00 New Target: GBX 6500.00 Maintain

31/07/2019 Broker: Berenberg Rating: Hold Old Target: GBX 4100.00 Maintain

29/07/2019 Broker: Peel Hunt Rating: Hold Old Target: GBX 5600.00 Maintain

Analysts expect United Community Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:UCFC) to report $0.21 EPS on October, 15.They anticipate $0.02 EPS change or 10.53% from last quarter’s $0.19 EPS. UCFC’s profit would be $10.10 million giving it 12.80 P/E if the $0.21 EPS is correct. After having $0.22 EPS previously, United Community Financial Corp.’s analysts see -4.55% EPS growth. The stock increased 1.13% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $10.75. About 162,678 shares traded or 40.30% up from the average. United Community Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:UCFC) has declined 3.23% since September 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.23% the S&P500. Some Historical UCFC News: 19/04/2018 – DJ United Community Financial Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (UCFC); 17/04/2018 United Community Fincl 1Q EPS 17c

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.98 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.32, from 1.3 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 11 investors sold United Community Financial Corp. shares while 31 reduced holdings. 13 funds opened positions while 28 raised stakes. 30.14 million shares or 1.57% less from 30.62 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Renaissance Tech Limited Co has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in United Community Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:UCFC). 707,319 are held by Elizabeth Park Advsr Ltd. Sequoia Fincl Advisors Ltd Limited Liability Company invested 0.19% of its portfolio in United Community Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:UCFC). State Street invested in 1.06M shares or 0% of the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) stated it has 0% in United Community Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:UCFC). Rhumbline Advisers owns 70,873 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Metropolitan Life Insurance New York has 16,444 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Moreover, Parametric Port Lc has 0% invested in United Community Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:UCFC). Geode Capital Limited Company holds 0% of its portfolio in United Community Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:UCFC) for 655,255 shares. Swiss Bancorporation reported 90,600 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Jacobs Levy Equity Mgmt Incorporated has invested 0.01% in United Community Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:UCFC). 714,344 are held by Northern Corp. Wells Fargo & Mn holds 0% in United Community Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:UCFC) or 89,192 shares. First Advisors Limited Partnership holds 0% or 123,283 shares in its portfolio. Martingale Asset Management Ltd Partnership holds 404,522 shares.

United Community Financial Corp. operates as the holding firm for The Home Savings and Loan Company of Youngstown that provides consumer and business banking services. The company has market cap of $516.93 million. The firm offers various deposit instruments, including regular savings accounts, demand deposits, individual retirement accounts, checking accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit. It has a 13.96 P/E ratio. It provides commercial loans, such as multifamily loans; nonresidential real estate loans comprising retail centers, office buildings, and industrial buildings; land loans; loans for the construction of multifamily properties, nonresidential real estate projects, and to builders; and secured and unsecured loans, including traditional lines of credit, revolving lines of credit, and term loans.

More notable recent United Community Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:UCFC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is United Community Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:UCFC) A Smart Pick For Income Investors? – Yahoo Finance” on August 26, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “Bragar Eagel & Squire, PC is Investigating the Board of Directors of United Community Financial Corp. (NASDAQ: UCFC) on Behalf of United Community Shareholders and Encourages United Community Investors to Contact the Firm – PRNewswire” published on September 10, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Financial Sector Update for 09/09/2019: UCFC,FDEF,CADE,ALLY,SIGI – Nasdaq” on September 09, 2019. More interesting news about United Community Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:UCFC) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “First Defiance Financial to acquire United Community Financial – Seeking Alpha” published on September 09, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “MERGER ALERT â€“ UCFC and MAMS: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of Investigations Concerning the Sale of these Companies – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: September 13, 2019.

More notable recent NEXT plc (LON:NXT) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “The NEXT (LON:NXT) Share Price Is Down 16% So Some Shareholders Are Getting Worried – Yahoo Finance” on September 05, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “These Fundamentals Make NEXT plc (LON:NXT) Truly Worth Looking At – Yahoo Finance” published on June 26, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Do Institutions Own Shares In NEXT plc (LON:NXT)? – Yahoo Finance” on August 01, 2019. More interesting news about NEXT plc (LON:NXT) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Did You Manage To Avoid Park-Ohio Holdings’s (NASDAQ:PKOH) 45% Share Price Drop? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 18, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Berkshire’s Growing Cash Pile Is a Warning to Investors – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 16, 2019.