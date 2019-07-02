United Community Financial Corp. (UCFC) EPS Estimated At $0.20; Advisors Asset Management Has Upped Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (REGN) Stake

Advisors Asset Management Inc increased Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (REGN) stake by 34.18% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Advisors Asset Management Inc acquired 2,478 shares as Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (REGN)’s stock declined 25.78%. The Advisors Asset Management Inc holds 9,727 shares with $3.99M value, up from 7,249 last quarter. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals now has $34.71 billion valuation. The stock increased 1.14% or $3.56 during the last trading session, reaching $316.56. About 640,797 shares traded. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) has declined 1.19% since July 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.62% the S&P500. Some Historical REGN News: 03/04/2018 – REG-Sanofi: EMA to review Dupixent® (dupilumab) as potential treatment for inadequately controlled moderate-to-severe asthma; 10/03/2018 – REGENERON PHARMACEUTICALS AND SANOFI SAY WILL OFFER LOWER NET PRICE FOR PRALUENT CHOLESTEROL DRUG FOR HIGHEST-RISK PATIENTS; 10/03/2018 – Regeneron and Sanofi Announce Plans to Make Praluent® (alirocumab) More Accessible and Affordable for Patients with the Greatest Health Risk and Unmet Need; 10/03/2018 – REGENERON, SANOFI TO CUT DRUG PRICE, TARGET HIGH-RISK PATIENTS; 01/05/2018 – Sanofi and Regeneron to lower net price of Praluent® (alirocumab) Injection in exchange for straightforward, more affordable p; 19/03/2018 – EYLEA® (AFLIBERCEPT) INJECTION DEMONSTRATES POSITIVE TOPLINE RESULTS IN PHASE 3 NON-PROLIFERATIVE DIABETIC RETINOPATHY TRIAL; 03/04/2018 – EMA TO REVIEW DUPIXENT® (DUPILUMAB) AS POTENTIAL TREATMENT FOR INADEQUATELY CONTROLLED MODERATE-TO-SEVERE ASTHMA; 16/05/2018 – REG-Sanofi: Dupixent® (dupilumab) showed positive Phase 3 results in adolescents with inadequately controlled moderate-to-severe atopic dermatitis; 07/05/2018 – Regeneron at J.P. Morgan Spring Biotech Conference Tomorrow; 10/03/2018 – REGENERON, SANOFI SAY LOWER PRICE CONTINGENT ON INSURERS REMOVING BARRIERS TO ACCESS FOR HIGH-RISK HEART PATIENTS

Analysts expect United Community Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:UCFC) to report $0.20 EPS on July, 16.They anticipate $0.01 EPS change or 5.26% from last quarter’s $0.19 EPS. UCFC’s profit would be $9.76M giving it 11.98 P/E if the $0.20 EPS is correct. After having $0.18 EPS previously, United Community Financial Corp.’s analysts see 11.11% EPS growth. The stock increased 0.10% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $9.58. About 69,163 shares traded. United Community Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:UCFC) has declined 10.26% since July 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.69% the S&P500. Some Historical UCFC News: 19/04/2018 – DJ United Community Financial Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (UCFC); 17/04/2018 United Community Fincl 1Q EPS 17c

More notable recent United Community Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:UCFC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Should You Worry About United Community Financial Corp.’s (NASDAQ:UCFC) CEO Pay Cheque? – Yahoo Finance” on June 10, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Do Institutions Own Shares In United Community Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:UCFC)? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 14, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Here is What Hedge Funds Think About Vera Bradley, Inc. (VRA) – Yahoo Finance” on June 19, 2019. More interesting news about United Community Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:UCFC) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “United Community Financial (UCFC) Q1 Earnings Lag Estimates – Nasdaq” published on April 16, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “United Community Financial Corp. (UCFC) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for April 26, 2019 – Nasdaq” with publication date: April 25, 2019.

United Community Financial Corp. operates as the holding firm for The Home Savings and Loan Company of Youngstown that provides consumer and business banking services. The company has market cap of $467.45 million. The firm offers various deposit instruments, including regular savings accounts, demand deposits, individual retirement accounts, checking accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit. It has a 12.77 P/E ratio. It provides commercial loans, such as multifamily loans; nonresidential real estate loans comprising retail centers, office buildings, and industrial buildings; land loans; loans for the construction of multifamily properties, nonresidential real estate projects, and to builders; and secured and unsecured loans, including traditional lines of credit, revolving lines of credit, and term loans.

Among 4 analysts covering Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 25% are positive. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had 15 analyst reports since January 4, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Piper Jaffray with “Buy” on Monday, February 25. The stock has “Neutral” rating by Guggenheim on Friday, February 22. Cantor Fitzgerald maintained it with “Hold” rating and $441 target in Thursday, March 7 report. The stock of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) has “Hold” rating given on Friday, June 21 by Cowen & Co. As per Monday, March 18, the company rating was maintained by Piper Jaffray. The stock has “Buy” rating by Guggenheim on Friday, January 4. Cantor Fitzgerald maintained the stock with “Hold” rating in Monday, March 18 report. Cowen & Co maintained the shares of REGN in report on Monday, February 25 with “Hold” rating.

Since January 10, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 2 selling transactions for $54.78 million activity. The insider Sanofi sold $54.04M. GOLDSTEIN JOSEPH L also sold $734,310 worth of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) on Thursday, January 10.

More notable recent Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) Insiders Have Been Selling – Yahoo Finance” on June 12, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: TTD, SHAK, REGN – Nasdaq” published on June 28, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc (REGN) – Yahoo Finance” on June 14, 2019. More interesting news about Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Regeneron (REGN) Presents Positive Data on Lymphoma Candidate – Nasdaq” published on June 17, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Notable Thursday Option Activity: REGN, BIIB, GRMN – Nasdaq” with publication date: June 13, 2019.