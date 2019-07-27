United Community Banks Inc. (UCBI) and Its Rivals Contrasting side by side.

We are comparing United Community Banks Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI) and its peers on their institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations. They are Regional – Mid-Atlantic Banks companies, competing one another.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

United Community Banks Inc. has 91.7% of its shares held by institutional investors & an average of 52.67% institutional ownership for its peers. 1% of United Community Banks Inc. shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.84% of all Regional – Mid-Atlantic Banks companies shares are held by company insiders.

Profitability

On first table we have United Community Banks Inc. and its rivals’ net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets United Community Banks Inc. 0.00% 11.90% 1.40% Industry Average 27.92% 9.34% 1.03%

Earnings and Valuation

The following data compares United Community Banks Inc. and its rivals’ net profit, top-line revenue and valuation.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio United Community Banks Inc. N/A 27 12.72 Industry Average 97.42M 348.97M 14.06

United Community Banks Inc. has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its peers. The company has a lower P/E ratio which is currently more affordable in contrast to its rivals.

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 shows breakdown of current ratings for United Community Banks Inc. and its rivals.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score United Community Banks Inc. 0 1 0 2.00 Industry Average 0.00 1.20 1.56 2.67

With average target price of $32, United Community Banks Inc. has a potential upside of 9.70%. The peers have a potential upside of 28.29%. United Community Banks Inc.’s strong average rating and high possible upside, looks like is making analysts believe that the company is more favorable than its rivals.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of United Community Banks Inc. and its rivals.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) United Community Banks Inc. -2.25% 4.99% -3.22% 5.77% -16.6% 27.35% Industry Average 3.17% 3.50% 4.58% 7.70% 9.00% 13.74%

For the past year United Community Banks Inc. has stronger performance than United Community Banks Inc.’s competitors.

Risk and Volatility

United Community Banks Inc. has a beta of 1.27 and its 27.00% more volatile than S&P 500. In other hand, United Community Banks Inc.’s rivals have beta of 0.81 which is 19.38% less volatile than S&P 500.

Dividends

United Community Banks Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

United Community Banks Inc.’s competitors beat United Community Banks Inc. on 5 of the 5 factors.