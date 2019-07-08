United Community Banks Inc. (UCBI) and Southside Bancshares Inc. (NASDAQ:SBSI) Contrasting side by side

United Community Banks Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI) and Southside Bancshares Inc. (NASDAQ:SBSI), both competing one another are Regional – Mid-Atlantic Banks companies. We will contrast their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio United Community Banks Inc. 26 4.15 N/A 2.15 12.72 Southside Bancshares Inc. 34 5.26 N/A 2.18 15.88

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of United Community Banks Inc. and Southside Bancshares Inc. Southside Bancshares Inc. appears to has higher revenue and earnings than United Community Banks Inc. The company that is presently more affordable of the two stocks is the one that has a lower P/E ratio. United Community Banks Inc. has been trading at a lower P/E ratio than Southside Bancshares Inc., which means that it is at the moment the more affordable of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets United Community Banks Inc. 0.00% 11.9% 1.4% Southside Bancshares Inc. 0.00% 10.2% 1.2%

Volatility and Risk

A 1.27 beta indicates that United Community Banks Inc. is 27.00% more volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, Southside Bancshares Inc. is 23.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 0.77 beta.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table shown below contains the ratings and recommendations for United Community Banks Inc. and Southside Bancshares Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score United Community Banks Inc. 0 1 0 2.00 Southside Bancshares Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The upside potential is 14.12% for United Community Banks Inc. with average price target of $32.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 91.7% of United Community Banks Inc. shares and 53.4% of Southside Bancshares Inc. shares. United Community Banks Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 1%. Competitively, insiders own roughly 1.2% of Southside Bancshares Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) United Community Banks Inc. -2.25% 4.99% -3.22% 5.77% -16.6% 27.35% Southside Bancshares Inc. -1.76% 1.82% 2.27% 4.9% 4.18% 9.2%

For the past year United Community Banks Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Southside Bancshares Inc.

Summary

Southside Bancshares Inc. beats United Community Banks Inc. on 7 of the 10 factors.

Southside Bancshares, Inc. operates as a bank holding company for Southside Bank that provides a range of financial services to individuals, businesses, municipal entities, and nonprofit organizations. Its deposit products include savings, money market, and interest and noninterest bearing checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The companyÂ’s loan portfolio comprises consumer loans that include 1-4 family residential loans, home equity loans, home improvement loans, automobile loans, and other installment loans; commercial loans, such as short-term working capital loans for inventory and accounts receivable, short and medium-term loans for equipment or other business capital expansion, commercial real estate loans, and municipal loans; and construction loans for 1-4 family residential and commercial real estate. It also offers trust services consisting of investment management, administration, and advisory services for individuals, partnerships, and corporations; safe deposit services; and brokerage services. The company operates through 60 branches and 25 motor bank facilities located in Tyler, Longview, Lindale, Gresham, Jacksonville, Bullard, Chandler, Hawkins, Palestine, Gun Barrel City, Athens, Whitehouse, Fort Worth, Arlington, Cleburne, Euless, Flower Mound, Granbury, Grapevine, Irving, Watauga, Weatherford, and Austin; and a network of approximately 70 automated teller machines. Southside Bancshares, Inc. was founded in 1960 and is headquartered in Tyler, Texas.