United Community Financial Corp. (UCFC) and First Defiance Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:FDEF) Comparison side by side

We are comparing United Community Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:UCFC) and First Defiance Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:FDEF) on their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Savings & Loans companies, competing one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio United Community Financial Corp. 9 4.03 N/A 0.75 12.32 First Defiance Financial Corp. 28 3.79 N/A 2.26 12.90

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies. First Defiance Financial Corp. appears to has higher revenue and earnings than United Community Financial Corp. Company that currently has a lower P/E ratio means that it is the more affordable of the two businesses. United Community Financial Corp. is thus currently the affordable of the two stocks because it has a lower P/E ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us United Community Financial Corp. and First Defiance Financial Corp.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets United Community Financial Corp. 0.00% 0% 0% First Defiance Financial Corp. 0.00% 11.7% 1.5%

Risk & Volatility

A beta of 0.52 shows that United Community Financial Corp. is 48.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. First Defiance Financial Corp.’s 6.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 which is a result of the 0.94 beta.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 64.3% of United Community Financial Corp. shares and 67.2% of First Defiance Financial Corp. shares. About 1.8% of United Community Financial Corp.’s share are owned by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 1.2% of First Defiance Financial Corp.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) United Community Financial Corp. -0.43% -2.34% -4.47% -2.44% -10.26% 3.73% First Defiance Financial Corp. -2.68% -0.14% -1.95% 6.52% -3.4% 18.73%

For the past year United Community Financial Corp. has weaker performance than First Defiance Financial Corp.

Summary

On 9 of the 9 factors First Defiance Financial Corp. beats United Community Financial Corp.