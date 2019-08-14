United Community Banks (UCBI) to pay $0.17 on Oct 5, 2019; Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Has Lowered Regeneron Pharmaceutical Com (REGN) Position By $578,100

Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc decreased Regeneron Pharmaceutical Com (REGN) stake by 24.69% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc sold 1,410 shares as Regeneron Pharmaceutical Com (REGN)’s stock declined 10.57%. The Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc holds 4,301 shares with $1.77M value, down from 5,711 last quarter. Regeneron Pharmaceutical Com now has $33.48 billion valuation. The stock increased 3.04% or $8.99 during the last trading session, reaching $304.86. About 618,795 shares traded. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) has declined 17.97% since August 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.97% the S&P500. Some Historical REGN News: 16/05/2018 – Sanofi’s Dupixent Drug Meets Endpoints for Atopic Dermatitis Treatment; 22/03/2018 – From the night bureau: The PCSK9 of NASH? Regeneron and Alnylam join forces to tackle a promising target for severe liver diseases; 21/05/2018 – Regeneron Pharma: Two Positive Phase 3 Trials Show DUPIXENT Improved Moderate-to-Severe Asthma; 28/03/2018 – Regeneron CEO ‘optimistic’ will strike deals to lower $14,000 per-year cholesterol drug; 01/05/2018 – Saddled with sluggish sales, Regeneron and Sanofi slash the cost of cholesterol-lowering drug; 12/03/2018 – Regeneron CEO Leonard Schleifer says the biotech firm will lower a cholesterol drug’s price so long as insurers increase access to patients; 16/05/2018 – REG-Sanofi: Dupixent® (dupilumab) showed positive Phase 3 results in adolescents with inadequately controlled moderate-to-severe atopic dermatitis; 10/03/2018 – REGENERON, SANOFI CHOLESTEROL DRUG PRALUENT SUCCEEDS IN MAJOR “OUTCOMES” STUDY – DATA; 19/03/2018 – EYLEA® (AFLIBERCEPT) INJECTION DEMONSTRATES POSITIVE TOPLINE RESULTS IN PHASE 3 NON-PROLIFERATIVE DIABETIC RETINOPATHY TRIAL; 21/03/2018 – ALNYLAM PHARMACEUTICALS INC – ALNYLAM WILL LEVERAGE ITS RNAI THERAPEUTICS PLATFORM TO IDENTIFY COMPOUNDS DIRECTED TO TARGET

United Community Banks Inc (NASDAQ:UCBI) is expected to pay $0.17 on Oct 5, 2019. (NASDAQ:UCBI) shareholders before Sep 12, 2019 will receive the $0.17 dividend. United Community Banks Inc’s current price of $26.88 translates into 0.63% yield. United Community Banks Inc’s dividend has Sep 15, 2019 as record date. Aug 7, 2019 is the announcement. The stock increased 0.86% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $26.88. About 229,823 shares traded. United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI) has declined 4.81% since August 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.81% the S&P500. Some Historical UCBI News: 24/04/2018 – United Community Banks 1Q Net $37.7M; 11/05/2018 – United Community Banks Raises Dividend to 15c; 02/04/2018 – UNITED COMMUNITY BANKS CEO TALLENT WILL RETIRE JUNE 30; 11/05/2018 – United Community Banks, Inc. Announces Quarterly Cash Dividend Increase; 18/05/2018 – United Community Banks Volume Jumps More Than Five Times Average; 02/04/2018 – United Community Banks, Inc. Announces CEO Succession Plan; 02/04/2018 – UNITED COMMUNITY BANKS INC – CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER, JIMMY TALLENT, WILL RETIRE; 07/05/2018 – United Community Bank Recognized for Highest Customer Satisfaction in Southeast by J.D. Power; 07/03/2018 Norges Bank Buys New 1.2% Position in United Community Banks; 30/03/2018 – United Community Banks, Inc. Announces Annual Meeting of Shareholders

