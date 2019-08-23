United Cmnty Finl Ohio (UCFC) Holder Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors LTD Trimmed Its Position by $3.18 Million; P Schoenfeld Asset Management LP Has Trimmed Stake in Trinity Inds (TRN) by $7.49 Million as Market Value Declined

Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd decreased its stake in United Cmnty Finl Corp Ohio (UCFC) by 33.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd sold 352,900 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.65% . The hedge fund held 707,319 shares of the banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.61 million, down from 1.06M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd who had been investing in United Cmnty Finl Corp Ohio for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $466.75 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.51% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $9.71. About 29,879 shares traded. United Community Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:UCFC) has declined 3.23% since August 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.23% the S&P500. Some Historical UCFC News: 17/04/2018 United Community Fincl 1Q EPS 17c; 19/04/2018 – DJ United Community Financial Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (UCFC)

P Schoenfeld Asset Management Lp decreased its stake in Trinity Inds Inc (TRN) by 19.19% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. P Schoenfeld Asset Management Lp sold 356,811 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.47% . The hedge fund held 1.50 million shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $32.65 million, down from 1.86M at the end of the previous reported quarter. P Schoenfeld Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Trinity Inds Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.19 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.59% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $17.11. About 793,429 shares traded. Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN) has declined 27.17% since August 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.17% the S&P500. Some Historical TRN News: 19/04/2018 – Cherwell: Exclusive: Oxford Union release Trinity term card; 01/05/2018 – Trinity Mirror Purchase of Express Faces U.K. Intervention; 06/04/2018 – Trinity Industries: After Infrastructure Spinoff, VP and Acctg Chief Mary Henderson Expected to Leave to Become Accounting Chief at the Infrastructure Company; 23/03/2018 – AGRISOLUTIONS BUYS TRINITY; 26/03/2018 – TRINITY LTD 0891.HK – FY REVENUE HK$1,701.3 MLN VS HK$1,777.0 MLN; 25/04/2018 – Trinity Industries 1Q EPS 26c; 05/03/2018 – Trinity Mirror finds the way to sustain profit is to Reach for The Star; 11/04/2018 – CMA HAS LAUNCHED AN INITIAL INVESTIGATION INTO COMPLETED TRINITY MIRROR/EXPRESS MERGER; 11/04/2018 – Trinity Mirror deal faces competition probe; 13/03/2018 – Rhode Island DoA: Trinity Academy for the Performing Arts Tue, 3/13/2018, 6:30 PM

Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd, which manages about $166.10 million and $250.25 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Old Second Bancorp Inc Ill (NASDAQ:OSBC) by 54,900 shares to 570,626 shares, valued at $7.18M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Citizens Finl Group Inc (NYSE:CFG) by 56,500 shares in the quarter, for a total of 385,255 shares, and has risen its stake in Macatawa Bk Corp (NASDAQ:MCBC).

Analysts await United Community Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:UCFC) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $0.21 EPS, up 10.53% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.19 per share. UCFC’s profit will be $10.09M for 11.56 P/E if the $0.21 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.22 actual EPS reported by United Community Financial Corp. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.55% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.3 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.32, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 5 investors sold UCFC shares while 35 reduced holdings. 21 funds opened positions while 31 raised stakes. 30.62 million shares or 0.29% more from 30.53 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bank Of New York Mellon Corporation accumulated 313,270 shares. Farmers Tru reported 0.07% of its portfolio in United Community Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:UCFC). Brandywine Global Investment Mgmt Limited Company invested 0% of its portfolio in United Community Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:UCFC). Voya Invest Mgmt Ltd, a Georgia-based fund reported 27,720 shares. 3,416 were reported by Ameritas Invest. Sequoia Fincl Advisors Ltd, Ohio-based fund reported 261,146 shares. Prelude Cap Mgmt has invested 0% in United Community Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:UCFC). Blackrock Inc reported 0% of its portfolio in United Community Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:UCFC). Bridgeway Capital Management Incorporated, a Texas-based fund reported 53,687 shares. 138,488 are held by Millennium Limited Liability Com. Engineers Gate Manager Ltd Partnership reported 11,143 shares. 5,000 are owned by First Manhattan. 204 were accumulated by Panagora Asset Mgmt. Beese Fulmer Mgmt Incorporated has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in United Community Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:UCFC). Federated Investors Inc Pa has invested 0% in United Community Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:UCFC).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.72 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.15, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 37 investors sold TRN shares while 112 reduced holdings. 40 funds opened positions while 68 raised stakes. 110.07 million shares or 6.79% less from 118.09 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Great West Life Assurance Com Can has 0% invested in Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN). Group One Trading Limited Partnership stated it has 11,702 shares. Diamond Hill holds 691,255 shares or 0.08% of its portfolio. Parametric Port Associate Limited Liability reported 659,725 shares stake. Manufacturers Life Ins The owns 217,459 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Strs Ohio owns 15,117 shares. Price T Rowe Associates Md accumulated 102,435 shares or 0% of the stock. Da Davidson & Com owns 42,933 shares. 179,552 are owned by Ubs Asset Mgmt Americas. Etrade Cap Ltd stated it has 23,052 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Old National National Bank In owns 14,255 shares. Royal Comml Bank Of Canada, Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 735,948 shares. Tradewinds Lc invested 0% of its portfolio in Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN). Cornerstone Advsrs Inc has invested 0% in Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN). Gemmer Asset Limited has invested 0% in Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN).

P Schoenfeld Asset Management Lp, which manages about $3.34B and $1.27 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Bhp Group Plc (NYSE:BBL) by 463,336 shares to 866,836 shares, valued at $41.85M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in L3 Technologies Inc by 79,698 shares in the quarter, for a total of 84,154 shares, and has risen its stake in Dowdupont Inc.

Since July 29, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $12.69 million activity.

Analysts await Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $0.35 earnings per share, down 10.26% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.39 per share. TRN’s profit will be $44.76M for 12.22 P/E if the $0.35 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.29 actual earnings per share reported by Trinity Industries, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 20.69% EPS growth.