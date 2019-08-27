United Capital Financial Advisers Stake in Keycorp (KEY) Has Lifted by $663,840; Front Barnett Associates Continues to Hold Holding in Allstate (ALL)

United Capital Financial Advisers Llc increased its stake in Keycorp (KEY) by 76.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. United Capital Financial Advisers Llc bought 44,256 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.88% . The institutional investor held 101,999 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.61 million, up from 57,743 at the end of the previous reported quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers Llc who had been investing in Keycorp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $15.86B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.94% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $15.81. About 4.97M shares traded. KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) has declined 13.14% since August 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.14% the S&P500. Some Historical KEY News: 22/05/2018 – Systemax Presenting at KeyCorp Conference May 31; 30/05/2018 – Ferro Presenting at KeyCorp Conference Tomorrow; 09/05/2018 – KEYCORP DECLARES INCREASED QTRLY COMMON DIV OF TWELVEC/SHR; 25/05/2018 – Heartland Express Presenting at KeyCorp Conference May 30; 29/05/2018 – Myers Industries Presenting at KeyCorp Conference Tomorrow; 24/05/2018 – Pool Corp Presenting at KeyCorp Conference May 31; 19/04/2018 – KeyCorp 1Q Noninterest Income $601; 12/04/2018 – TaxAct Helps KeyBank Customers Strengthen Financial Wellness; 21/05/2018 – Rexnord Presenting at KeyCorp Conference May 30; 09/05/2018 – KeyCorp Raises Dividend to 12c

Front Barnett Associates Llc increased its stake in Allstate Corporation (ALL) by 131.42% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Front Barnett Associates Llc bought 3,250 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.59% . The institutional investor held 5,723 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $539,000, up from 2,473 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Front Barnett Associates Llc who had been investing in Allstate Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $33.78 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.57% or $0.59 during the last trading session, reaching $102.62. About 937,931 shares traded. The Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL) has risen 13.54% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical ALL News: 22/03/2018 – Fitch Affirms ‘A+’ IFS Ratings of Allstate Insurance Co; 09/03/2018 – Long-Term Allstate (ALL) Investors: Johnson Fistel Investigates Allstate; Encourages Investors Owning Since before November 2014 to Contact the Firm; 10/04/2018 – Allstate seeks entrepreneurs to open 150 agencies in Texas; 16/04/2018 – New Research Finds Americans Less Likely to Discuss Domestic Violence Today Than Four Years Ago, Despite Momentum of Women’s Movement; 16/04/2018 – New Research Finds Americans Less Likely to Discuss Domestic Violence Today Than Four Years Ago, Despite Momentum of Women’s Mo; 01/05/2018 – Allstate Returned $465 Million of Capital to Holders During 1Q; 17/05/2018 – ALLSTATE ESTIMATES APRIL CATASTROPHE LOSS AT $211M PRETAX; 26/03/2018 – ALLSTATE CORP FILES PROSPECTUS SUPPLEMENT RELATED TO A POTENTIAL TWO-PART FLOATING RATE SENIOR NOTE OFFERING – SEC FILING; 19/04/2018 – Allstate: First-Quarter Catastrophe Losses Comprised 11 Events at Estimated Cost of $357 Million Pretax; 28/03/2018 – Fitch Rates Allstate’s Senior Note and Preferred Stock lssuances

United Capital Financial Advisers Llc, which manages about $9.56B and $14.22 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) by 2,191 shares to 105,099 shares, valued at $19.96 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Dollar General Corp (NYSE:DG) by 2,651 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 11,560 shares, and cut its stake in Cme Group Inc Class A (NASDAQ:CME).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.27, from 0.81 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 43 investors sold KEY shares while 208 reduced holdings. 79 funds opened positions while 192 raised stakes. 785.15 million shares or 1.27% less from 795.23 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 87,988 are owned by Strategy Asset Managers Ltd. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue holds 0.08% in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) or 292,140 shares. Carret Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Company has invested 0.05% in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY). Service Automobile Association holds 4.60M shares. Johnson Investment Counsel, a Ohio-based fund reported 16,627 shares. Gulf Financial Bank (Uk) has 0.07% invested in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) for 256,770 shares. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board stated it has 86,287 shares. South State Corporation has 0.04% invested in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) for 25,694 shares. Twin Capital Mgmt invested in 0.09% or 121,600 shares. Essex Fin Svcs accumulated 38,518 shares or 0.18% of the stock. Perkins Coie has 0.01% invested in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) for 714 shares. Moreover, Credit Agricole S A has 0.04% invested in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY). Hightower Limited Liability owns 99,366 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. The New York-based Grp Inc has invested 0.03% in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY). Winfield Assoc invested 0.15% of its portfolio in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY).

Front Barnett Associates Llc, which manages about $703.04M and $620.95 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Apple Computer Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 3,452 shares to 265,712 shares, valued at $50.47 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Fedex Corporation (NYSE:FDX) by 10,014 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 68,497 shares, and cut its stake in American Express Co (NYSE:AXP).