Among 4 analysts covering Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 25% are positive. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has $487 highest and $353 lowest target. $425.20’s average target is 39.47% above currents $304.86 stock price. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had 15 analyst reports since February 22, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Piper Jaffray maintained Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) on Monday, March 18 with “Buy” rating. The stock of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) has “Hold” rating given on Friday, June 21 by Cowen & Co. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Monday, February 25 by Piper Jaffray. On Thursday, March 7 the stock rating was maintained by Cantor Fitzgerald with “Hold”. On Monday, March 18 the stock rating was maintained by Cantor Fitzgerald with “Hold”. The stock has “Neutral” rating by Guggenheim on Friday, February 22. The stock of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) has “Hold” rating given on Monday, February 25 by Cowen & Co.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.96 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.83, from 1.13 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 34 investors sold REGN shares while 129 reduced holdings. 103 funds opened positions while 216 raised stakes. 71.25 million shares or 7.86% less from 77.33 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The Tennessee-based Ftb Advsr has invested 0.02% in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN). Fiduciary Trust, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 5,469 shares. Renaissance Limited Com has 0.08% invested in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) for 208,262 shares. Moreover, Allstate has 0.06% invested in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN). Aperio Grp Limited Liability Corp holds 40,370 shares. Focused Wealth Management reported 0% stake. Oppenheimer Asset Mgmt owns 0.01% invested in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) for 565 shares. Massachusetts-based Arrowstreet Partnership has invested 0.3% in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN). Bb&T Securities Limited Liability Company owns 12,383 shares. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Gp Ltd Llc reported 0.17% of its portfolio in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN). Mufg Americas Corporation owns 9,247 shares. Usa Portformulas Corp holds 3.34% or 12,930 shares in its portfolio. Institute For Wealth Mgmt Ltd invested in 1,344 shares or 0.12% of the stock. Etrade Capital Mngmt Llc holds 0.01% or 856 shares. John G Ullman & Associates Incorporated holds 0.07% or 900 shares in its portfolio.

Since March 8, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $54.04 million activity. 131,115 shares valued at $54.04M were sold by Sanofi on Friday, March 8.

Since March 25, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $23,460 activity. DANIELS KENNETH L also bought $23,460 worth of United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI) on Monday, March 25.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.2 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.16, from 1.36 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 19 investors sold United Community Banks, Inc. shares while 60 reduced holdings. 32 funds opened positions while 63 raised stakes. 69.81 million shares or 0.12% more from 69.72 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System, a Florida-based fund reported 18,392 shares. Jpmorgan Chase And reported 658,971 shares. Legal General Grp Inc Public Limited reported 206,405 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Financial Bank Of Montreal Can reported 0% stake. Stevens Capital Mngmt L P invested 0.01% of its portfolio in United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI). Brant Point Inv Ltd Co has 0.1% invested in United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI) for 30,686 shares. Voya Investment Lc, Georgia-based fund reported 839,512 shares. Rothschild & Asset Us owns 0.11% invested in United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI) for 408,580 shares. 307 were accumulated by Prelude Capital Llc. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa stated it has 0% in United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI). The Pennsylvania-based Pnc Svcs Gp has invested 0% in United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI). Blackrock holds 0.01% or 11.72 million shares in its portfolio. State Of Wisconsin Investment Board reported 0.02% in United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI). 71,534 are held by Ajo L P. Comerica Bank & Trust holds 0.02% or 79,095 shares.

United Community Banks, Inc. operates as the bank holding firm for United Community Bank that provides retail and corporate banking services to individuals and businesses. The company has market cap of $2.13 billion. It offers various deposit accounts, such as checking accounts, savings and time deposits accounts, NOW accounts, money market deposits, and certificates of deposit. It has a 12.22 P/E ratio. The firm also provides secured and unsecured loans that include commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, commercial construction, residential construction and mortgage, and indirect auto loans, as well as home equity lines of credits and fixed and adjustable-rate home mortgage loans.

