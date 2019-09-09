United Capital Financial Advisers Increases Stake in Laboratory Of America Holdings (LH); Citigroup (C) Position Maintained by Estabrook Capital Management

Estabrook Capital Management increased its stake in Citigroup Inc (C) by 0.1% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Estabrook Capital Management bought 204 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.72% . The institutional investor held 212,671 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.23 billion, up from 212,467 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Estabrook Capital Management who had been investing in Citigroup Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $151.54 billion market cap company. The stock increased 4.24% or $2.8 during the last trading session, reaching $68.77. About 17.61M shares traded or 32.15% up from the average. Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) has declined 1.56% since September 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.56% the S&P500. Some Historical C News: 30/04/2018 – Latin Bond Sales Drop 8% in 2018, Citi Leads; 26/03/2018 – EMEA Loans Decrease 32% in 2018, Citi Leads; 07/05/2018 – In a statement, Citi said it has been having constructive conversations with ValueAct and welcomes them as investors; 27/04/2018 – Cboe, market makers targeted in VIX manipulation lawsuit; 13/04/2018 – CITIGROUP CFO: DIGITAL PLATFORM FOR CONSUMER BANKING IS ESSENTIAL TO MEETING COST-SAVE GOALS; 25/05/2018 – ESSENTIAL PROPERTIES REALTY TRUST INC SAYS GOLDMAN SACHS & CO LLC, CITIGROUP, BARCLAYS ARE UNDERWRITERS TO IPO; 17/05/2018 – HK Regulator: Citi Failed to Conduct Adequate Due Diligence on China-Based Real Gold Mining’s Customers; 24/04/2018 – CITIGROUP’S PACO YBARRA ANNOUNCES CHANGES IN MEMO TO STAFF; 20/03/2018 – Fitch Assigns Final Ratings to Citigroup Commercial Mortgage Trust 2018-B2; 27/03/2018 – CENTRAL BANKERS ARE AGAIN THE ADULTS IN THE ROOM: CITI’S MANN

United Capital Financial Advisers Llc increased its stake in Laboratory Corp Of America Holdings (LH) by 19.79% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. United Capital Financial Advisers Llc bought 5,390 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.95% . The institutional investor held 32,628 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.99M, up from 27,238 at the end of the previous reported quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers Llc who had been investing in Laboratory Corp Of America Holdings for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $16.30B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.46% or $0.8 during the last trading session, reaching $172.13. About 504,052 shares traded. Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) has declined 2.94% since September 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.94% the S&P500. Some Historical LH News: 25/04/2018 – LABCORP LH.N SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR $11.30 TO $11.70; 23/04/2018 – DJ Laboratory Corporation of America H, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (LH); 24/05/2018 – UnitedHealth: LabCorp to Continue as UnitedHealth’s Exclusive National Laboratory Provider Until Jan. 1, 2019; 23/04/2018 – Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings expected to post earnings of $2.63 a share – Earnings Preview; 26/04/2018 – Airware Labs Announces Name Change to Item 9 Labs Corp. and New Ticker Symbol “INLB”; 25/04/2018 – LABCORP SEES FY ADJ EPS $11.30 TO $11.70, EST. $11.54; 25/04/2018 – Laboratory Corporation 1Q Adj EPS $2.78; 30/04/2018 – LabCorp: Transaction With Europe’s Eurofins Is Expected to Close in the Third Quarter of 2018; 25/04/2018 – LABCORP – EFFECTIVE JANUARY 1, 2018, COMPANY ADOPTED FASB-ISSUED CONVERGED STANDARD ON REVENUE RECOGNITION (ASC 606); 25/04/2018 – LABCORP 1Q NET REV. $2.85B, EST. $2.78B

United Capital Financial Advisers Llc, which manages about $9.56B and $14.22 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in The Kraft Heinz Co by 22,355 shares to 70,014 shares, valued at $2.29 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Raytheon Co (Put) (NYSE:RTN) by 44,218 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1,500 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr Ibonds Etf.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.06 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.25, from 0.81 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 58 investors sold LH shares while 204 reduced holdings. 73 funds opened positions while 204 raised stakes. 87.65 million shares or 0.73% less from 88.30 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pillar Pacific Cap Management Lc stated it has 0.53% of its portfolio in Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (NYSE:LH). Ubs Asset Mgmt Americas reported 0% of its portfolio in Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (NYSE:LH). Bluemountain Cap Mngmt Limited Liability reported 5,924 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Barnett And invested in 9,900 shares. Carlson LP holds 110,443 shares or 0.3% of its portfolio. Barclays Public Ltd Com holds 164,061 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Ghp holds 0.29% of its portfolio in Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) for 14,459 shares. Bb&T Limited Liability Corp accumulated 12,374 shares. Hanson Doremus Invest Mngmt owns 709 shares. Whittier Trust reported 596 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Gabelli Funds Ltd Liability Com stated it has 65,700 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. Ny State Common Retirement Fund invested in 447,160 shares. Bridges Management reported 6,871 shares. 3,613 are held by Zeke Cap Advsrs Ltd. Csat Invest Advisory LP reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (NYSE:LH).

Estabrook Capital Management, which manages about $1.18 billion and $603.39 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Canadian Pac Ry Ltd Com (NYSE:CP) by 325 shares to 27,464 shares, valued at $5.66 billion in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Chubb Limited Com by 1,515 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 65,195 shares, and cut its stake in Stanley Black And Decker Inc (NYSE:SWK).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.94 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.28, from 0.66 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 57 investors sold C shares while 463 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 360 raised stakes. 1.78 billion shares or 0.44% less from 1.78 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 54,765 are held by Boston Private Wealth Ltd Liability Company. Auxier Asset Management invested 1.01% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Bartlett Ltd Liability Company reported 0% of its portfolio in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Gam Ag owns 70,817 shares for 0.19% of their portfolio. 10.18 million were accumulated by Diamond Hill Capital Management. Heritage Investors Management owns 204,180 shares. Delta Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Tn has invested 0.01% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Dorsey And Whitney Limited Liability Corporation stated it has 0.09% of its portfolio in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Ubs Asset Mgmt Americas Inc holds 0% or 7.91 million shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Glenmede Trust Com Na has 0.18% invested in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). 350 are held by Burt Wealth Advsrs. Optimum Inv Advsr, a Illinois-based fund reported 8,140 shares. Shelton Capital Mngmt accumulated 2,719 shares or 0.17% of the stock. Ny State Common Retirement Fund reported 8.38M shares or 0.67% of all its holdings. Mutual Of America Mgmt Ltd has invested 0.37% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C).