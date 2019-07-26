United Capital Financial Advisers Upped Clorox Co (CLX) Position by $999,680; As Union Pacific (UNP) Market Valuation Rose, Partners Group Holding Ag Has Decreased Position by $7.46 Million

Partners Group Holding Ag decreased its stake in Union Pacific Corp (UNP) by 15.32% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Partners Group Holding Ag sold 44,689 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.90% with the market. The institutional investor held 246,983 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $41.30 million, down from 291,672 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Partners Group Holding Ag who had been investing in Union Pacific Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $122.80B market cap company. The stock increased 0.63% or $1.09 during the last trading session, reaching $174.3. About 629,987 shares traded. Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) has risen 23.50% since July 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.07% the S&P500. Some Historical UNP News: 21/03/2018 – DOT STB: Case Title: UNION PACIFIC RAILROAD COMPANY — DISCONTINUANCE OF SERVICE EXEMPTION — IN MCLENNAN COUNTY, TX; 15/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Union Pacific – 03/15/2018 10:45 AM; 02/05/2018 – Union Pacific Above Peer Average; 28/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Union Pacific Railroad – 03/28/2018 02:54 PM; 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC `OPTIMISTIC’ ABOUT TIGHT TRUCK MARKET; 23/05/2018 – Nafta Has Been a ‘Tremendous Success,’ Says Union Pacific CEO (Video); 22/05/2018 – Cramer also hears from the CEOs of Rent the Runway, Union Pacific and Micron; 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC HAS 225 LOCOMOTIVES IN STORAGE; 06/03/2018 – UNION PACIFIC CFO SAYS TARIFFS WOULD HURT U.S. JOBS; 09/04/2018 – Mackenzie Cundill Value Exits McKesson, Cuts Union Pacific

United Capital Financial Advisers Llc increased its stake in Clorox Co (CLX) by 5.51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. United Capital Financial Advisers Llc bought 6,248 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.11% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 119,703 shares of the specialty chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19.21M, up from 113,455 at the end of the previous reported quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers Llc who had been investing in Clorox Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $21.09B market cap company. The stock increased 1.25% or $2.04 during the last trading session, reaching $165.59. About 360,057 shares traded. The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) has risen 24.60% since July 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.17% the S&P500. Some Historical CLX News: 02/05/2018 – Clorox: Taking Aggressive Action to Address Headwinds, Support Margin Improvement Over Time; 02/05/2018 – Clorox Now Sees FY18 Gross Margin Down 100-150 Basis Points; 27/03/2018 – Green Biologics Partners With Kingsford® Charcoal to Launch New EcoLight™ Natural Charcoal Lighter Fluid; 02/05/2018 – CLOROX 3Q EPS CONT OPS $1.37; 12/03/2018 – Clorox To Buy Nutranext For $700 Million — MarketWatch; 12/03/2018 – Moody’s Says Clorox’s Announced Acquisition Of Nutranext Is Credit Negative, But Ratings Not Affected; 12/03/2018 Clorox Announces Agreement To Acquire Nutranext, A Leader In Dietary Supplements; 02/05/2018 – Clorox 3Q EPS $1.37; 18/05/2018 – At a valuation of $16 billion, that makes the India business worth more than 170 companies in the S&P 500 including Clorox, Macy’s and Tiffany & Co; 30/03/2018 – Brita® And Stephen Curry Seek To Make A Long-Lasting Impact In Schools Nationwide

Investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.35, from 0.88 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 32 investors sold CLX shares while 228 reduced holdings. 86 funds opened positions while 234 raised stakes. 95.73 million shares or 5.35% less from 101.14 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Personal Fincl Serv holds 26,441 shares. Moreover, Eastern Fincl Bank has 0.02% invested in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) for 1,585 shares. Stephens Inc Ar holds 0.03% in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) or 6,817 shares. Lenox Wealth Management has 867 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Invesco holds 0.03% in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) or 599,280 shares. St Germain D J Comm holds 0.07% or 3,735 shares in its portfolio. Advisory Alpha Llc holds 0% or 18 shares in its portfolio. Alphamark Limited Liability Corp has 12 shares. Capital Guardian Trust Company has 11,142 shares. Moreover, Kentucky Retirement has 0.09% invested in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) for 5,603 shares. Natixis LP owns 94,711 shares. 17,179 were accumulated by Regal Invest Lc. Wilbanks Smith And Thomas Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability holds 0.06% in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) or 5,565 shares. Natl Bank Of Montreal Can has 0.03% invested in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) for 217,700 shares. Btim Corporation reported 0.48% of its portfolio in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX).

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 sale for $1.63 million activity.

United Capital Financial Advisers Llc, which manages about $9.56 billion and $14.22B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Deere & Co (NYSE:DE) by 2,702 shares to 83,868 shares, valued at $13.41M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Abbvie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 8,967 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 426,459 shares, and cut its stake in Novartis Ag (NYSE:NVS).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.88 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.03, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 48 investors sold UNP shares while 550 reduced holdings. 160 funds opened positions while 366 raised stakes. 522.47 million shares or 8.76% less from 572.66 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Northstar Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Corp invested 0.35% of its portfolio in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). World Asset Mngmt Inc reported 54,148 shares or 0.46% of all its holdings. Gradient Invests Ltd stated it has 0.02% in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). Blume Capital Management has invested 0.21% of its portfolio in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). Community Bank Na holds 4,564 shares or 0.15% of its portfolio. Aull & Monroe Invest Management Corp accumulated 13,244 shares. Mcf Limited Liability Corp holds 0.03% or 1,097 shares. Founders Mngmt Ltd holds 2.63% of its portfolio in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) for 42,891 shares. Uss Inv Mgmt has 1.81% invested in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). Trb LP invested in 76,000 shares or 3.8% of the stock. 2,777 were reported by Kingfisher. Security National Bank & Trust Of So Dak has invested 2.43% in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). Peak Asset Mngmt Ltd invested in 6,354 shares. Essex Fin Svcs owns 15,381 shares. Brookstone Cap Mngmt owns 2,456 shares.

