United Community Banks Inc/Ga (UCBI) Stock Rose While Pier Capital Cut Its Holding by $632,044; Hills Bank & Trust Company Has Lifted Its Amazon.Com (AMZN) Position by $781,809; Share Price Declined

Pier Capital Llc decreased its stake in United Community Banks Inc/Ga (UCBI) by 7.51% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pier Capital Llc sold 22,573 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.57% . The institutional investor held 277,820 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.94M, down from 300,393 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pier Capital Llc who had been investing in United Community Banks Inc/Ga for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.22 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.89% or $0.52 during the last trading session, reaching $28.05. About 48,338 shares traded. United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI) has declined 4.81% since September 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.81% the S&P500. Some Historical UCBI News: 11/05/2018 – United Community Banks Raises Dividend to 15c; 02/04/2018 – United Community Banks: Tallent Will Move Into New Role as Executive Chairman; 02/04/2018 – United Community Banks, Inc. Announces CEO Succession Plan; 30/03/2018 – United Community Banks, Inc. Announces Annual Meeting of Shareholders; 11/05/2018 – UNITED COMMUNITY BANKS BOOSTS QTR DIV TO 15C FROM 12C, EST. 12C; 02/04/2018 – United Community Banks Names New CEO; Current CEO to Retire; 02/04/2018 – United Community Banks CEO Jimmy Tallent to Retire Effective June 30; 18/05/2018 – United Community Banks Volume Jumps More Than Five Times Average; 11/05/2018 – UNITED COMMUNITY BANKS, REPORTS QTRLY CASH DIV BOOST; 21/04/2018 – DJ United Community Banks Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (UCBI)

Hills Bank & Trust Company increased its stake in Amazon.Com Inc (AMZN) by 47.25% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hills Bank & Trust Company bought 413 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 1,287 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.44M, up from 874 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Company who had been investing in Amazon.Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $911.72B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.02% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $1843.15. About 630,372 shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 26/04/2018 – KIRO 7: Local bikini barista chain is subject of new Amazon Prime Video reality show, the story coming up; 27/05/2018 – Amazon Closes in on Securing Laver Cup; 17/04/2018 – Russia tells Amazon, Google their IP addresses blocked because of Telegram-lfax; 18/04/2018 – FICO Solution for ldentifying Procurement Fraud, Waste and Abuse Now on Amazon Web Services (AWS); 09/04/2018 – Atlanta Bus Chrn: Dallas pushing to fix public schools to lure Amazon’s HQ2; 19/05/2018 – Columbus Biz First: Exclusive: Shifting strategies, Amazon opens its doors to discuss workforce training program; 23/04/2018 – Barriers into pharmaceuticals are too high even for Amazon, says billionaire investor Larry Robbins; 10/05/2018 – Cramer: Facebook, Amazon and Apple’s quarters kickstarted this market rally; 14/03/2018 – American Cannabis Company, Inc. Secures New Online Distribution Channels with Walmart, The Home Depot and Amazon for SoHum Livi; 14/05/2018 – Amazon adopts new policy to promote board diversity

Analysts await United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $0.58 earnings per share, up 5.45% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.55 per share. UCBI’s profit will be $45.86 million for 12.09 P/E if the $0.58 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.59 actual earnings per share reported by United Community Banks, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.69% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.04, from 1.2 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 20 investors sold UCBI shares while 59 reduced holdings. 37 funds opened positions while 61 raised stakes. 71.65 million shares or 2.64% more from 69.81 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Clarivest Asset Lc has 0.07% invested in United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI) for 147,791 shares. Pitcairn Co reported 7,930 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Fifth Third Bank owns 14,554 shares. Smith Asset LP has 40,704 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Qs Invsts Lc holds 0.05% of its portfolio in United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI) for 146,394 shares. Natixis Advisors Ltd Partnership, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 171,304 shares. Bank Of America De owns 919,764 shares. Snyder Mgmt Lp holds 1.21% in United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI) or 943,479 shares. Pinebridge Invs Limited Partnership accumulated 62,577 shares. Envestnet Asset Mngmt stated it has 0% of its portfolio in United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI). Sei holds 94,877 shares. Nuveen Asset Mngmt Lc owns 1.22 million shares. 41,098 were reported by Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa. Renaissance Ltd Liability stated it has 1.12M shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Atria Investments Limited Company owns 0.2% invested in United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI) for 49,738 shares.

Pier Capital Llc, which manages about $646.92M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Red Rock Resorts Inc by 116,719 shares to 265,601 shares, valued at $5.71M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Pdc Energy Inc (NASDAQ:PDCE) by 10,222 shares in the quarter, for a total of 208,146 shares, and has risen its stake in Merit Medical Systems Inc (NASDAQ:MMSI).

Since March 25, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $23,460 activity.

