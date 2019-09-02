United Capital Financial Advisers Upped Its Jones Lang Lasalle (JLL) Position by $4.97 Million as Share Price Declined; As Proofpoint (PFPT) Share Price Rose, Seven Post Investment Office LP Has Decreased Its Stake

Seven Post Investment Office Lp decreased its stake in Proofpoint Inc (PFPT) by 43.59% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Seven Post Investment Office Lp sold 34,302 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.33% . The institutional investor held 44,391 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.39 million, down from 78,693 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Seven Post Investment Office Lp who had been investing in Proofpoint Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.37B market cap company. The stock increased 0.73% or $0.82 during the last trading session, reaching $113.61. About 652,088 shares traded or 10.97% up from the average. Proofpoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFPT) has risen 11.35% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.35% the S&P500. Some Historical PFPT News: 26/04/2018 – Proofpoint Sees 2Q Loss/Shr 79c-Loss 73c; 26/04/2018 – PROOFPOINT 1Q ADJ EPS 30C, EST. 15C; 17/04/2018 – Proofpoint’s Annual Human Factor Cybersecurity Report Details Ransomware Phishing, Cryptocurrency Threats, Cloud Application; 13/04/2018 – Proofpoint Group Lunch Scheduled By Wedbush for Apr. 17; 26/04/2018 – PROOFPOINT INC PFPT.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $0.90, REV VIEW $694.1 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 26/04/2018 – PROOFPOINT SEES 2Q ADJ EPS 15C TO 17C, EST. 16C; 03/05/2018 – Cramer also sits down with the CEOs of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings and Proofpoint; 12/03/2018 Proofpoint Enterprise Archive 4.0 Reduces Time and Cost with Enhanced eDiscovery Visualizations, Mobile Support, and User Inter; 27/03/2018 – Wombat Security Introduces New Insider Threat Training Modules; 21/05/2018 – Wombat Security Launches Second GDPR Training Module to Improve Employee Understanding of Secure Data Handling

United Capital Financial Advisers Llc increased its stake in Jones Lang Lasalle Inc (JLL) by 788.12% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. United Capital Financial Advisers Llc bought 32,305 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.70% . The institutional investor held 36,404 shares of the real estate company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.61M, up from 4,099 at the end of the previous reported quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers Llc who had been investing in Jones Lang Lasalle Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.78 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.01% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $134.05. About 304,616 shares traded. Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL) has declined 14.12% since September 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.12% the S&P500. Some Historical JLL News: 03/05/2018 – JLL’s Blackbird proptech application secures US patent; 08/05/2018 – LaSalle Solutions renews Cisco TelePresence Video Master Authorization in US; 12/04/2018 – MOVES-LaSalle Investment appoints Philip Nell as head of real returns funds; 08/05/2018 – JONES LANG 1Q REV. $3.56B, EST. $1.75B; 27/03/2018 – JLL Spark Acquires SaaS-based Real Estate Asset Management Co Stessa; 27/03/2018 – LaSalle St. Investment Advisors Adds Ocean Park’s Strategies to Salt Creek Investors Platform; 30/05/2018 – JLL’s CEO comments on LaSalle’s double acquisition from Aviva Investors; 27/03/2018 – JLL Spark acquires SaaS-based real estate asset management company Stessa; 06/03/2018 – Multi-State Surplus Real Estate Auction Set for April; 08/05/2018 – JONES LANG 1Q ADJ EPS 97C, EST. 60C

Seven Post Investment Office Lp, which manages about $3.75 billion and $141.40 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Lennox Intl Inc (NYSE:LII) by 3,230 shares to 317,158 shares, valued at $83.86 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Analysts await Proofpoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFPT) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $-0.23 EPS, up 25.81% or $0.08 from last year’s $-0.31 per share. After $-0.27 actual EPS reported by Proofpoint, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -14.81% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.45 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.39, from 1.06 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 23 investors sold PFPT shares while 77 reduced holdings. 60 funds opened positions while 85 raised stakes. 50.53 million shares or 4.91% more from 48.17 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cibc Asset Inc accumulated 1,828 shares. 79,601 are held by California State Teachers Retirement Sys. Us Fincl Bank De holds 0% or 7,215 shares. 94,000 were reported by Employees Retirement Systems Of Texas. Citigroup holds 0% or 13,424 shares in its portfolio. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mgmt invested in 0% or 20 shares. Great West Life Assurance Co Can reported 7,233 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Moreover, Raymond James has 0% invested in Proofpoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFPT) for 20,530 shares. Engineers Gate Manager Limited Partnership has invested 0.02% in Proofpoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFPT). Voya Mngmt Lc has 1.06M shares for 0.29% of their portfolio. Bank & Trust Of Montreal Can stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Proofpoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFPT). Eventide Asset Mngmt Ltd reported 158,000 shares. Goldman Sachs invested in 384,190 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Art Advsrs Limited Liability Corp has invested 0.08% in Proofpoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFPT). Aperio Group Lc holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Proofpoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFPT) for 11,925 shares.

United Capital Financial Advisers Llc, which manages about $9.56B and $14.22B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Iron Mountain Inc (NYSE:IRM) by 15,657 shares to 387,391 shares, valued at $13.74M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Russell 2000 (IWM) by 180,708 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 172,709 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Russell Mid (IWS).