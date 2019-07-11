United Cmnty Bks Blairsvle G (UCBI) Holder Wells Fargo & Company Trimmed Its Position; Ami Asset Management Decreased Its Synopsys (SNPS) Stake by $525,665

Wells Fargo & Company decreased its stake in United Cmnty Bks Blairsvle G (UCBI) by 9.86% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wells Fargo & Company sold 69,737 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.22% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 637,179 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.89 million, down from 706,916 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wells Fargo & Company who had been investing in United Cmnty Bks Blairsvle G for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.21B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.07% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $27.94. About 10,879 shares traded. United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI) has declined 16.60% since July 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.03% the S&P500. Some Historical UCBI News: 02/04/2018 – United Community Banks, Inc. Announces CEO Succession Plan; 11/05/2018 – UNITED COMMUNITY BANKS BOOSTS QTR DIV TO 15C FROM 12C, EST. 12C; 02/04/2018 – UNITED COMMUNITY BANKS, REPORTS CEO SUCCESSION PLAN; 02/04/2018 – United Community Banks: Tallent Will Move Into New Role as Executive Chairman; 02/04/2018 – United Community Banks CEO Jimmy Tallent to Retire Effective June 30; 11/05/2018 – UNITED COMMUNITY BANKS, REPORTS QTRLY CASH DIV BOOST; 02/04/2018 – UNITED COMMUNITY BANKS INC – CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER, JIMMY TALLENT, WILL RETIRE; 02/04/2018 – UNITED COMMUNITY BANKS CEO TALLENT WILL RETIRE JUNE 30; 11/05/2018 – United Community Banks Raises Dividend to 15c; 21/04/2018 – DJ United Community Banks Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (UCBI)

Ami Asset Management Corp decreased its stake in Synopsys Inc (SNPS) by 2% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ami Asset Management Corp sold 4,571 shares as the company’s stock rose 19.44% with the market. The hedge fund held 223,811 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $25.77M, down from 228,382 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ami Asset Management Corp who had been investing in Synopsys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $21.10 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.11% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $137.42. About 68,840 shares traded. Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) has risen 33.75% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.32% the S&P500. Some Historical SNPS News: 31/05/2018 – Synopsys Initiates $165 Million Accelerated Share Repurchase Agreement; 30/05/2018 – Toshiba Memory Corporation and Synopsys Collaborate to Accelerate 3D Flash Memory Verification; 23/05/2018 – Synopsys 2Q Adj EPS $1.08; 22/05/2018 – Synopsys Design Platform Certified for Samsung 8LPP Process Technology; 31/05/2018 – SYNOPSYS ANNOUNCES ACCELERATED BUYBACK PACT WITH WELLS FARGO; 08/03/2018 – Synopsys Collaborates with Samsung Foundry to Develop DesignWare IP for Samsung 8-nm FinFET Process; 19/03/2018 – Synopsys Enables Robust Design Optimization for Next-generation High-performance Computing, Mobile and Automotive Products with IC Compiler Il and RedHawk Analysis Fusion; 17/05/2018 – Synopsys Introduces Industry’s First ASIL D Ready Embedded Vision Processor IP for ADAS Applications and Self-Driving Vehicles; 20/03/2018 – Synopsys Announces Industry’s Most Comprehensive Automotive ISO 26262 Certification for Design Platform; 31/05/2018 – Synopsys to Showcase Its Software Integrity Platform at lnfosecurity Europe 2018

Ami Asset Management Corp, which manages about $1.42 billion and $1.36B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Broadridge (NYSE:BR) by 53,186 shares to 316,989 shares, valued at $32.87 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Healthcare Svcs Gp Inc Com (NASDAQ:HCSG) by 65,009 shares in the quarter, for a total of 825,913 shares, and has risen its stake in Laboratory Corp Amer H Com New (NYSE:LH).

Analysts await Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) to report earnings on August, 28. They expect $0.62 earnings per share, up 19.23% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.52 per share. SNPS’s profit will be $95.21 million for 55.41 P/E if the $0.62 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.77 actual earnings per share reported by Synopsys, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -19.48% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.99 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.11, from 0.88 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 43 investors sold SNPS shares while 149 reduced holdings. 65 funds opened positions while 126 raised stakes. 133.90 million shares or 1.78% more from 131.55 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sumitomo Life Communication holds 24,586 shares or 0.38% of its portfolio. 70,757 were accumulated by State Bank Of Montreal Can. Smith Salley & Associate has 0.09% invested in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) for 4,799 shares. Wexford Capital LP holds 0.63% of its portfolio in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) for 66,400 shares. Shell Asset Mgmt Com invested 0.03% in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS). Robeco Institutional Asset Management Bv has invested 0.24% in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS). Atria Invests has 3,576 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Loomis Sayles & Lp reported 163,333 shares. Amp Capital Investors owns 45,687 shares. Shelton Mngmt invested in 0.06% or 1,622 shares. 108,663 are held by Grandfield And Dodd Limited. Aperio Grp Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0.06% invested in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) for 114,107 shares. Maverick Capital invested in 458,789 shares. Dean Assocs Limited Liability Com owns 12,270 shares. Lpl Fincl Limited Liability Corp has invested 0.01% in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS).

Wells Fargo & Company, which manages about $335.83B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Post Hldgs Inc (NYSE:POST) by 123,771 shares to 165,771 shares, valued at $18.14M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ormat Technologies Inc (NYSE:ORA) by 7,591 shares in the quarter, for a total of 73,878 shares, and has risen its stake in Fbl Finl Group Inc (NYSE:FFG).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.2 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.16, from 1.36 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 19 investors sold UCBI shares while 60 reduced holdings. 32 funds opened positions while 63 raised stakes. 69.81 million shares or 0.12% more from 69.72 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage accumulated 0% or 55,174 shares. Systematic Fin Limited Partnership owns 0.47% invested in United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI) for 555,097 shares. Ajo Limited Partnership invested in 71,534 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Aqr Capital Management Ltd Co holds 61,769 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Stevens Capital Management Lp invested 0.01% of its portfolio in United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI). Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado holds 0% or 15,611 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Winslow Evans & Crocker has 0% invested in United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI). Morgan Stanley stated it has 116,154 shares or 0% of all its holdings. New York-based Amer Grp has invested 0.01% in United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI). Dana Investment Advsrs reported 0.1% stake. Brant Point Mgmt Limited Liability Company stated it has 30,686 shares or 0.1% of all its holdings. Barclays Public Limited Com has invested 0% of its portfolio in United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI). State Street holds 0.01% or 3.37M shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Sys holds 18,392 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Gemmer Asset Management Lc holds 0% or 201 shares in its portfolio.

Since January 24, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 2 sales for $164,796 activity. GILBERT BILL M had sold 2,963 shares worth $77,138 on Thursday, January 24.