United Community Banks (UCBI) Now Covered By DA Davidson; Ensco Rowan Plc Class A Ordinary Shares (ESV) Sellers Increased By 18.95% Their Shorts

Ensco Rowan Plc Class A Ordinary Shares (NYSE:ESV) had an increase of 18.95% in short interest. ESV’s SI was 40.58 million shares in August as released by FINRA. Its up 18.95% from 34.11 million shares previously. With 7.49 million avg volume, 5 days are for Ensco Rowan Plc Class A Ordinary Shares (NYSE:ESV)’s short sellers to cover ESV’s short positions. The stock increased 16.32% or $1.16 during the last trading session, reaching $8.27. About 10.01 million shares traded or 28.26% up from the average. Valaris plc (NYSE:ESV) has declined 70.80% since August 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 70.80% the S&P500. Some Historical ESV News: 13/04/2018 – Ensco Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 25/04/2018 – Ensco 1Q Loss $140.1M; 25/04/2018 – ENSCO 1Q OPER REV. $417M, EST. $421.6M; 14/05/2018 – Elephas Investment Buys New 1.9% Position in Ensco; 25/04/2018 – ENSCO 1Q LOSS/SHR CONT OPS 32C; 25/04/2018 – ENSCO 1Q ADJ LOSS/SHR CONT OPS 32C, EST. LOSS/SHR 27C; 22/05/2018 – Ensco plc Announces Cash Dividend; 26/03/2018 – Ensco Short-Interest Ratio Rises 18% to 8 Days; 25/04/2018 – Ensco 1Q Loss/Shr 32c; 16/03/2018 – CORRECTED-ENSCO PLC ESV.N : CREDIT SUISSE ASSUMING COVERAGE WITH NEUTRAL RATING AND TARGET PRICE OF $8 (ADDS BROKERAGE NAME)

DA Davidson issued Neutral rating on United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCBI). The firm began coverage on shares of UCBI in a research report revealed to investors on 21 August.

United Community Banks, Inc. operates as the bank holding firm for United Community Bank that provides retail and corporate banking services to individuals and businesses. The company has market cap of $2.11 billion. It offers various deposit accounts, such as checking accounts, savings and time deposits accounts, NOW accounts, money market deposits, and certificates of deposit. It has a 12.1 P/E ratio. The firm also provides secured and unsecured loans that include commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, commercial construction, residential construction and mortgage, consumer installment, and indirect auto loans, as well as home equity lines of credits and fixed and adjustable-rate home mortgage loans.

The stock decreased 1.33% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $26.62. About 111,823 shares traded. United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI) has declined 4.81% since August 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.81% the S&P500. Some Historical UCBI News: 02/04/2018 – UNITED COMMUNITY BANKS INC – CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER, JIMMY TALLENT, WILL RETIRE; 11/05/2018 – United Community Banks Raises Dividend to 15c; 02/04/2018 – UNITED COMMUNITY BANKS, REPORTS CEO SUCCESSION PLAN; 21/04/2018 – DJ United Community Banks Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (UCBI); 11/05/2018 – UNITED COMMUNITY BANKS BOOSTS QTR DIV TO 15C FROM 12C, EST. 12C; 24/04/2018 – United Community Banks 1Q EPS 47c; 24/04/2018 – United Community Banks 1Q Adj EPS 50c; 02/04/2018 – United Community Banks Names New CEO; Current CEO to Retire; 24/04/2018 – UNITED COMMUNITY BANKS 1Q OPER EPS 50C, EST. 50C; 07/03/2018 Norges Bank Buys New 1.2% Position in United Community Banks

Since March 25, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $23,460 activity. The insider DANIELS KENNETH L bought $23,460.

Analysts await United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $0.58 earnings per share, up 5.45% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.55 per share. UCBI’s profit will be $45.86M for 11.47 P/E if the $0.58 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.59 actual earnings per share reported by United Community Banks, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.69% negative EPS growth.

Ensco plc provides offshore contract drilling services to the gas and oil industry worldwide. The company has market cap of $1.64 billion. It operates through three divisions: Floaters, Jackups, and Other. It currently has negative earnings. The firm owns and operates an offshore drilling rig fleet of 68 rigs, including 30 located in the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific, which comprise 4 rigs under construction; 21 situated in North and South America, including Brazil; and 17 located in Europe and the Mediterranean.

More notable recent Valaris plc (NYSE:ESV) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Ensco PLC (ESV) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” on August 01, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Why Offshore Drilling Stocks Are Soaring Today – Yahoo Finance” published on July 30, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Ensco Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on July 30, 2019. More interesting news about Valaris plc (NYSE:ESV) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Ensco Rowan Continues To Weaken – Seeking Alpha” published on July 29, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Another Winning Quarter Takes Einhorn to 17.4% Year to Date – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 25, 2019.

Among 8 analysts covering Ensco Plc (NYSE:ESV), 3 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 38% are positive. Ensco Plc has $25 highest and $4.5 lowest target. $9.04’s average target is 9.31% above currents $8.27 stock price. Ensco Plc had 13 analyst reports since March 1, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Tuesday, March 5 by FBR Capital. The company was maintained on Wednesday, March 6 by Piper Jaffray. The stock of Valaris plc (NYSE:ESV) has “Buy” rating given on Monday, March 4 by Credit Suisse. The firm has “Underperform” rating by Bank of America given on Monday, June 10. J.P. Morgan maintained the shares of ESV in report on Monday, March 11 with “Hold” rating. As per Tuesday, March 26, the company rating was maintained by Societe Generale.

