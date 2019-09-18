United Capital Financial Advisers Stake in Hdfc Bank LTD (HDB) Cut as Valuation Declined; Atlanta Capital Management Co Has Lowered Its Fair Isaac (FICO) Stake by $92.31 Million

United Capital Financial Advisers Llc decreased its stake in Hdfc Bank Ltd (HDB) by 2.93% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. United Capital Financial Advisers Llc sold 3,842 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.86% . The institutional investor held 127,489 shares of the commercial banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $16.42 million, down from 131,331 at the end of the previous reported quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers Llc who had been investing in Hdfc Bank Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $85.14B market cap company. The stock increased 0.01% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $103.86. About 494,250 shares traded. HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) has risen 8.51% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.51% the S&P500. Some Historical HDB News: 31/05/2018 – HDFC BANK LTD HDBK.NS – SEEKS SHAREHOLDERS’ NOD FOR CARRYING OUT ARRANGEMENTS AND TRANSACTIONS WITH HOUSING DEVELOPMENT FINANCE CORP; 19/03/2018 – CORRECT: BARINGS, HDFC FINAL BIDDERS FOR CAN FIN HOMES: TOI; 06/04/2018 – Mumbai Bourse: Press Release From HDFC Bank Ltd; 16/04/2018 – HDFC SAYS AMC UNIT MADE PROFIT OF INR7.22B FOR FY18; 21/04/2018 – HDFC BANK 4Q PROVISIONS 15.4B RUPEES; 08/03/2018 – HDFC BANK IS SAID TO PICK BAML, MS, CREDIT SUISSE, JPMORGAN; 22/03/2018 – HDFC BANK LTD HDBK.NS – APPOINTED RAHUL SHUKLA AS HEAD OF CORPORATE AND BUSINESS BANKING; 15/03/2018 – HDFC ASSET MANAGEMENT COMPANY LIMITED FILES FOR IPO; 24/04/2018 – HDFC TO CONSIDER INCREASE IN BORROWING POWERS IN APRIL 30 MEET; 14/05/2018 – HDFC LONG TERM ADVANTAGE FUND TO DISCONTINUE NEW SUBSCRIPTIONS

Atlanta Capital Management Co Llc decreased its stake in Fair Isaac Corp (FICO) by 25.16% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Atlanta Capital Management Co Llc sold 293,991 shares as the company’s stock rose 28.25% . The institutional investor held 874,296 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $274.55M, down from 1.17 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co Llc who had been investing in Fair Isaac Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $9.23 billion market cap company. The stock increased 3.08% or $9.55 during the last trading session, reaching $319.46. About 198,642 shares traded. Fair Isaac Corporation (NYSE:FICO) has risen 73.59% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 73.59% the S&P500. Some Historical FICO News: 26/04/2018 – Fair Isaac Raises 2018 View To Rev $1.02B; 06/03/2018 Al Innovator Sebastian Thrun and Chess Grandmaster Garry Kasparov to Headline FICO World 2018; 11/04/2018 – FICO Welcomes Amazon Web Services (AWS) to FICO World as Platinum Sponsor; 04/04/2018 – FICO to Lead Financial Inclusion Track at Lendlt USA 2018; 06/03/2018 – AI Innovator Sebastian Thrun and Chess Grandmaster Garry Kasparov to Headline FICO World 2018; 26/04/2018 – Fair Isaac Raises Annual Forecast Following Strong 2Q Results — Market Mover; 12/04/2018 – FICO Survey: Digital Financing for Auto Loans is Still in Its lnfancy with Only 10% Global Market Adoption; 26/04/2018 – FAIR ISAAC SEES FY ADJ EPS $6.38, EST. $6.15; 26/04/2018 – Fair Isaac 2Q Adj EPS $1.54; 18/04/2018 – FICO Solution for Identifying Procurement Fraud, Waste and Abuse Now on Amazon Web Services (AWS)

Analysts await Fair Isaac Corporation (NYSE:FICO) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $1.36 earnings per share, down 0.73% or $0.01 from last year’s $1.37 per share. FICO’s profit will be $39.30 million for 58.72 P/E if the $1.36 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.99 actual earnings per share reported by Fair Isaac Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -31.66% negative EPS growth.

Analysts await HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) to report earnings on October, 18. HDB’s profit will be $811.60 million for 26.23 P/E if the $0.99 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.87 actual earnings per share reported by HDFC Bank Limited for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 13.79% EPS growth.

