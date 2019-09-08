United Capital Financial Advisers Lifted Arista Networks (ANET) Position; Fundsmith Llp Increased Holding in Marriott International Cl A (MAR) by $9.58 Million

United Capital Financial Advisers Llc increased its stake in Arista Networks Inc (ANET) by 649.68% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. United Capital Financial Advisers Llc bought 9,193 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.92% . The institutional investor held 10,608 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.34 million, up from 1,415 at the end of the previous reported quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers Llc who had been investing in Arista Networks Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $17.39 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.14% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $235.7. About 552,154 shares traded. Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) has risen 6.05% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.05% the S&P500. Some Historical ANET News: 10/04/2018 – Arista Demonstrates Cloud-Grade Routing at MPLS + SDN + NFV World Congress 2018; 28/03/2018 – ARISTA NETWORKS INC – BOTH PATENT TRIAL & APPEAL BOARD AND FEDERAL CIRCUIT DETERMINED ‘668 PATENT TO BE UNPATENTABLE ON ALL RELEVANT CLAIMS; 09/04/2018 – Gold Resource Corporation Extends Arista Vein System High-Grade With lntercepts Including 2 Meters of 6.68 g/t Gold and 864 g/t Silver; 28/03/2018 – ARISTA NETWORKS SAYS ON MARCH 23, ADMINISTRATIVE LAW JUDGE AT INTERNATIONAL TRADE COMMISSION ISSUED A RECOMMENDED DETERMINATION – SEC FILING; 03/05/2018 – Arista Networks Sees 2Q Rev $500M-$514M; 03/05/2018 – Arista Networks 1Q Net $144.5M; 03/05/2018 – Arista Networks 1Q Rev $472.5M; 28/03/2018 – ARISTA NETWORKS INC – ALJ SUPPORTED SUSPENSION OF REMEDIES CONCERNING ‘668 PATENT PENDING COMPLETION OF CISCO’S APPEALS OF DECISION; 13/04/2018 – Tech Today: Arista Cut, Defending Facebook, Amazon’s Postal Math — Barron’s Blog; 28/03/2018 – ARISTA NETWORKS INC – ITC ISSUED RD IN ITC 945 MODIFICATION PROCEEDING INITIATED BY CISCO SYSTEMS, AGAINST ARISTA NETWORKS

Fundsmith Llp increased its stake in Marriott International Cl A (MAR) by 74.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fundsmith Llp bought 76,608 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.14% . The institutional investor held 180,080 shares of the hotels and resorts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $22.53M, up from 103,472 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fundsmith Llp who had been investing in Marriott International Cl A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $41.83 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.76% or $0.97 during the last trading session, reaching $129.43. About 1.08M shares traded. Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) has risen 10.44% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.44% the S&P500. Some Historical MAR News: 08/05/2018 – MARRIOTT – AT QTR-END, TOTAL DEBT WAS $8,846 MLN & CASH BALANCES TOTALED $701 MLN VS $8,238 MLN IN DEBT AND $383 MLN OF CASH AT YEAR-END 2017; 16/05/2018 – The Lincoln Marriott Cornhusker Hotel Honored with the Inaugural Innovation Stars of the Industry Award; 03/04/2018 – MARRIOTT COULD CUT COMMISSIONS IT PAYS TO THE OTAS, INCLUDING EXPEDIA AND BOOKINGS HOLDINGS, STARTING LATER THIS YEAR – CEO; 29/05/2018 – The Ritz-Carlton, Bahrain Offers a New Weekend Package and Dining Events for Eid Al-Fitr Holiday; 12/04/2018 – edjuster to Exhibit at National PLRB Claims Conference; 16/05/2018 – Marriott Moments Introduces Expert Recommendations, Bespoke Categories, And Hand-Curated Activity Lists In Time For Summer Trav; 07/03/2018 – Moxy To ‘Play On’ Across Europe With Expected Entry To More Than 40 New Cities By The End Of 2020; 13/04/2018 – lndy500 Car Racer JR Hildebrand is a Brand Ambassador for XYO Network; 26/03/2018 – BGC’s Amerex Energy Services Wins Mandate for North American Marriott sites; 04/05/2018 – MAR BOOSTS QTR DIV TO 41C/SHR FROM 33C, EST. 37C

