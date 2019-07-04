United Capital Financial Advisers Trimmed Its Verizon Communications (Put) (VZ) Stake by $100.77 Million as Share Value Rose; Pepsico (PEP) Stake Has Upped by Asset Management Group Inc

United Capital Financial Advisers Llc decreased its stake in Verizon Communications Inc (Put) (VZ) by 99.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. United Capital Financial Advisers Llc sold 1.71M shares as the company’s stock rose 4.28% with the market. The institutional investor held 4,300 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $254,000, down from 1.71M at the end of the previous reported quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers Llc who had been investing in Verizon Communications Inc (Put) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $240.41B market cap company. It closed at $58.13 lastly. It is down 17.16% since July 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.73% the S&P500. Some Historical VZ News: 12/04/2018 – BeyondTrust Contributes Vulnerability Statistics to 2018 Verizon Data Breach Investigations Report; 23/04/2018 – iPhone Blog: AT&T, Verizon investigated for eSIM antitrust after complaint by Apple; 28/03/2018 – Does Verizon Really Pay the Typical Worker 60% More Than AT&T?; 19/03/2018 – Verizon announces increase to waterfall cap, early participation results, and early settlement for tender offers for 13 series of notes; 10/03/2018 – Hometown Source: Orono discusses Verizon tower; 10/05/2018 – U.S. ‘net neutrality’ rules will end on June 11 – FCC; 24/04/2018 – VERIZON – EXPECTS LOW SINGLE-DIGIT PERCENTAGE GROWTH IN ADJUSTED EPS IN 2018 BEFORE IMPACT OF TAX REFORM AND REVENUE RECOGNITION STANDARD; 16/05/2018 – ALLIED MINDS PLC ALML.L – DEVICES THAT CAN ACCESS CBRS SPECTRUM ARE EXPECTED IN 2018; 30/05/2018 – Verizon Holds onto Mobile Performance Awards in San Francisco According to a New RootMetrics Report; 08/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Trading at Noon: Comcast prepares all-cash offer for Fox assets

Asset Management Group Inc increased its stake in Pepsico (PEP) by 11.31% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Asset Management Group Inc bought 6,289 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.35% with the market. The institutional investor held 61,871 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.58 million, up from 55,582 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Asset Management Group Inc who had been investing in Pepsico for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $187.83 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.18% or $1.56 during the last trading session, reaching $133.99. About 2.86M shares traded. PepsiCo, Inc. (NYSE:PEP) has risen 33.14% since July 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.71% the S&P500. Some Historical PEP News: 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo Tops Estimates But Pressure Remains on North America Beverages — Earnings Review; 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo 1Q Europe Sub-Saharan Africa Rev Up 15%; 19/03/2018 – PEP: Scores of Big Apple convenience stores have run out Frito-Lay products – and snack fans can blame the PepsiCo Chief Executive. Frito-Lay, a unit of PepsiCo, started to cut the pay of its drivers last year by as much as 33 %, prompting dozens to quit; 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo 1Q Frito-Lay North America Rev Up 3%; 26/04/2018 – PEPSICO – TOTAL DIVIDENDS TO SHAREHOLDERS EXPECTED TO BE ABOUT $5 BLN & SHARE BUYBACKS EXPECTED TO BE ABOUT $2 BLN IN 2018; 20/04/2018 – DJ PepsiCo Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PEP); 26/04/2018 – PEPSICO 1Q CORE EPS 96C, EST. 93C; REAFFIRMS YEAR CORE EPS VIEW; 19/03/2018 – Calise Partners Names Susan Scull Executive Director, Client Strategy; 25/05/2018 – PepsiCo gobbles up fruit and veggie chip maker Bare Snacks; 10/04/2018 – MEDIA-PepsiCo sees spate of exits in India as soft drinks lose the fizz – Economic Times

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.04, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 52 investors sold VZ shares while 600 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 667 raised stakes. 2.61 billion shares or 2.49% less from 2.67 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fruth Investment Mngmt reported 15,918 shares or 0.39% of all its holdings. Hsbc Hldg Public Ltd holds 0.62% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) or 5.73 million shares. Thompson Rubinstein Invest Management Inc Or reported 0.28% of its portfolio in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Brown Advisory Inc owns 0.1% invested in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) for 581,619 shares. Alliancebernstein LP holds 14.82M shares. Moreover, Asset Management has 1.21% invested in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) for 163,342 shares. 35,086 are held by Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Mgmt Ltd. 394,621 are owned by Da Davidson. Rothschild Il reported 130,565 shares. Bessemer Securities Ltd Llc accumulated 1.03% or 51,299 shares. Martin & Company Tn has invested 0.57% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Pggm Invs reported 1.11% stake. Moreover, Fincl Architects has 0.82% invested in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Gateway Advisers Ltd Liability Company holds 1.94M shares. Smith Salley & Associates accumulated 75,058 shares.

Analysts await Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) to report earnings on July, 23. They expect $1.20 EPS, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $1.2 per share. VZ’s profit will be $4.96 billion for 12.11 P/E if the $1.20 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.20 actual EPS reported by Verizon Communications Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

United Capital Financial Advisers Llc, which manages about $9.56B and $14.22 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ross Stores Inc (NASDAQ:ROST) by 12,440 shares to 187,277 shares, valued at $17.44M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Core S&P Total Us Stock Mkt Etf (ITOT) by 630,310 shares in the quarter, for a total of 720,269 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Ibonds Dec 2020 Term Corporate.

Investors sentiment is 0.94 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is the same, as 40 investors sold PEP shares while 676 reduced holdings. only 127 funds opened positions while 544 raised stakes. 965.36 million shares or 3.54% less from 1.00 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Georgia-based Decatur Cap has invested 2.1% in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Lowe Brockenbrough & Commerce, a Virginia-based fund reported 106,769 shares. Enterprise Svcs invested in 86,529 shares. Fishman Jay A Limited Mi invested in 3,767 shares or 0% of the stock. 40,827 were accumulated by Everence Inc. Sg Americas Securities Limited Liability Company stated it has 0.06% in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Checchi Cap Advisers Lc owns 12,575 shares. Grand Jean Cap Management invested in 3.41% or 68,298 shares. The Illinois-based Koshinski Asset Mgmt has invested 0% in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Richard Bernstein Ltd Liability Company owns 93,262 shares or 0.37% of their US portfolio. Corda Invest Mngmt Limited Liability Co invested 3.61% in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Choate Advsr accumulated 0.22% or 29,947 shares. Cambridge Tru holds 0.33% or 44,793 shares in its portfolio. Fidelity National Financial invested in 3.61% or 186,516 shares. Guardian Life Company Of America invested in 0.06% or 4,050 shares.

