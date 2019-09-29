United Community Financial Corp. (UCFC) Analysts See $0.21 EPS; Andra Ap-Fonden Has Boosted By $1.86 Million Its Kroger Co (KR) Position

Andra Ap-Fonden increased Kroger Co (KR) stake by 31.24% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Andra Ap-Fonden acquired 88,500 shares as Kroger Co (KR)’s stock declined 17.28%. The Andra Ap-Fonden holds 371,800 shares with $8.07M value, up from 283,300 last quarter. Kroger Co now has $20.63 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.16% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $25.74. About 4.57 million shares traded. The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) has declined 28.80% since September 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.80% the S&P500. Some Historical KR News: 23/03/2018 – There is ‘no truth’ to Target-Kroger merger report, source tells CNBC; 17/05/2018 – Kroger Partners With U.K.’s Ocado (Video); 16/04/2018 – Multicultural healthy food brand “Neilly’s” launches rice mixes at 1500 Kroger Supermarkets; 08/03/2018 – KROGER CO – TOTAL SALES, EXCLUDING FUEL AND THE 53RD WEEK, INCREASED 2.7% IN THE FOURTH QUARTER OVER THE SAME PERIOD LAST YEAR; 08/05/2018 – CORE-MARK HOLDING – GROWTH IN SALES IN QTR WAS OFFSET BY DECLINE IN CIGARETTE CARTON VOLUMES,EXPIRATION OF DISTRIBUTION AGREEMENT WITH KROGER IN 2017; 25/05/2018 – Kroger is buying a meal-kit company called Home Chef; 23/05/2018 – KROGER CO – POST DEAL, HOME CHEF TO OPERATE AS UNIT OF KROGER CO., MAINTAIN ITS E-COMMERCE BUSINESS ON HOMECHEF.COM; 11/05/2018 – Nathan’s Famous® and Kroger Team Up to Make Donation to Mason Youth Organization; 08/03/2018 – Kroger Recorded 4Q LIFO Credit of $54M; 08/03/2018 – KROGER CO – QTRLY ADJ SHR $0.63

Analysts expect United Community Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:UCFC) to report $0.21 EPS on October, 15.They anticipate $0.02 EPS change or 10.53% from last quarter’s $0.19 EPS. UCFC’s profit would be $10.10M giving it 12.99 P/E if the $0.21 EPS is correct. After having $0.22 EPS previously, United Community Financial Corp.’s analysts see -4.55% EPS growth. The stock increased 0.28% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $10.91. About 182,417 shares traded or 42.65% up from the average. United Community Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:UCFC) has declined 3.23% since September 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.23% the S&P500. Some Historical UCFC News: 19/04/2018 – DJ United Community Financial Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (UCFC); 17/04/2018 United Community Fincl 1Q EPS 17c

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.98 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.32, from 1.3 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 11 investors sold United Community Financial Corp. shares while 31 reduced holdings. 13 funds opened positions while 28 raised stakes. 30.14 million shares or 1.57% less from 30.62 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Panagora Asset Mgmt Inc invested in 1,208 shares. Sequoia Fin Advsr Ltd owns 266,227 shares or 0.19% of their US portfolio. Lsv Asset reported 569,900 shares. Wellington Management Grp Limited Liability Partnership has invested 0% in United Community Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:UCFC). 2.26 million are held by Vanguard Gru Inc Inc. Morgan Stanley reported 58,464 shares. Stifel holds 0% or 132,682 shares in its portfolio. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa has 7,610 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Strs Ohio reported 0% stake. California Employees Retirement Sys invested in 0% or 89,005 shares. Deprince Race Zollo Inc has 0.17% invested in United Community Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:UCFC) for 623,560 shares. Hightower Advsrs Ltd Liability Com owns 30,632 shares. Citigroup Inc reported 0% in United Community Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:UCFC). Ameritas Invest Prtn Inc has invested 0% in United Community Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:UCFC). Nuveen Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Corp, a Illinois-based fund reported 277,030 shares.

United Community Financial Corp. operates as the holding firm for The Home Savings and Loan Company of Youngstown that provides consumer and business banking services. The company has market cap of $524.62 million. The firm offers various deposit instruments, including regular savings accounts, demand deposits, individual retirement accounts, checking accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit. It has a 14.17 P/E ratio. It provides commercial loans, such as multifamily loans; nonresidential real estate loans comprising retail centers, office buildings, and industrial buildings; land loans; loans for the construction of multifamily properties, nonresidential real estate projects, and to builders; and secured and unsecured loans, including traditional lines of credit, revolving lines of credit, and term loans.

Andra Ap-Fonden decreased Liberty Broadband Corp stake by 16,000 shares to 51,700 valued at $5.39 million in 2019Q2. It also reduced Tiffany & Co New (NYSE:TIF) stake by 19,000 shares and now owns 42,600 shares. Advanced Micro Devices Inc (NASDAQ:AMD) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.13, from 0.96 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 67 investors sold KR shares while 223 reduced holdings. 62 funds opened positions while 180 raised stakes. 622.19 million shares or 0.93% less from 628.01 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Moreover, Donaldson Mgmt Ltd Company has 0.11% invested in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR). Northcoast Asset Llc owns 0.24% invested in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) for 174,457 shares. 3,240 were reported by Tradewinds Cap Management Ltd Liability Company. 251 are held by Gemmer Asset Lc. Louisiana-based Louisiana State Employees Retirement Systems has invested 0.04% in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR). Point72 Asset Mgmt Limited Partnership holds 0% of its portfolio in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) for 2,000 shares. Hightower Tru Svcs Lta, Texas-based fund reported 32,980 shares. Putnam Lc has invested 0.35% of its portfolio in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR). Fort Washington Invest Oh reported 874,547 shares stake. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt has 0.36% invested in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR). Comerica Bank invested in 162,930 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Baker Ellis Asset has invested 1.04% in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR). Moreover, Amundi Pioneer Asset has 0.01% invested in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) for 802,988 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank), a Switzerland-based fund reported 252,582 shares. Jpmorgan Chase And Com accumulated 8.34 million shares or 0.03% of the stock.

Since June 30, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $107,437 activity. SARGENT RONALD bought 5,000 shares worth $107,437.