United Capital Financial Advisers Lowered Trimble (TRMB) Holding by $1.07 Million as Market Valuation Rose; Ultimate Software Group (ULTI) Shareholder Brown Advisory Cut Its Position

Brown Advisory Inc decreased its stake in Ultimate Software Group Inc (ULTI) by 28.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brown Advisory Inc sold 45,346 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The institutional investor held 112,344 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $37.09M, down from 157,690 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brown Advisory Inc who had been investing in Ultimate Software Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. It closed at $0 lastly. It is up 0.00% since August 23, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500. Some Historical ULTI News: 05/04/2018 – Am Law 200 Firm Uses UltiPro to Underscore Commitment to Diversity; 01/05/2018 – ULTIMATE SOFTWARE 1Q REV. $276.8M, EST. $270.9M; 07/03/2018 – One of the World’s Largest Gypsum Board Producers Uses UltiPro to Addresses Global Manufacturing Challenges; 01/05/2018 – ULTIMATE SOFTWARE 1Q ADJ EPS $1.30, EST. $1.13; 01/05/2018 – ULTIMATE SOFTWARE NAMES FELICIA ALVARO CFO; 01/05/2018 – ULTIMATE SOFTWARE SEES 2Q REV. $267M TO $269M, EST. $267.2M; 12/04/2018 – Los Angeles Dodgers Enlists Ultimate Software’s UltiPro to Help Resolve Complex Payroll, HR Challenges; 12/04/2018 – Los Angeles Dodgers Enlists Ultimate Software’s UltiPro to Help Resolve Complex Payroll, HR Challenges; 15/05/2018 – Vista Equity Adds Dropbox, Exits Ultimate Software: 13F; 08/05/2018 – Ultimate Software Announces Presentations at American Payroll Association’s 36th Annual Congress

United Capital Financial Advisers Llc decreased its stake in Trimble Inc (TRMB) by 25.93% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. United Capital Financial Advisers Llc sold 26,707 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.45% . The institutional investor held 76,304 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.08M, down from 103,011 at the end of the previous reported quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers Llc who had been investing in Trimble Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $9.17 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.34% or $1.26 during the last trading session, reaching $36.46. About 260,791 shares traded. Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB) has risen 20.81% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.81% the S&P500. Some Historical TRMB News: 08/03/2018 Trimble Launches Trimble Foundation; 24/04/2018 – Moody’s Downgrades Trimble’s Senior Unsecured Rating To Baa3; 24/04/2018 – Hortonworks and Trimble Partner to Enhance Logistics and Transportation Industry with Data; 23/04/2018 – Trimble To Acquire Viewpoint To Create The Industry’s Most Complete Construction Management Solution; 20/03/2018 – Trimble Solutions India Appoints Harsh Pareek as Regional Sales Director, India and SAARC; 23/04/2018 – Trimble Unveils Pan-India Program To Train Next Generation Construction Industry Professionals; 23/04/2018 – TRIMBLE INC TRMB.O – INCLUDING INTEREST EXPENSE, ACQUISITION IS EXPECTED TO BE ACCRETIVE TO TRIMBLE’S OPERATING CASH FLOW IN 2019; 10/04/2018 – TRIMBLE & XAPT PARTNER TO DELIVER WORLD CLASS FIELD SERVICE SCH; 14/03/2018 – Trimble’s Cloud-Based Seismic Monitoring Transforms Earthquake Event Reporting for Buildings; 16/05/2018 – TRIMBLE INC – ON MAY 15, 2018, CO ENTERED INTO A CREDIT AGREEMENT – SEC FILING

United Capital Financial Advisers Llc, which manages about $9.56 billion and $14.22 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) by 51,200 shares to 704,472 shares, valued at $36.85M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Wpx Energy Inc Class A (NYSE:WPX) by 129,758 shares in the quarter, for a total of 179,493 shares, and has risen its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp A (NASDAQ:CTSH).

More notable recent Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Does Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) Deserve A Spot On Your Watchlist? – Yahoo Finance” on June 30, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “MDY, NVR, TRMB, FDS: Large Outflows Detected at ETF – Nasdaq” published on July 30, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Trimble Navigation Ltd (TRMB) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” on July 31, 2019. More interesting news about Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is Trimble Inc. (TRMB) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 28, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “24 Technology Stocks Moving In Wednesday’s After-Market Session – Benzinga” with publication date: August 01, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.43, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 21 investors sold TRMB shares while 105 reduced holdings. 38 funds opened positions while 122 raised stakes. 220.63 million shares or 0.44% more from 219.66 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Strs Ohio stated it has 0% in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB). First Personal Serv holds 0.01% or 503 shares. The Massachusetts-based Wilkins Invest Counsel has invested 2.06% in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB). Tiaa Cref Management Ltd Liability owns 548,327 shares. Macquarie Ltd has 0% invested in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB) for 1,900 shares. Atlanta Management L L C owns 3.67M shares. Parkside Savings Bank holds 0% of its portfolio in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB) for 11 shares. Plante Moran Fincl Advsrs Ltd Liability Corp invested in 0.01% or 420 shares. California-based Assetmark has invested 0% in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB). Canada Pension Plan Board stated it has 63,780 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Wolverine Asset Limited Liability Co has invested 0.03% in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB). Westpac Bk Corp owns 0% invested in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB) for 15,740 shares. Citigroup invested in 0% or 85,591 shares. Bailard Inc owns 8,205 shares. Swiss Comml Bank owns 837,800 shares.

Brown Advisory Inc, which manages about $35.26 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in S&P Global Inc by 25,082 shares to 54,932 shares, valued at $11.57 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Enerplus Corp (NYSE:ERF) by 42,250 shares in the quarter, for a total of 131,517 shares, and has risen its stake in Kar Auction Svcs Inc (NYSE:KAR).

More notable recent The Ultimate Software Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTI) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Ultimate Software Going Private in $11 Billion Buyout – Motley Fool” on February 06, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Interesting ULTI Put And Call Options For November 16th – Nasdaq” published on November 01, 2018, Globenewswire.com published: “Ultimate Software (ULTI) Merger Class Action Lawsuit: Halper Sadeh LLP Announces Filing of Shareholder Class Action Lawsuit Against the Ultimate Software Group, Inc. Concerning Its Proposed Merger With Hellman & Friedman â€“ ULTI – GlobeNewswire” on April 15, 2019. More interesting news about The Ultimate Software Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTI) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Ultimate Software (ULTI) Up 0.2% Since Last Earnings Report: Can It Continue? – Nasdaq” published on March 06, 2019 as well as Streetinsider.com‘s news article titled: “Paulson’s 13F Shows New Stakes in Sotheby’s (BID), Lyft (LYFT), Increase in Allergan (AGN), Sprint (S) (more…) – StreetInsider.com” with publication date: August 14, 2019.