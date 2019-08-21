United Capital Financial Advisers Increased Exxon Mobil (XOM) Position by $3.11 Million; Share Value Declined; As Wix Com LTD (WIX) Stock Value Rose, Steadfast Capital Management LP Has Raised Its Holding

Steadfast Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Wix Com Ltd (WIX) by 0.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Steadfast Capital Management Lp bought 20,693 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.31% . The hedge fund held 2.27M shares of the programming company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $274.15 million, up from 2.25 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Steadfast Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Wix Com Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.35B market cap company. The stock increased 1.04% or $1.51 during the last trading session, reaching $147.35. About 133,554 shares traded. Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX) has risen 53.19% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 53.19% the S&P500. Some Historical WIX News: 15/05/2018 – Wix.com Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 02/05/2018 – Wix.com Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 16; 11/05/2018 – Lombard, Odier Adds Aptiv, Exits Wix.com, Buys More Alibaba: 13F; 09/05/2018 – Wix Sees 2Q Rev $144M-$145M

United Capital Financial Advisers Llc increased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM) by 2.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. United Capital Financial Advisers Llc bought 38,918 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.48% . The institutional investor held 1.42M shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $114.72 million, up from 1.38 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers Llc who had been investing in Exxon Mobil Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $294.89 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.96% or $0.67 during the last trading session, reaching $69.69. About 5.58M shares traded. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 9.03% since August 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.03% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 04/05/2018 – EXXON BATON ROUGE LOUISIANA REFINERY SHUTS SECOND-LARGEST CRUDE UNIT; 27/04/2018 – Exxon Mobil 1Q Capital Expenditures $4.87B; 25/04/2018 – ExxonMobil Announces Further Efforts to Fight Malaria; 27/04/2018 – EXXON SAYS NO CHANGE TO CAPITAL EXPENDITURE GUIDANCE; 08/05/2018 – QP’S CEO SAYS WILL MAKE DECISION ON FOREIGN PARTNERS FOR EXPANSION OF NORTH FIELD LNG PROJECT BY YEAR END; 13/03/2018 – Trump says CIA Director Mike Pompeo will replace the former Exxon Mobil chief executive; 06/03/2018 – EXXON’S XTO PRESIDENT SARA ORTWEIN COMMENTS DURING CERAWEEK; 26/04/2018 – HESS CORP – SUBSIDIARY REACHED AGREEMENT WITH ESSO EXPLORATION AND PRODUCTION GUYANA LIMITED TO ACQUIRE INTEREST IN KAIETEUR BLOCK; 07/03/2018 – EXXON MOBIL CORP XOM.N SAYS THINKS BIOFUELS NEED PRICES HIGHER THAN $100/TON TO BE COMPETITIVE IN MARKET; 04/05/2018 – Exxon Baton Rouge refinery shuts second-largest crude unit

Steadfast Capital Management Lp, which manages about $8.17 billion and $6.35B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Fleetcor Technologies Inc (NYSE:FLT) by 331,237 shares to 1.04M shares, valued at $255.26M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 164,290 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 382,542 shares, and cut its stake in Select Sector Spdr Tr (Call) (XLF).

More notable recent Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Wix.com (WIX) Beats Q4 Earnings and Revenue Estimates – Nasdaq” on February 20, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Reasons to Hold Wix.com (WIX) in Your Portfolio for Now – Nasdaq” published on March 25, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Wix.com Earnings: WIX Stock Gets Walloped on Q1 Miss – Nasdaq” on May 16, 2019. More interesting news about Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Wix -3% after cutting FY view – Seeking Alpha” published on July 24, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Bear of the Day: Wix.com (WIX) – Nasdaq” with publication date: May 28, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.81 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.24, from 2.05 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 23 investors sold WIX shares while 45 reduced holdings. 47 funds opened positions while 76 raised stakes. 39.34 million shares or 5.02% more from 37.46 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Arrowstreet Lp holds 328,121 shares or 0.09% of its portfolio. Thornburg Investment holds 88,288 shares. Nine Masts Capital Ltd owns 1,761 shares. Credit Suisse Ag has invested 0% in Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX). Raymond James Assocs reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX). Manufacturers Life Insur The holds 0% or 24,200 shares. Sei Invs has 0.11% invested in Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX). Gam Holdings Ag owns 0.11% invested in Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX) for 22,580 shares. The California-based L And S Advsr has invested 0.11% in Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX). Franklin Resources has 0.04% invested in Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX). holds 0.03% or 1.04 million shares in its portfolio. 63 were reported by Mcf Advisors Limited Liability Company. Lazard Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Com reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX). Nomura Asset Mngmt holds 6,110 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Moreover, Wellington Management Gru Limited Liability Partnership has 0.01% invested in Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.92 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.28, from 0.64 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 51 investors sold XOM shares while 747 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 607 raised stakes. 2.24 billion shares or 0.17% more from 2.24 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Meristem Family Wealth Ltd Liability Corporation owns 26,308 shares or 0.72% of their US portfolio. Highstreet Asset Mngmt Inc invested in 0.23% or 49,168 shares. Calamos Advsrs Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.97% or 1.92 million shares in its portfolio. 11.92M were reported by Tiaa Cref Inv Management Limited. Boston Family Office Ltd Liability Com reported 132,158 shares stake. Manufacturers Life The holds 0.56% or 6.42 million shares. Ntv Asset Management Lc reported 50,907 shares. America First Inv Advsrs Limited Liability Company owns 0.23% invested in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) for 9,468 shares. Institute For Wealth Mgmt Limited Liability Co owns 15,054 shares for 0.26% of their portfolio. Cleararc Inc has 102,822 shares for 1.56% of their portfolio. Farmers State Bank has 95,389 shares for 4.2% of their portfolio. Park Avenue Secs Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0.12% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Vigilant Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 14,984 shares or 0.17% of their US portfolio. Verus Partners has invested 0.27% of its portfolio in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Seabridge Advsrs Ltd Co invested 0.14% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM).

United Capital Financial Advisers Llc, which manages about $9.56 billion and $14.22B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc (NYSE:JEC) by 4,499 shares to 202,052 shares, valued at $15.19M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Nvidia Corp (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 12,188 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 51,971 shares, and cut its stake in Autodesk Inc (NASDAQ:ADSK).