United Capital Financial Advisers Upped Telefonaktiebolaget L M Ericsson (ERIC) Holding By $313,677; Chatham Lodging Trust (reit)hares of Bene (CLDT) Shorts Increased By 20.34%

United Capital Financial Advisers Llc increased Telefonaktiebolaget L M Ericsson (ERIC) stake by 4.69% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. United Capital Financial Advisers Llc acquired 34,853 shares as Telefonaktiebolaget L M Ericsson (ERIC)’s stock declined 11.12%. The United Capital Financial Advisers Llc holds 777,632 shares with $7.14 million value, up from 742,779 last quarter. Telefonaktiebolaget L M Ericsson now has $25.96B valuation. The stock increased 0.96% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $7.86. About 5.24M shares traded. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (NASDAQ:ERIC) has risen 9.70% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.70% the S&P500.

Chatham Lodging Trust (reit)hares of Bene (NYSE:CLDT) had an increase of 20.34% in short interest. CLDT’s SI was 714,200 shares in August as released by FINRA. Its up 20.34% from 593,500 shares previously. With 210,200 avg volume, 3 days are for Chatham Lodging Trust (reit)hares of Bene (NYSE:CLDT)’s short sellers to cover CLDT’s short positions. The stock increased 0.94% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $16.66. About 29,957 shares traded. Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) has declined 15.95% since August 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.95% the S&P500. Some Historical CLDT News: 01/05/2018 – Chatham Lodging Trust Sees 2018 Adjusted FFO/Share $1.82 to $1.95; 09/03/2018 – Chatham Lodging Trust New Unsecured Facility to Mature in March 2023; 01/05/2018 – Chatham Lodging Trust Sees 2Q RevPar Flat to Up 1.5%; 09/03/2018 Chatham Lodging Announces Monthly Dividend; 09/03/2018 – Chatham Lodging Trust Refinances Unsecured Credit Facility, Reduces Interest Costs and Pushes Maturity to 2023; 01/05/2018 – Chatham Lodging Trust Sees 2018 RevPar Down 1.5% to Up 0.5%; 01/05/2018 – Chatham Lodging Trust Sees 2Q EPS 26c-EPS 29c; 01/05/2018 – Chatham Lodging Trust 1Q Adjusted FFO/Share 36 Cents; 01/05/2018 – Chatham Lodging Trust Sese 2Q Adjusted FFO/Share 56 Cents to 59 Cents; 01/05/2018 – Chatham Lodging Trust Sees 2018 EPS 57c-EPS 70c

United Capital Financial Advisers Llc decreased Ishares 20 Plus Year Treasury Bond Etf (TLT) stake by 42,128 shares to 76,016 valued at $9.61 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Spdr Dow Jones Reit Etf stake by 9,520 shares and now owns 11,303 shares. Spdr S&P 500 Etf (SPY) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.56 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.03, from 1.59 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 12 investors sold Chatham Lodging Trust shares while 42 reduced holdings. 22 funds opened positions while 62 raised stakes. 39.21 million shares or 0.47% more from 39.02 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Globeflex Capital Limited Partnership has invested 0.05% in Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT). Pennsylvania-based Glenmede Tru Company Na has invested 0% in Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT). Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership, New York-based fund reported 71,412 shares. Assetmark Inc invested in 0% or 6,476 shares. Comerica Fincl Bank holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) for 63,408 shares. Mirae Asset Glob Invs owns 0.04% invested in Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) for 301,106 shares. Tiaa Cref Invest Mgmt Lc owns 0% invested in Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) for 105,438 shares. Price T Rowe Md owns 91,412 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Indexiq Ltd Liability has 31,536 shares. California State Teachers Retirement Sys holds 70,773 shares. Ameritas Incorporated holds 0% or 3,800 shares in its portfolio. Dimensional Fund L P invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT). 43,355 were accumulated by Los Angeles Capital And Equity Research Inc. Moreover, Fisher Asset Mngmt Limited has 0% invested in Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) for 29,842 shares. Systematic L P reported 247,000 shares stake.

Chatham Lodging Trust is an equity real estate investment trust. The company has market cap of $781.45 million. The firm invests in the real estate markets of the United States. It has a 30.84 P/E ratio. It primarily invests in premium-branded upscale extended-stay and select-service hotels to create its portfolio.