United Capital Financial Advisers Increased General Electric Co (GE) Holding; Comcast – Class A (CMCSA) Shorts Raised By 0.68%

Comcast Corporation – Class A (NASDAQ:CMCSA) had an increase of 0.68% in short interest. CMCSA’s SI was 70.21M shares in September as released by FINRA. Its up 0.68% from 69.73 million shares previously. With 17.66M avg volume, 4 days are for Comcast Corporation – Class A (NASDAQ:CMCSA)’s short sellers to cover CMCSA’s short positions. The SI to Comcast Corporation – Class A’s float is 1.57%. The stock decreased 0.37% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $46.51. About 8.76 million shares traded. Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) has risen 21.74% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.74% the S&P500. Some Historical CMCSA News: 25/04/2018 – COMCAST £12.50 IN CASH FOR EACH SKY SHR; 07/05/2018 – Yahoo! UK: Exclusive – Comcast prepares all-cash bid to gate-crash Disney-Fox deal; 18/04/2018 – Comcast Bid 16% More Than Disney for 21st Century Fox, Filing Shows; 23/05/2018 – Comcast Is Said to Target Fox Investors in Push to Outbid Disney; 13/05/2018 – Comcast’s internet revenue is catching up to TV; 21/05/2018 – SKY NOTES U.K. GOVT ANNOUNCEMENT ON OFFER FROM COMCAST; 25/04/2018 – Revenue for Comcast’s NBCUniversal totaled $9.53 billion, bolstered by coverage of the 2018 Winter Olympics and the Super Bowl; 25/04/2018 – Comcast Makes Bid for Sky (Video); 25/04/2018 – Comcast Offer Values Sky at GBP22.0B; 09/05/2018 – Disney could choose to split Fox’s assets with Comcast instead of starting a bidding war

United Capital Financial Advisers Llc increased General Electric Co (GE) stake by 6.01% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. United Capital Financial Advisers Llc acquired 38,937 shares as General Electric Co (GE)’s stock rose 3.47%. The United Capital Financial Advisers Llc holds 686,290 shares with $7.21M value, up from 647,353 last quarter. General Electric Co now has $82.65B valuation. The stock increased 0.11% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $9.43. About 16.56M shares traded. General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) has declined 17.39% since September 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.39% the S&P500. Some Historical GE News: 26/04/2018 – BOEING REPORTS GLOBAL DISTRIBUTION PACT FOR GE AVIATION T700 EN; 20/05/2018 – GE Nears $20 Billion Deal To Sell Transportation Unit To Wabtec: Report — MarketWatch; 14/03/2018 – GE begins flight trials for GE9X engine after delays; 09/04/2018 – Exclusive – Lending syndicate unveiled in GE Aussie refi; 21/05/2018 – WABTEC – CEO RAYMOND T. BETLER WILL REMAIN PRESIDENT AND CEO OF THE MERGED COMPANY; 12/04/2018 – GE Capital has “zero equity value,” according to Bank of America Merrill Lynch; 09/03/2018 – GE explores divesting electrical engineering business: Report; 12/03/2018 – GE Awarded New Equity Awards to CEO, CFO in February – Proxy; 12/04/2018 – GE reportedly is looking at spinoff or public offering for its $7 billion transportation business; 22/03/2018 – REG-GROUPE EUROTUNNEL SE Eurotunnel and GE Partner to Increase Traffic in Channel Tunnel

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology firm worldwide. The company has market cap of $211.37 billion. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, and Theme Parks divisions. It has a 17.76 P/E ratio. The Cable Communications segment offers video, high-speed Internet, and voice services to residential and business clients under the XFINITY brand.

Among 9 analysts covering Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA), 8 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 89% are positive. Comcast has $52 highest and $44 lowest target. $48.89’s average target is 5.12% above currents $46.51 stock price. Comcast had 18 analyst reports since March 29, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Overweight” rating by Barclays Capital on Friday, April 26. KeyBanc Capital Markets maintained the stock with “Overweight” rating in Friday, April 26 report. The company was maintained on Friday, April 12 by Nomura. Wells Fargo maintained Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) rating on Tuesday, August 27. Wells Fargo has “Outperform” rating and $5000 target. Macquarie Research initiated Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) rating on Wednesday, June 19. Macquarie Research has “Buy” rating and $50 target. Raymond James maintained the shares of CMCSA in report on Monday, April 29 with “Outperform” rating. The company was upgraded on Tuesday, April 9 by Macquarie Research. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, June 25 by Credit Suisse. Morgan Stanley maintained Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) rating on Friday, April 26. Morgan Stanley has “Overweight” rating and $4800 target. On Friday, July 26 the stock rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Overweight”.

