United Capital Financial Advisers Trimmed Amerisourcebergen (ABC) Stake by $314,894; Dynamo Internacional Gestao De Recursos Ltda Has Lowered Position in Anheuser Busch Inbev Sa/Nv (BUD) as Share Value Rose

Dynamo Internacional Gestao De Recursos Ltda decreased its stake in Anheuser Busch Inbev Sa/Nv (BUD) by 26.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dynamo Internacional Gestao De Recursos Ltda sold 108,450 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.83% with the market. The institutional investor held 296,443 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $24.89 million, down from 404,893 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dynamo Internacional Gestao De Recursos Ltda who had been investing in Anheuser Busch Inbev Sa/Nv for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $171.45B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.88% or $0.78 during the last trading session, reaching $87.78. About 1.16 million shares traded. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) has declined 12.20% since July 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.63% the S&P500. Some Historical BUD News: 22/03/2018 – ANADOLU EFES AEFES.IS SIGNS BINDING TRANSACTION AGREEMENTS WITH ANHEUSER BUSCH INBEV SA/NV; 08/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – UK Day Ahead: Trump decides on Iran; UniCredit and AB InBev results; 22/05/2018 – FOCUS-Beer maker AB InBev pumps up the volume in Africa; 09/05/2018 – AB InBev 1Q Normalized EBIT $3.94B; 21/03/2018 – Trump supports massive U.S. funding bill, shutdown looms; 17/04/2018 – JGP Global Adds AB InBev, Exits Facebook, Cuts Kraft Heinz: 13F; 14/05/2018 – Arrowstreet Adds AB InBev, Cuts Philip Morris: 13F; 09/05/2018 – AB INBEV: DRAG FROM WORLD CUP SPEND ON EBITDA BETWEEN 50-100BPS; 27/03/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV, Sanofi, Sogou Inc. Sponsored ADR, Unilever, Ja; 25/04/2018 – AB INBEV CEO BRITO RESPONDS TO INVESTOR QUESTION AT AGM

United Capital Financial Advisers Llc decreased its stake in Amerisourcebergen Corp (ABC) by 7.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. United Capital Financial Advisers Llc sold 3,986 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.89% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 49,883 shares of the other pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.97 million, down from 53,869 at the end of the previous reported quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers Llc who had been investing in Amerisourcebergen Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $18.73 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.92% or $0.83 during the last trading session, reaching $89.1. About 526,201 shares traded. AmerisourceBergen Corporation (NYSE:ABC) has declined 10.79% since July 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.22% the S&P500. Some Historical ABC News: 02/05/2018 – AMERISOURCEBERGEN 2Q ADJ EPS $1.94, EST. $1.82; 03/05/2018 – AmerisourceBergen Closes Below 200-Day Average: Technicals; 02/04/2018 – AMERISOURCEBERGEN – PRODUCTION AT PHARMEDIUM’S MEMPHIS OUTSOURCING FACILITY REMAINS VOLUNTARILY SUSPENDED; 14/05/2018 – BAUPOST REDUCED PBF, ABC, IMOS, FWP IN 1Q: 13F; 09/03/2018 – The Moyer Foundation Receives Grant from the AmerisourceBergen Foundation to Launch New Community Program for Children Living; 15/05/2018 – Vulcan Adds Facebook, Exits Booking, Cuts AmerisourceBergen: 13F; 02/05/2018 – AmerisourceBergen 2Q Adj EPS $1.94; 02/05/2018 – AmerisourceBergen Sees FY18 Adjusted Effective Tax Rate 22%-23%; 15/05/2018 – Florida Also Suing Painkiller Distributors AmerisourceBergen, Cardinal Health and McKesson Corp; 10/05/2018 – AmerisourceBergen Declares Quarterly Dividend

Analysts await AmerisourceBergen Corporation (NYSE:ABC) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $1.62 EPS, up 5.19% or $0.08 from last year’s $1.54 per share. ABC’s profit will be $340.49M for 13.75 P/E if the $1.62 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.11 actual EPS reported by AmerisourceBergen Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -23.22% negative EPS growth.

United Capital Financial Advisers Llc, which manages about $9.56 billion and $14.22 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Schwab Us Large (SCHV) by 89,476 shares to 1.15M shares, valued at $62.96M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Shopify Inc by 15,214 shares in the quarter, for a total of 17,583 shares, and has risen its stake in Paypal Holdings Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.71, from 0.56 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 48 investors sold BUD shares while 98 reduced holdings. 61 funds opened positions while 124 raised stakes. 72.00 million shares or 4.58% more from 68.85 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Analysts await Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $1.13 earnings per share, up 2.73% or $0.03 from last year’s $1.1 per share. BUD’s profit will be $2.21B for 19.42 P/E if the $1.13 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.27 actual earnings per share reported by Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.02% negative EPS growth.

Dynamo Internacional Gestao De Recursos Ltda, which manages about $674.72M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Electronic Arts Inc (NASDAQ:EA) by 336,631 shares to 521,231 shares, valued at $52.53 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.