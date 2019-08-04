United Capital Financial Advisers Maintains Holding in Ares Capital (ARCC); As Caesars Entmt (CZR) Share Price Rose, Owl Creek Asset Management LP Has Raised Its Stake

Owl Creek Asset Management Lp increased its stake in Caesars Entmt Corp (CZR) by 11.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Owl Creek Asset Management Lp bought 502,800 shares as the company’s stock rose 30.11% . The hedge fund held 5.00 million shares of the hotels and resorts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $43.45 million, up from 4.50M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Owl Creek Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Caesars Entmt Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.91B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.51% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $11.74. About 10.64 million shares traded. Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR) has risen 7.64% since August 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.64% the S&P500. Some Historical CZR News: 03/05/2018 – Caesars Entertainment Debt Risk Rises 3 Levels; 17/05/2018 – Caesars Entertainment Favored by 14 Hedge Funds, 13Fs Show; 22/05/2018 – Persado’s Al Platform Powers Increased Customer Engagement for Caesars Entertainment on Salesforce Marketing Cloud; 18/05/2018 – CBC Windsor: BREAKING Caesars employees reject dealAbout 53% of members reject the deal. More to com; 07/03/2018 – Caesars Entertainment Corporation to Participate in the J.P. Morgan Gaming, Lodging, Restaurant & Leisure Management Access Forum; 09/05/2018 – VICI WOULD BUY FROM CAESARS CERTAIN ASSETS FOR $749M; 13/04/2018 – CAESARS ENTERTAINMENT IN ACCORD WITH BUENA VISTA GAMING; 14/05/2018 – Caesars Hails Sports Betting Decision; 03/05/2018 – Caesars Entertainment Volume Surges Almost 14 Times Average; 07/03/2018 – Caesars Entertainment Corporation to Participate in the J.P. Morgan Gaming, Lodging, Restaurant & Leisure Management Access For

United Capital Financial Advisers Llc increased its stake in Ares Capital Corp (ARCC) by 75.53% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. United Capital Financial Advisers Llc bought 54,295 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.03% . The institutional investor held 126,183 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.16 million, up from 71,888 at the end of the previous reported quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers Llc who had been investing in Ares Capital Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.87 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.66% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $18.44. About 1.53 million shares traded. Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC) has risen 10.92% since August 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.92% the S&P500. Some Historical ARCC News: 16/04/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Ratings To Six Classes Of Notes Issued By Ares Xlvii Clo Ltd; 02/04/2018 – Ares Cap Corp Intends to Recommend Proceeding With Financing Flexibility Provided for in New BDC Law; 04/05/2018 – REG-Oaktree Oaktree Releases an Open Letter to Ranger Shareholders following Proposal from RDL Board to Appoint Ares as Investment Manager; 27/04/2018 – Ares EIF to Sell Brooklyn Navy Yard Power Plant to Axium; 08/05/2018 – S&PGR Assigns Ares XXXIR CLO Ltd. Notes Prelim Ratings; 23/03/2018 – BDCs win leverage cap increase after US$1.3trn budget signed; 03/04/2018 – Ares Capital Corporation Schedules Earnings Release for the First Quarter Ended March 31, 2018; 08/03/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Provisional Ratings To Six Classes Of Notes To Be Issued By Ares Xlvii Clo Ltd; 26/04/2018 – S&PGR Rates Two Ares XXXIIR CLO Classes After Reissue; 10/05/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Provisional Ratings To Two Classes Of Notes To Be Issued By Ares Xxxir Clo Ltd

Since February 20, 2019, it had 7 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $209,117 activity. Another trade for 4,500 shares valued at $81,045 was made by Kelly Daniel G Jr on Monday, June 10.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.22, from 1.06 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 22 investors sold ARCC shares while 105 reduced holdings. 49 funds opened positions while 114 raised stakes. 144.42 million shares or 5.40% less from 152.67 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Allsquare Wealth Mngmt Ltd Company owns 32,504 shares. Van Eck Associate Corporation owns 0.19% invested in Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC) for 2.29 million shares. Kistler holds 0% or 580 shares in its portfolio. Manufacturers Life Communications The reported 10,283 shares stake. Moors Cabot holds 0.05% or 45,532 shares. Punch And Associate Inv Mngmt reported 511,680 shares. Moreover, Retail Bank Of Ny Mellon Corporation has 0.01% invested in Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC) for 1.43M shares. Fort Washington Advsrs Inc Oh owns 0.04% invested in Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC) for 230,604 shares. Paradigm Asset Ltd Co invested 0% of its portfolio in Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC). Tower Capital Limited Liability Co (Trc) has 0.01% invested in Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC). Baltimore owns 1.83% invested in Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC) for 609,397 shares. Asset Management Incorporated holds 43,075 shares. Nomura holds 0.06% of its portfolio in Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC) for 861,077 shares. Aperio Grp Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 0% or 59,922 shares. Gam Holding Ag invested in 32,691 shares or 0.02% of the stock.

United Capital Financial Advisers Llc, which manages about $9.56B and $14.22 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Pimco Enhanced Short Maturity Active Etf (MINT) by 43,557 shares to 502,298 shares, valued at $51.01M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth Etf (VOOG) by 2,783 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 7,814 shares, and cut its stake in Pfizer Inc (NYSE:PFE).

Owl Creek Asset Management Lp, which manages about $6.06 billion and $2.70B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cvs Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 492,800 shares to 1.26 million shares, valued at $67.83 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB) by 195,637 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 152,263 shares, and cut its stake in Alphabet Inc.

